Coronavirus Truths: Part 2: Koch’s Postulates Not Being Used at All for Covid 19, Why?

In our last post, we touched on the possibility that coronavirus is poorly understood. Let’s look at some opinions from readers, beginning with someone who uses the moniker “Super Chicken.”

Super Chicken refers to Koch’s Postulates.

Koch’s Postulates are, according to Wikipedia, four criteria designed to establish a causative relationship between a microbe and a disease.

The postulates were formulated by Robert Koch and Friedrich Loeffler in 1884…. These postulates were generated prior to understanding of modern concepts in microbial pathogenesis that cannot be examined using Koch’s postulates, including viruses (which are obligate cellular parasites) and asymptomatic carriers. They have largely been supplanted by other criteria such as the Bradford Hill criteria for infectious disease causality in modern public health.

Koch’s postulates are the following:

The microorganism must be found in abundance in all organisms suffering from the disease, but should not be found in healthy organisms. The microorganism must be isolated from a diseased organism and grown in pure culture. The cultured microorganism should cause disease when introduced into a healthy organism. The microorganism must be reisolated from the inoculated, diseased experimental host and identified as being identical to the original specific causative agent.

However, Koch later abandoned the universalist requirement of the first postulate altogether when he discovered asymptomatic carriers of cholera and, later, of typhoid fever.

Nevertheless, the fact that Koch’s Postulates have been supplanted to some extent, and that Koch himself abandoned one of his own postulates, may not entirely invalidate the other three or Super Chicken’s general arguments about Covid 19.

Super Chicken writes:

The truth is the bug has not been isolated. Koch postulates have not been applied and the alleged testing to identify the alleged virus, which may not even be the cause, is wrong more often than right.

In the allopathic world, which is the rules and procedures MDs MUST operate under, there is something called KOCH Postulates which determine how epidemiologists identify which pathogen OR toxin is causing a certain illness or symptom set:

https://science.umd.edu/classroom/bsci424/BSCI223WebSiteFiles/KochsPostulates.htm

The bug called Covid19 is officially not definable and has not been identified. Let me repeat: The pathogen that is the cause of the illness called Covid 19 has never been identified and is unknown at this time. It may be a virus or it may be something else.

The two treatments known to be effective are quinine and artmisinan annua, both anti-malarial, not anti-viral, and zinc and a high dose of vitamin C, which pretty much is effective against every malady bad for people.

Does that not define a hoax?

https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/censored-covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless-everything-weve-been-told-about-covid-is-a-hoax/

Follow the links to the supporting documentation then search for Judy Mikovits.

In March, two Canadians claimed to have isolated the cause, then the story disappeared, along with two Americans who were murdered who were on the cusp of advancing a new, exiting theory of Covid 19.

Someone or some group does not want the real cause to be known or discovered. Don’t reply until you are familiar with Koch postulates. Study and learn.

By the way, the masks are good for bank robbers and useless against the bug whatever it may be.

Simply stated, the cause of Covid 19 has never been isolated or identified.

The tests being used to confirm IF the “virus” is present fail more often than they are correct and PCR tests [PCR tests are used to directly detect the presence of an antigen, rather than the presence of the body’s immune response, or antibodies] were never meant to diagnose or quantify how much of the thing being tested for was in the sample, notwithstanding that the actual root cause of the illness has never been isolated and may in fact not even be a virus.

Lottsa great references in this link: https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/censored-covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless-everything-weve-been-told-about-covid-is-a-hoax/

The author makes a strong case to show how the current top scientists studying this bug have, in their own words, never isolated the virus and therefore cannot have followed testing as per Koch Postulates to show that the cause of the bug is any particular thing.

After many deaths and overwhelming, unmeasurable heartache and anguish, we are still at step zero.

You cannot begin to make a vaccine or drug to stop a particular pathogen if you have no idea which pathogen you are dealing with

except by trial and error and guessing.

It gets worse.

Now look at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5i9d9XIkiCnX/.

Judy Mikovits is being censored by google, youtube, facebook and others. She is very credible and even if someone does not like her or agree with her, should her input be censored?

Or should my input be censored?

Because she is being censored, we know Big Pharma does NOT want her message to be made public, all the more reason it SHOULD be made public.

Answers required. Correlation is not causation. [Correlation is not causation” means that just because two things correlate does not necessarily mean that one causes the other. Correlations between two things can be caused by a third factor that affects both of them.]

