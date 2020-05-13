Despite CNN’s Pronouncement, Wuhan Is Not ‘Poster Child’ for Combating Coronavirus

I respect CNN and their fine reporter, James Griffiths . And I do not think for one moment people should refer to CNN as the Chinese News Network. The Communist News Network maybe, but not the Chinese News Network. I do not think CNN really loves Communist China per se. I think they would just as happy to see American communism or at least a very strong authoritarian state in America.

But let us give respect to even those we disagree with. Griffith and his colleagues at CNN may honestly believe that if America were to have stronger centralized government, with its concomitant reduction of that selfish, ugly thing called individual freedom, it would be easier to make us all safe. In Griffith’s newest article Wuhan to test all residents for coronavirus in 10 days after new cases emerge., he writes glowingly at times about the bold communists control measures in Wuhan China:

Millions of people in Wuhan will be tested for the novel coronavirus within the coming days…. Over the weekend, six new cases were reported in [Wuhan], the first in 35 consecutive days…. sparking concern that the infection could still be spreading in the city where the virus is thought to have first emerged.… authorities in Wuhan will conduct city-wide nucleic acid testing over a period of 10 days….

The ambitious screening drive, described in the report as a “ten-day battle,” could see up to 11 million people tested — more than the entire population of Greece.

Wuhan was the first city in the world to enter into lockdown and great effort has been expended in an attempt to eliminate the virus. The city has been gradually returning to normal after that 76-day enforced lockdown lifted on April 8, with residents finally permitted to go outside…. Despite the ongoing economic pain and trauma, however, Wuhan had been held up as a poster child of China’s effective response to the pandemic, emerging “like a phoenix,” in the words of one state-backed newspaper. …. State media reported Monday that Zhang Yuxin, chief official of Changqing, the area where the new cases had been detected, was removed from his post “for failures in epidemic prevention and control work.” … Nor is Wuhan the only part of the country where new cases have been detected. The city of Shulan, in Jilin province ….was put under “wartime control mode” Sunday, after 11 people were confirmed to be infected with the virus…..

Let’s look at some of the language Griffiths employs to see if there is a whiff of bias in the face mask-protected air. I will capitalize a few words for emphasis:

He writes, The AMBITIOUS screening drive…. a “ten-day BATTLE,” … up to 11 million people tested — more than the ENTIRE POPULATION OF GREECE [!!!!!].

Wuhan was the first city ….to enter into lockdown and GREAT EFFORT has been expended….

That great effort included locking people in their houses, and forcibly removing people from their homes and into isolation [centralized quarantine.]

As for their “ambitious screening drive,” details are scarce but it will no doubt entail authorities going into people’s homes and mandating tests or ordering people to appear at testing sites. This is not a volunteer effort. If you text positive, you’re going into isolation.

…. after that 76-day enforced lockdown lifted on April 8,… residents [were] finally PERMITTED to go outside….

The residents [slaves- for they have no actual rights against an all-powerful government] were “finally permitted to go outside.”

For 76 days [and now again it is happening] people were not allowed outside for a walk or a breath of air, unless it was for brief food shopping or medicine. And then only one person from the household was permitted to go outside. Many people in Wuhan live in small apartments, which means for almost two months they were confined in small indoor spaces.

So what’s the problem?

The following is where I detect a faint odor of pro-Communist Chinese bias at CNN:

… Wuhan had been HELD UP as a POSTER CHILD of CHINA’S EFFECTIVE RESPONSE to the pandemic, EMERGING “LIKE A PHOENIX”… Are they really a poster child? Is this what we want, slavery in return for safety? If so, we can easily obtain it. You are offered safety in return for surrendering freedom and then, in the looming near future, you will feel far less safe. You won’t fear the virus, however, you will fear your government, as they do in China.

Some people want this: An America, where, to contain the virus, people are forcibly removed from homes; where you cannot literally leave your home without making an application online.

Where health police come knocking at your door and without notice take you away.

Seal off the cities, close all transport links. Ban citizens from making any government deemed “non-essential” trips out of their apartments and home. Checkpoints set up all across the cities to stop people leaving their homes, apart from short trips for medicine and groceries. Random and required temperature taking and being sprayed down with disinfectant when you are allowed to go somewhere. Checkpoints set up all across the cities to stop people leaving their homes, apart from short trips for medicine and groceries. Random and required temperature taking and being sprayed down with disinfectant when you are allowed to go somewhere. Schools, offices and factories shut down. Private vehicles banned from city streets. Checkpoints at building entrances and hard limits on going outside. And at apartment complexes, security guards to keep people from entering and exiting. In Wuhan, armies of enforcers were deployed to ensure citizens complied with the lockdown and others went door-to-door checking residents’ temperatures. Those found to have fevers were forced to go to quarantine centers. Widespread efforts to trace contacts of those infected employed mass surveillance systems and technology was used to restrict people’s movements. The state monitors movements to ensure compliance. The Chinese slavers also employed tech apps to assign slaves a color coded health rating to control who goes where. “China’s bold approach to contain the rapid spread of this new respiratory pathogen has changed the course of a rapidly escalating and deadly epidemic,” says a report written by health experts who traveled to the epicenter of the outbreak to study the coronavirus response for the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO calls draconian tyranny bold. [and by the way, if you dare post content on Google-owned YouTube that contradicts WHO, the content will be censored and removed. Now that’s bold.Many residents could not obtain necessities and medical care, according to rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW). And what about mental health – being locked in small apartments, unable to see friends and family for months.

This is what Wuhan has done with their “ambitious poster child” program.

Ironically, there were but six new cases of this highly contagious virus, reported Monday but the Communist slavers quickly fired the chief official of Changqing [he may wind up being executed or perhaps dying suddenly from the virus itself]. for his “failures in epidemic prevention and control work.”

The emphasis on the word “control”.

The city of Shulan, population 630,000, was put under an ominous sounding “ wartime control mode ” Sunday, after 11 people were confirmed to be infected with the virus.

In Shulan, exits and entrances to people’s homes are being guarded, leaving only one door for residents to enter. Only one family member is allowed to leave the home to purchase necessities. All public transportation, including buses, suspended services and no taxi is allowed to leave the city. All restaurants are closed, including takeout. All public venues are closed. The city will trace contacts of anyone who tests positive and even those who do not if they are deemed a “suspicious person” and every clue to trace every activity route on every infection chain will be hunted down. Sounds like a poster child to me.

