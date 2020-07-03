Is the Coronavirus a Hoax, Greatly Exaggerated, or a Fell Disease That Threatens Everyone? Part 1

Bangkok’s final post with Frank Report, Bangkok Promises to Leave Frank Report Forever: His Final Post Argues That Pandemic Is Overblown and Not a True Danger. argued that Covid 19 is no more dangerous than the flu, and something that does not require the nation or world to shut down.

I thought his article deserved to be published not only because Bangkok was making his final appearance on Frank Report, but because an opinion that contradicts the Mainstream Media and Big Government deserves to be published in case there is some truth to it and powers behind the scenes do not wish the common people to know.

I offer no opinion myself, not being an expert.

But I am going to publish some additional articles to explore this issue, for it is worthy of debate.

For my own part, I have only known of three people who I heard got the disease, and I know thousands of people.

One was a 58 year old man, pretty weak from debauchery and alcoholism, who got it, was hospitalized and got well. Although I hear he is still generally sickly but continues his dissappation centric lifestyle.

I had a friend who died of Covid 19 in April. She was 79 and had underlying medical conditions. I don’t think she would have died if she had gotten the flu, and I think she would have lived several years more had she not contracted whatever it is that scientists are calling Covid 19.

She was placed on a ventilator and died soon after. Her husband also contracted it, or something similar, and he was hospitalized, placed on oxygen, and almost died. He is 81 and back home.

I do not know how dreadful the disease is, or how contagious, or whether scientists actually understand what it really is.

The rules keep changing all the time for safety and what WHO and others think is going on.

Something contagious appears to be impacting people with underlying medical conditions and the elderly. I do not know how many people get it and suffer no symptoms. I am not convinced that everyone who is listed as dying from Covid 19, actually died from it.

I have observed that the coronavirus has revealed to the world how authoritarian various countries are and I am happy to say that the USA is one of the least authoritarian, if measured by the nature of their commands against the people to halt the spread of the virus.

Unhappily, the arguably most free nation on earth [USA] has reportedly the most case of coronavirus, which some, including many in the mainstream media, are using as an argument for their long-hoped for desire of seeing less freedom in the USA, and holding up slave state nations like China as paragons, praising them and other authoritarian regimes for their greatness in combatting the pandemic.

It is obviously easier to stop a pandemic among slaves who must do everything they are told, then to stop it among free people who are not enslaved by government and must volunteer to undertake some measures to arrest the spread of a virus.

But how serious is the pandemic?

And is it Trump’s [or Republican governor’s] fault that America has the largest number of cases?

As of July 1, and according to the National Review: “71 percent more Americans have died in New York nursing homes than have died in the entire state of Florida, which not only has a larger population but a population that skews older. To this point, New York’s death rate has been ten times larger than Florida’s. So, naturally, liberals are busy concocting a narrative that holds that the failures of the American response to coronavirus have been the fault of Trumpian nihilists in the Red States….

“I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but today it’s clear that NYC has been the key spreader of the infection nationally, and clear, too, that NYC was unable to flatten the curve.”

Deaths per million:

New Jersey: 1,708.7

New York: 1,651.6

Connecticut: 1,212.2

Georgia: 264.2

Florida: 163.2

Texas: 86.1

“… There’s a reason why San Francisco recorded fewer than 50 coronavirus deaths and New York City has about 18,000, and it’s probably not the ideology of its mayors….

“Let’s remember that initial national lockdown efforts were intended to flatten the curve so that hospitals wouldn’t be overwhelmed with COVID cases, not to shutter the economy in perpetuity (or until a Democrat wins the White House) to ensure that no one gets sick anymore. Other than the New York area, which is led by a [Democrat] governor who made perhaps the single most deadly policy mistake in the entire crisis, [requiring nursing homes to accept Covid 19 patients which caused the spread in nursing homes which led to the death of thousands of elderly patients] this goal has largely been achieved.

“In the United States, the death rate (the stat that matters more than any other) has been as low, or lower, than most major European nations:

Deaths per million:

Belgium: 854.0

UK: 657.7

Spain: 606.9

Italy: 575.3

Sweden: 523.7

France: 445.5

U.S.: 397.8

“(All the foreign countries above, incidentally, have some form of socialized health-care system, which I’m constantly being assured by liberals would have mitigated the effects of coronavirus.)

“Most nations that have done better than the United States in this regard (sans Germany) are far smaller, and have an easier time containing spread by shutting down borders; or are more authoritarian, with the kind of pliant populations and governments that some U.S. pundits seem to desire.

“There was always going to be an accompanying spike with more testing and reopening, and states need to calibrate their reactions as the facts on the ground change.”

The above makes sense to me.

In the next two posts, we will hear from other readers.

