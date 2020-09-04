By Erma Gerrd

If anyone hammered nails in Clare Bronfman’s incarceration coffin, it’s actually Keith Raniere himself, if the truly amazing email he wrote to Mariana Fernandez a year ago is indeed authentic:

https://frankreport.com/2020/08/31/keith-ranieres-amazing-prison-email-to-baby-mama-i-was-kidnapped-by-mexicans-posing-as-police-a-south-american-billionaire-is-after-me-and-i-am-innocent/

He says: “Suddenly, I find myself alone, in a fortuitous clearing, where I can potentially make a global difference. I don’t know why I’ve been granted this visibility or potential power, but here I am. Yes, I can, and should, potentially reverse my trial verdict, but just as importantly– even more so–something good can be done!”

In other words, he wants to use the notoriety he has gained through these criminal convictions to create a platform to amplify his voice globally.

This is why I said, the fact that Clare Bronfman still feels she can go out and do “something good” is so dangerous, and actually provides the judge with every reason he might need to lock her up and keep her isolated from society for a good few years.

These people appear to be totally unrepentant, totally unreformed criminals, who still believe they have something to tell the world. They still believe their self-centered sociopathy is “enlightened”.

This is the power of confirmation bias.

The “happiness” they claim to have experienced in the cult was bought at the expense of torture, slavery, mind control, blackmail, extortion, child rape, induced suicide and quite possibly murder. This all gave meaning to Clare Bronfman’s self-proclaimed completely empty existence as a poor little rich girl.

Seriously — Clare Bronfman needs to be locked away for her own good, as much as for the good of society. Since she apparently needs someone to help her sit on a toilet, it’s clear she needs 24/7 custodial care from trained professionals. For once, a few years in jail may actually do someone some good.

