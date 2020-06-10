The Fall of Allison Mack Is Still a Mystery

It turns out that Mk10ART can write just as good as she can paint. So, in her piece on Allison Mack, which appears to be the first in a series, I am including some of her paintings of Mack so readers can see what I mean.
By MK10ART
How could such a successful, attractive, charming young woman become so attached and subservient to a toadish middle-aged psychopath like Keith Raniere?
Why would a successful Hollywood actress throw it all away for a life of crime?
Was it more nature or nurture? Is she a Patty Hearst or a Bonnie to Keith’s Clyde?
Of course Mack wasn’t the only one to throw her life away to a cult, but being the most famous makes her the cautionary tale.
Mack was born to American parents in Germany in 1982. She moved to Los Angeles, at age two, and acted in several shows before her big break in Smallville in 2001.
Mack was 18 years old when she was cast as Clark Kent’s sidekick, Chloe Sullivan, on Smallville, a TV series about young Superman, which ran from 2001-2011. During this decade, Allison worked with many people, including fellow Canadian actress Kristin Kreuk. On the show Mack played the dorky, girl-next-door character while Kreuk was cast as the beautiful, ethereal girl of Superman’s dreams.
People who worked with Allison on Smallville were shocked to hear that she was involved in an international sex trafficking cult.
Actor Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luther from 2001-11, described Allison in a Youtube interview as the “sweetest, a great girl, a great actress” among other compliments. He said that he had no idea how Allison became a Nxivm cult member and slavemaster and he was shocked when the news broke.
When the interviewer asked Michael if she seemed very sexual, he said ‘no, she was just flirty and fun.’ He knew that she was into self-help stuff that he thought sounded kind of “culty” but he didn’t think it was a full blown cult.
Mack announced her engagement to boyfriend Peter (no last name ever published) in March 2003 when she was 20 years old. However, a marriage never materialized and it is rumored by some that Peter was the one to end the relationship while she allegedly said she knew she was too young to get hitched.
She then dated a fellow actor Chad Krowchuk (2008-10) and then another actor on Smallville named Sam Witwer (2010-14). She became engaged to Sam but that ended as well.
So Allison had three boyfriends and two broken engagements before she decided to devote herself fully to Vanguard. The Grandmaster got his thrills by manipulating straight people to enter homosexual relationships (Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt for example.) So it was without surprise that the hitherto cis-star married Nicki Clyne in February 2017. Another perverse hypocrisy of the exalted one was to try to convert homosexuals into heterosexuals like Kristin Snyder who would become pregnant by Vanguard before disappearing or being murdered. It is believed that Mack married Canadian Clyne so she could get a Green Card.
Mack and Kristin Kreuk’s Smallville characters were often pitted against each other by fans who enjoyed the contrasts between their two characters. One fan even created a Youtube video that includes some fight scenes between them here: https://youtu.be/txalfBuwsAA.
But behind the scenes was a different story, not unlike Nxivm.
Allison and Kristin were actually good friends. In 2006 Kreuk took Mack to her first Jness class. So it was Kreuk who initiated Mack into the world of Nxivm. This is interesting because to this day, Kreuk has not been charged with anything while Mack faces over a decade in prison for charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. The unanswered question remains: Did Allison delve deeper in Nxivm activities than Keruk? Or was Kreuk just better at covering her tracks?
Some argue that Mack was naive and gullible. Did she innocently fall under the sway of a much more mature Svengali-like Raniere? Keith/Vanguard was a man with an addiction to sex and years of manipulating women under his belt (literally and figuratively.) Some may argue, his biggest addiction was control. He had the compulsive need to acquire complete obedience of young women by collecting life-damaging collateral and holding it over their heads.
Allison was a force in her own right, she was the envy of all aspiring actors. She made millions solely from her acting career and by 2017 had amassed a net-worth of $7 million dollars. (Today her net-worth is reportedly $100,000 – $1 million.) Perhaps it all came too easy and quick for her and she simply took her good luck for granted. Life had gone so well for her, professionally. However, her personal life had been a disappointment. It was after her first broken engagement that the 24-year-old Mack joined Jness with Kreuk.
Birth of Jness: “On a spring day in 2006, in a car, driving down the highway, Pam Cafritz, Marianna Fernandez, and Keith Raniere were discussing weighty matters.
“Mr. Raniere offered his expertise in educational methodology and waxed poetic about his knowledge relating to the ‘human dynamic.’
“Miss Cafritz and Miss Fernandez asked Mr. Raniere if his immense knowledge could be applied to the struggles of women in a world where women’s values are distorted.
“Mr. Raniere said he would solve this problem.
“Over the next few days, Mr. Raniere came up with ‘codification’ for a new method of gender transformation.
“From his gigantic brain, Jness was born to make the world a better place.”
https://frankreport.com/2017/06/17/part-5-the-slave-women-of-dos-jness-and-dos-synonymous-ask-dos-slave-angelino-hinojos-if-shell-talk/
It’s actually quite simple – Mack is a dunce. LOL
“Did Allison delve deeper in Nxivm activities than Keruk? Or was Kreuk just better at covering her tracks?”
Being half-Chinese, Kreuk from a very young age learned the art of Da Je Di, the Chinese equivalent to the Japanese Ninja. She also learned from the best teacher at the time—Ma Stir Yo Daa—and that is why she was able to sneak away from NXIVM unscathed.
