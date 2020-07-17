Heidi: The Secret of Raniere’s Hold Is Getting Women to Project Their ‘Inner Male’ Onto Him

Here is an interesting perspective from Heidi Hutchinson that bears some consideration. I am sure Heidi will be glad to answer serious questions in the comments section and elucidate on this further.

Heidi HutchinsonBy Heidi Hutchinson

I’m profoundly saddened and frustrated by the weareasyou dance protest by Nxivm members in front of MDC.

It is a display of crime cult madness, however worthy the “cause.”

One thing Nicki Clyne could ask herself, if she ever dared question it, is why “Nico” (a masculinization of her own name) became her pet name for Keith? (I’m not even going near “Dee” as for Keith’s nickname for Nicki.)

I believe it’s because from early on Keith, and his she-wolf pack, applied some basic psychology — straight out of psyche 101 college textbooks – in part — about Animus projection – to hook in acolytes and cause them to fall in forever “love” with Keith.

They’re in love with a false, contrived image that matches their intangible, subconscious masculine identity, not with the real Keith Raniere.

I personally know some former Nxians who are STILL entrapped that way, much as they may appear to be against Keith, NXIVM and all it’s really about.

My sister, Gina Hutchinson, was caught up in that trap for years with Keith and, as Keith boasted of following her ultimate demise, it contributes to a state of “cognitive dissonance” —when one struggles to regain herself from it — that Keith has publicly boasted he can induce on any individual through psychological manipulation.

Keith, with the help of his partners and devotees, deliberately, calculatingly, represents himself as the personification of the “inner Male” that pervades the subconscious psyche of females and, perhaps, gay or even more effete males who aren’t necessarily sexually attracted to the same sex.

It is a projection, reflection of themselves, to which they are attached and it’s going to take some serious intervention to deprogram these slaves of their own projected psyches.

Even Keith’s death won’t cure it, any more than his imprisonment, obviously, has.

In fact, without any reality to compare this internalized fantasy image to “Keith” or “Vanguard” or “Nico,” whatever you call IT, could take on the proportions of Jesus Christ and/or Lucifer – or, at least L. Ron Hubbard, if not Kim Jong-un, to which Keith Raniere in his megalomania or “God complex” has always aspired.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

