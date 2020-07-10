Trump Stands Tall — Roger Stone Sentence Commuted!

President Trump stood up to play the hero’s role today by commuting the sentence of his old friend, Roger Stone.

Stone won’t go to prison and can now resume his life following the harrowing and tortuous, malicious prosecution by the Deep State-directed Mueller investigation.

The White House released this statement: “Roger Stone has already suffered greatly. He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!”

Stone was convicted in a Kangaroo-style, incredibly partisan court of lying under oath to lawmakers “investigating” the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

While other prisoners were being released, Stone, 67, was scheduled to report by Tuesday to a Covid-infested federal prison in Jesup, Georgia, to begin serving a sentence of three years and four months.

A commutation does not erase a criminal conviction as a pardon does.

Stone has been associated with Trump for decades, and many credit him for persuading Trump to run for president. Stone also purportedly came up with the idea of building a wall between Mexico and the USA to prevent illegal immigration as part of Trump’s campaign.

The two men have a longstanding friendly relationship and joke freely with one another.

Stone was among several Trump associates charged with crimes in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that unsuccessfully tried to prove that Trump and his allies collaborated with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election.

In announcing clemency for Stone, the White House said Stone “is victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.

“There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election.”

An extremely biased and partisan [all-Democrat] Washington DC jury in November 2019 convicted Stone on seven criminal counts of obstruction of a congressional investigation, five counts of making false statements to Congress and tampering with a witness.

The witness, Randy Credico, told the court [and me personally] that Stone never tried to interfere with his testimony. Their communications were purely in jest, but the judge disallowed much of the important evidence in the case.

Stone was convicted for lying to the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks, the website that released damaging [but 100 percent truthful] Hillary Clinton emails that revealed a seamy side of the candidate that she and Democrats wanted to hide from the public.

Shady U.S. intelligence officials said they assessed with a “high degree of confidence” that the emails were stolen by Russian hackers. In doing this they ignored the assassination of DNC employee Seth Rich, whom Wikileaks founder Julian Assange all but admitted was the source of the leaked emails.

The FBI also declined to examine the supposedly hacked DNC computers and the Intelligence Community instead relied on the word of a Democrat-paid computer consultant to inform their assessment.

Trump showed great political courage in commuting Stone’s sentence during [and not after] an election season, knowing full well that the rabid, anti-Trump, Google-optimized mainstream media will shriek at the commutation.

But Trump put people, in this case his friend, who might succumb in prison from Covid, in front of politics and freed his friend from a possible death sentence.

In recent weeks, Trump repeatedly telegraphed his intentions as he took to Twitter about Stone’s case, accusing prosecutors of being corrupt, the juror forewoman of political bias and the judge of treating Stone unfairly. These three things happen to be true, as Stone will certainly prove in the near future through his writings and an expected documentary.

The Stone case was an historic example of a corrupt trial and corrupt prosecution – and a corrupt arrest, with 20 plus FBI agents – and with CNN in tow at 5 am in the morning, when most white collar, nonviolent defendants are permitted to surrender themselves.

Late on Friday, the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia denied Stone’s request for a delay in reporting to prison. That means he was headed for prison for nonviolent offenses next week.

Trump called Stone personally on his cell phone to inform him that he would commute his sentence, prior to the announcement, Stone told the Frank Report.

“The president told me he thought my trial has been unfair,” Stone said from his apartment in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It might be pointed out that Stone was financially destroyed by this witch hunt prosecution. He lost his gracious home in Fort Lauderdale and was forced to move into an apartment. Happily with the commutation and a high demand for his story by multiple publishers, Stone will be back on top again, greater than ever.

Stone said that during his phone call with the president, he expressed his gratitude, joked with him and added that he was celebrating tonight with quality champagne.

For some time, Stone appealed to the president for help in Instagram posts in which he said his life could be in jeopardy if imprisoned during a pandemic. He had not spoken to the president prior to the call the president made to him, since his indictment.

The DOJ prosecutor, vile and vehemently anti-Trump, originally wanted a 9 year sentence for Stone.

Trump said in a tweet that Stone was being subjected to a different standard than several prominent Democrats. He said that the conviction “should be thrown out” and called the Justice Department’s initial sentencing recommendation “horrible and very unfair.”

“Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!” he wrote.

US Attorney General William Barr reversed the partisan prosecutors draconian decision, and Barr pointed out that the judge, in imposing a 40-month sentence, had agreed with him that the original sentencing recommendation was excessive.

That did not stop the highly partisan and biased prosecutors from making an announcement that they were resigning from the case, a resignation with little impact since Stone was already convicted.

What has not been reported and will be in the future, that the prosecutors wanted to suborn perjury and persuade Stone to lie under oath against the president. [Stay tuned for more on that story.]

At the end of the day, justice was served. It only remains now to show the world how corrupt the prosecutors were in bringing this case in the first place. And to establish to the nation, that far from being corrupt himself, Roger Stone is an American hero.

And, thanks to the courage of Donald Trump, he can relax tonight.

Thank you, President Trump!

