As Big Tech Does Its Best to Suppress — the Question Remains — Is There a Connection Between 5G and the Virus?

This is the kind of story that Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Government and Big Media abhor.

It may be utter conspiracy nonsense, but what is really abhorrent is how hard the Big Four work to suppress any intelligent argument that there may be a connection between the widespread use of 5g and the coronavirus, prompting some to wonder, ‘what are they afraid of?’

Why censor, as opposed to allowing the free flow of ideas – even conspiratorial ideas?

Is there a connection between 5G and dangerous viruses? Can they be manipulated by tech?

Below is one person’s view. It is the opinion of the writer, Davo, and not the view of this publisher, who is wholly unqualified to pass judgment on the subject.

Before allowing Davo to present his views, I want to add that when I Google “5g and Virus”, the first page is 100 percent filled with links to stories setting out to debunk the theory that there is any connection between 5g and the virus.

So are the next 20 pages. I stopped after 20 pages of online searching since every link was to a story that supports Google’s desired dissemination of information – that it is nonsense [that you are stupid actually] to believe there is a connection.

Google Search Results

and

OK maybe it is a conspiracy theory, but why not rank at least a few articles from scientists and other intelligent writers who claim there might be a connection? If there was no intelligent people who believed it might be true, why does Twitter and YouTube have to ban the mention of a connection?

This all makes it seem like it could be true, rather than just errant nonsense. If it was nonsense, the science, the intelligent evaulators ought to be able to be easily persuasive without censorship or shadow banning.

Big Tech and Big Media don’t want people to even read about the possibility of a connection. And they want them to only easily find that which debunks the theory. That is what is most intriguing.

Though Big Media or Big Tech might conclude I endorse the theory that there is a connection, because I write that people might wish to explore it, I don’t endorse the theory. I don’t know. I am not a scientist, but I do think the theory should be rigorously debated just in case it is true, and 5g does have a negative effect on human beings.

If 5g did have bad health effects, that would have catastrophic financial consequences on certain companies and individuals and would hurt Big Government, [surveillance] Big Tech, [better tech and surveillance] and its lackey Big Media and, if it is true that 5g sickens people, it would hurt Big Pharma, who can sell drugs to manage their chronic illnesses caused by 5g.

Of course I am not saying that the Big Four are comprised of people like those found in Big Tobacco, who would knowingly sell a product that kills people. Maybe only Big Tobacco would do such a thing. Big Tech, for instance, is constantly telling us that is comprised of evolved and enlightened beings and have our best interest at heart at all times. So does Big Government and Big Pharma.

Duck Duck Go, a far more neutral search engine than Google, permits the open discussion of the theory with a mix of pro and con articles about a connection to 5g and the virus.

Here is what I found on the first page of Duck Duck Go.

Duck Duck Go Search Results

Images for 5g and virus

***

So why does the relatively obscure Duck Duck Go permit readers to easily view both sides of the argument and Google – the giant of all Big Tech companies, the company that rules the internet, allow only one view?

This is the real question….

Below is what seems to me an intelligently written argument. It may be pure nonsense, but why not read it? Google is sure to effectively ban this article by not ranking it anywhere to be easily found. But that doesn’t make it untrue or beneath your consideration.

By Davo

There are many reports from peer-reviewed, academic, governmental supported agencies that connect 5G with producing viruses in the body. Further, ‘viruses’ respond to frequencies and often makes the more virulent.

There’s plenty of info and more coming daily regarding the inherent and known dangers of EMF/RF on living organisms. What do you believe you are composed of? You are energy/frequency and no matter how hard you try to deny that, it won’t change the facts. Energies affect other energies; some beneficial, most man-made ones are harmful.

I would post more links for you, but, if you live in the manufactured world specifically created to keep you in your box and believing that ‘schooling’ actually educates you, it will not help you..

Regarding the pandemic of 1918: They can’t keep numbers correct now, and have falsified, created, changed the numbers and the rules to make them fit for a better, and more ‘scary’ pandemic which isn’t even worth speaking of. That small percentage that have died would have died of anything in addition to their frailty.

Get an immune system and get over it. Those controlling corps also control the gov and the ‘education’ you supposedly received.

FACTs are this: 5G does damage living organisms and they can, via patents, experiments, declassified data, etc., program your DNA with frequencies.

Now, just go OBEY and keep your mind closed as your programming expects you to do.

BTW: Russia LEADS the scientific community in bio-energy research and they don’t CENSOR everything from their citizens as the eUSA does openly. It’s the eUSA that is imperialistic in nature and their job is to allow corps to scavenge the planet and create havoc.

Funny… this was retracted, but, it isn’t the only report out there: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/

It was retracted because too many people were starting to catch on, and the report was published.

I have Chinese studies done stating the same and more regarding 5G and its effects on opening pathways allowing virulent natures of pathogens to become exhibited. These reports cannot be taken down by the AMA or the rulers. It’s just fact! Once you understand reality, you’ll never look at frequencies the same again.

Opening pathways: “Because Ca2+ signaling regulates a broad range of cellular processes, it is not surprising that many viruses modulate Ca2+ signaling to favor their replication.

For example, the Dengue virus (DENV) and West Nile virus (WNV) disturb Ca2+ homeostasis to favor the viral replication cycle, and cells treated with Ca2+ chelators and channel blockers significantly suppress the production of viral yields (Dionicio et al., 2018; Scherbik and Brinton, 2010).

Rotavirus (RV) infection activates the ER calcium sensor stromal interaction molecule 1 (STIM1) and store-operated calcium entry (SOCE) to promote viral replication (Hyser et al., 2013).

Hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection triggers ER Ca2+ depletion and increases Ca2+ uptake by mitochondria to induce apoptosis and mitochondrial dysfunction…” 5G/EMFs open pathways.

Please, also understand that humans have more bacteria and viruses than they do their own cells. We cannot live on earth without them. They, because of the environment, go rogue; we live in a toxic environment making it all too easy to trigger responses if you know how.

I can assure you, there are those that know exactly which frequencies promote certain activities within the body. Again, patents, studies, military de-classified info, etc., all state their capabilities.

Good luck staying healthy. I don’t live in fear of death, which is KEY to selling the FEAR surrounding death and sickness. BFD. Live or ‘live’ in fear daily, which is ultimately, dying every day.

