Nxivm-Controlled Dance Protest Group Issues Statement to Media – Without Disclosing Nxivm Connection

They want media coverage. Before we move on to their media statement, I want to point out that their domain name, “we are the forgotten”, is not quite literally true. Few have forgotten Keith Raniere and his infamous followers who are now running the weareasyou dance protests nightly in front of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

The dancing group is headed by Nicki Clyne, the first-line slave master, who served as one of Raniere’s topmost slaves, and two of her own slaves, Danielle Roberts D.O., and Michele Hatchette.

In the group also are Suneel Chakravarty and Eduardo Asunsolou, who are ardent Raniere supporters.

Asunsolou, by the way, is currently making a documentary about the greatness of Nxivm, and its founder, Raniere.

I am told Asunsolou’s documentary roundly condemns me, along with Nxivm whistleblowers, Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson and others. I look forward to seeing the documentary and will undoubtedly enjoy the Nxivm attack on me.

It is my settled policy that, if you can dish it out, you ought to be able to take it. I have grown, over years of doing battle with so many scoundrels, to actually enjoy controversy and being attacked. It is good for my brand, and since what is published is usually untrue or highly slanted – it gives me the opportunity to hone my skills and, usually, attack the attacker.

So have at it Eduardo. Enjoy your filmmaking. I will certainly promote your film and, who knows, possibly make a rebuttal film.

Meantime, what to make of this bizarre weareasyou Nxivm-affiliated group?