Ivy Nevares Wants Raniere’s Podcast Banned — but This Is What Raniere Is Talking About – His Rights i.e. First Amendment!

Keith Raniere has released a podcast – and the point of the podcast is that even he – a man akin to the devil in most people’s minds – has a right to due process and that “Both the devil and a saint should be able to get the exact same treatment under our justice system.” He believes he is getting different treatment because he is considered the devil.
And now one of his former followers, Ivy Nevares, a true victim of his years of abuse, wants to prove his point – she wants his First Amendment rights taken away and is urging the platforms who have published his podcast to ban it. She has taken to Twitter to promote it.
I urge Ivy and all the others who feel the same way to consider that he should have the right to speak out. For one day any one of us might also be the most hated and when we take his First Amendment rights away, we open the door for ours to be suspended too.
Might be a good idea to pull this off your platforms…
9 Comments
But Frank, you hide comments all the time.
Hiding nasty comments attacking other commenters is far different than seeking to ban a person from all platforms. No one is stopping any commenter from going out and speaking their beliefs about themselves.
Ivy, the best disinfectant is sunlight.
Let Raniere expose himself with his own words.
Yeah well the first amemnent is removable right? For.peoole.tgat spread damaging information. I mean you cannot publish snuff videos or bulimia support and isntructions, or you shouldnt at least. And Raniere kinda did both so, yeah i think that he is very dangerous and a role model for.every cult, satanic or luciferian leader
The First Amendment applies to government censorship. If a private company decides to censor, then that’s their prerogative. C’mon, Frank, you’re a journalist; you should know better.
As a mother, I won’t be listening. It’s too much hatred that I don’t want to live with and too much frustration that I can’t dismember him with my bare hands.
Apple and Spotify are private companies and have no obligation under the 1st Amendment to publish a podcast. KR can publish in his followers’ websites.
No need to ban him. He damns himself with his words.
It is, however, an issue with convicted prisoners. Warren Jeffs, while in a Texan prison, did and probably still does control the FLDS group from jail, still tells who to marry whom, apparently decided those in the group would suffer because he was suffering in prison and basically could do a lot of continuous harm as cult leader from a jail cell. Other jails might not allow that. I think he also developed some code language too.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aT-cHV_eTXM
Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Anchor are all privately-owned companies. They don’t have to carry Queef’s podcast and it’s not a violation of his First Amendment for these corporations to ban Queef.
Queef can post his deny deny deny diatribe on the NXIVM or ESP website.
Wait a second – the sites were purchased by others and the intellectual property (if it ever was that) now belongs to the Govt. Oops!!!