Ivy Nevares Wants Raniere’s Podcast Banned — but This Is What Raniere Is Talking About – His Rights i.e. First Amendment!

Keith Raniere has released a podcast – and the point of the podcast is that even he – a man akin to the devil in most people’s minds – has a right to due process and that “Both the devil and a saint should be able to get the exact same treatment under our justice system.” He believes he is getting different treatment because he is considered the devil.

And now one of his former followers, Ivy Nevares, a true victim of his years of abuse, wants to prove his point – she wants his First Amendment rights taken away and is urging the platforms who have published his podcast to ban it. She has taken to Twitter to promote it.

I urge Ivy and all the others who feel the same way to consider that he should have the right to speak out. For one day any one of us might also be the most hated and when we take his First Amendment rights away, we open the door for ours to be suspended too.

@Anchor, @Spotify, @ApplePodcasts your platforms are allowing convicted #pedophile and sex-trafficker #KeithRaniere to direct his #NXIVM co-conspirators from prison. It’s an affront to his victims. Please ban the podcast. You can read what he did to me here

