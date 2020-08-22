As Big Tech Does Its Best to Suppress — the Question Remains — Is There a Connection Between 5G and the Virus?

August 22, 2020

This is the kind of story that Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Government and Big Media abhor.

It may be utter conspiracy nonsense, but what is really abhorrent is how hard the Big Four work to suppress any intelligent argument that there may be a connection between the widespread use of 5g and the coronavirus, prompting some to wonder, ‘what are they afraid of?’

Why censor, as opposed to allowing the free flow of ideas – even conspiratorial ideas?

Is there a connection between 5G and dangerous viruses? Can they be manipulated by tech?

Below is one person’s view. It is the opinion of the writer, Davo, and not the view of this publisher, who is wholly unqualified to pass judgment on the subject.

Before allowing Davo to present his views, I want to add that when I Google “5g and Virus”, the first page is 100 percent filled with links to stories setting out to debunk the theory that there is any connection between 5g and the virus.

So are the next 20 pages. I stopped after 20 pages of online searching since every link was to a story that supports Google’s desired dissemination of information – that it is nonsense [that you are stupid actually] to believe there is a connection.

Google Search Results

Four experts investigate how the 5G coronavirus conspiracy …

theconversation.com › four-experts-investigate-how-the-5g-coronavir…
Jun 11, 2020 – Conspiracy theories about mobile phone technology have been circulating since the 1990s and the imagined potential of radio waves to …

The conspiracy theory about 5G causing coronavirus …

http://www.vox.com › recode › coronavirus-5g-conspiracy-theory-covid-fa…
Apr 24, 2020 – Despite what the internet might be telling you, cellphones did not cause the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: 5G and microchip conspiracies around the world …

http://www.bbc.com › news
Jun 27, 2020 – We’ve been tracking the global spread of two of the most popular coronavirus conspiracy theories.

The people who think coronavirus is caused by 5G – BBC News

http://www.bbc.com › news › stories-53285610
Jul 3, 2020 – The idea that 5G could have health implications isn’t new. But conspiracy theories linking 5G with Covid-19 went viral during lockdown.

The 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory shows how easily …

http://www.washingtonpost.com › technology › 2020/05/01 › 5g-conspirac…
May 1, 2020 – The pandemic has also sparked a wave of more insidious conspiracy theories, such as the false claim that 5G mobile networks spread and …

Report linking 5G to COVID-19 swiftly debunked

medicalxpress.com › Diseases, Conditions, Syndromes
Jul 27, 2020 – A team of researchers published a paper in PubMed, a free biomedical database, that suggested 5G millimeter waves “are similar to shapes of …

What is the truth behind the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory …

http://www.euronews.com › News › World
May 15, 2020 – Conspiracy theorists believe 5G is to blame for the rapid spread of COVID-19. Are they right?

5G coronavirus conspiracy theorists are endangering the …

http://www.theverge.com › 5g-conspiracy-theories-coronavirus-uk-telecoms…
Jun 3, 2020 – Conspiracy theorists who believe high-speed 5G networks are spreading the novel coronavirus have put the UK’s telecoms engineers on the …

Explained: the coronavirus 5G conspiracy theory that has ...

http://www.businessinsider.com › Tech Insider
May 6, 2020 – The UK government and telecoms industry have been forced to confront the conspiracy theory, decrying it as “dangerous nonsense.”

Elements Of A Coronavirus Conspiracy: 5G, Vaccinations, Bill …

http://www.npr.org › 2020/07/10 › anatomy-of-a-covid-19-conspiracy-theory
Jul 10, 2020 – Conspiracy theories need the right ingredients to take off, and the coronavirus pandemic has been a breeding ground for them. Here’s how fear …
For page after page on Google — nothing but articles calling it a conspiracy theory – and even reports of outright censorship of the argument:   

Twitter to block virus 5G conspiracy theory tweets – Tech Xplore

and

YouTube bans coronavirus conspiracy videos after …

OK maybe it is a conspiracy theory, but why not rank at least a few articles from scientists and other intelligent writers  who claim there might be a connection? If there was no intelligent people who believed it might be true, why does Twitter and YouTube have to ban the mention of a connection?

This all makes it seem like it could be true, rather than just errant nonsense. If it was nonsense, the science, the intelligent evaulators ought to be able to be easily persuasive without censorship or shadow banning.

Big Tech and Big Media don’t want people to even read about the possibility of a connection. And they want them to only easily find that which debunks the theory.  That is what is most intriguing.

Though Big Media or Big Tech might conclude I endorse the theory that there is a connection, because I write that people might wish to explore it, I don’t endorse the theory.  I don’t know. I am not a scientist, but I do think the theory should be rigorously debated just in case it is true, and 5g does have a negative effect on human beings.

If 5g did have bad health effects, that would have catastrophic financial consequences on certain companies and individuals and would hurt Big Government, [surveillance] Big Tech, [better tech and surveillance] and its lackey Big Media and, if it is true that 5g sickens people, it would hurt Big Pharma, who can sell drugs to manage their chronic illnesses caused by 5g.

Of course I am not saying that the Big Four are comprised of people like those found in Big Tobacco, who would knowingly sell a product that kills people.  Maybe only Big Tobacco would do such a thing. Big Tech, for instance, is constantly telling us that is comprised of evolved and enlightened beings and have our best interest at heart at all times. So does Big Government and Big Pharma.

Duck Duck Go, a far more neutral search engine than Google, permits the open discussion of the theory with a mix of pro and con articles about a connection to 5g and the virus.

Here is what I found on the first page of Duck Duck Go.What You Need to Know About DuckDuckGo

Duck Duck Go Search Results

Viral video claiming 5G caused pandemic easily debunked …

https://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/fact-check-viral-video-coronavirus-1.5506595
Kindrachuk explains why he is certain the global pandemic has been caused by a virus and not 5G. 0:42 Viruses, Kindrachuck said, are small pieces of genetic material surrounded by a protein coat.

Coronavirus: Here’s why science says 5G didn’t cause COVID-19

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/columnist/2020/03/21/did-5-g-cause-coronavirus-covid-19-pandemic/2873731001/
Mar 21, 2020They’re not, and I’ll explain why. But first, a bit more background. Coronavirus and 5G: The beginning. The COVID-19 coronavirus is widely reported to have originated at a market in the city …
Images for 5g and virus
Corona Virus Fakery And The Link To 5G Testing | The ...
Coronavirus: Real Death Toll, 5G, Botched Vaccine ...
Is 5G the CAUSE of CORONAVIRUS? (COVID-19) - YouTube
Does 5G cause the spread of COVID-19?
There’s A Connection Between Coronavirus And 5G ...
Is 5G Network Causes for Corona Virus? - technopediasite ...
CORONAVIRUS HOAX: Fake Virus Pandemic Fabricated to Cover ...
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL REPORT: Worldwide Outbreaks of 5G ...
No, 5G Does Not Cause Coronavirus

More Images for 5g and virus

There’s A Connection Between Coronavirus and 5G

https://humansarefree.com/2020/02/connection-between-coronavirus-and-5g.html
The evidence that COVID-19 is a bioweapon is overwhelming – and so is the evidence that 5G is involved to either cause the flu-like symptoms/pneumonia people have been experiencing, and/or to exacerbate the virulity of the virus by weakening people’s immune systems and subjecting them to pulsed waves of EMF to open up their skin to foreign …

Could 5G be Triggering the Spread of the Coronavirus …

https://manhattanneighbors.org/5g-corona/
While the virus is real, it may be both triggered and accelerated by changes in the electrical environment. Such changes undermine our immune response to these viruses and we are unable to fight them off. The 5G Connection. This brings us to 5G. For those who are unfamiliar with 5G, it is the fifth generation of wireless and cellular technologies.

5G has no link to COVID-19 as social media aims to squash …

https://www.cnet.com/news/5g-has-no-link-to-covid-19-as-social-media-aims-to-squash-false-conspiracy-theory/
5G has no link to COVID-19 as social media aims to squash false conspiracy theory. Influencers and Russia are pushing conspiracy theories that link the coronavirus to the new, super-fast wireless …

The conspiracy linking 5G to coronavirus just will not die …

https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/08/tech/5g-coronavirus-conspiracy-theory-trnd/index.html
Apr 8, 2020As the spread of the coronavirus is proving difficult to contain, so too is the misinformation surrounding it.

Coronavirus: Scientists brand 5G claims ‘complete rubbish …

https://www.bbc.com/news/52168096
One claims 5G can suppress the immune system, thus making people more susceptible to catching the virus. The other suggests the virus can somehow be transmitted through the use of 5G technology.

5G Wireless Coronavirus Connection Exposed – Knowing The Truth

https://www.knowingthetruth.com/5g-wireless-corona-virus-connection-exposed/
Stories about the Wuhan outbreak of Corona virus are now getting so crazy that it’s rather difficult to see the real truth about what’s been going on there. Is there a connection between the reported outbreak of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Wuhan and the fact that Wuhan was a model city for demonstrating 5G wireless technology in China?

The Coronavirus 5G Connection and Coverup – David Icke

https://davidicke.com/2020/02/19/coronavirus-5g-connection-coverup/
The China Coronavirus 5G Connection is a very important factor when trying to comprehend the coronavirus (formerly abbreviated 2019-nCoV, now COVID-19) outbreak. Various independent researchers around the web, for around 2-3 weeks now, have highlighted the coronavirus-5G link despite the fact that Google (as the self-appointed NWO Censor-in-Chief) is doing its best to hide and scrub all search …

Scientists Keep Warning About The Dangers of 5G; Will We …

https://www.gaia.com/article/5g-health-risks-the-war-between-technology-and-human-beings
Over 180 scientists and doctors in almost 40 countries are warning the world about 5G health risks. These scientists’ response to “Resolution 1815 of the Council of Europe” spells it out quite succinctly: “We, the undersigned scientists, recommend a moratorium on the roll-out of the fifth generation, 5G, until potential hazards for human health and the environment have been fully …

***

So why does the relatively obscure Duck Duck Go permit readers to easily view both sides of the argument and Google – the giant of all Big Tech companies, the company that rules the internet, allow only one view?

This is the real question….

Below is what seems to me an intelligently written argument. It may be pure nonsense, but why not read it? Google is sure to effectively ban this article by not ranking it anywhere to be easily found. But that doesn’t make it untrue or beneath your consideration.

By Davo

There are many reports from peer-reviewed, academic, governmental supported agencies that connect 5G with producing viruses in the body. Further, ‘viruses’ respond to frequencies and often makes the more virulent.

There’s plenty of info and more coming daily regarding the inherent and known dangers of EMF/RF on living organisms. What do you believe you are composed of? You are energy/frequency and no matter how hard you try to deny that, it won’t change the facts. Energies affect other energies; some beneficial, most man-made ones are harmful.

I would post more links for you, but, if you live in the manufactured world specifically created to keep you in your box and believing that ‘schooling’ actually educates you, it will not help you..

Regarding the pandemic of 1918: They can’t keep numbers correct now, and have falsified, created, changed the numbers and the rules to make them fit for a better, and more ‘scary’ pandemic which isn’t even worth speaking of. That small percentage that have died would have died of anything in addition to their frailty.

Get an immune system and get over it. Those controlling corps also control the gov and the ‘education’ you supposedly received.

FACTs are this: 5G does damage living organisms and they can, via patents, experiments, declassified data, etc., program your DNA with frequencies.

Now, just go OBEY and keep your mind closed as your programming expects you to do.

BTW: Russia LEADS the scientific community in bio-energy research and they don’t CENSOR everything from their citizens as the eUSA does openly. It’s the eUSA that is imperialistic in nature and their job is to allow corps to scavenge the planet and create havoc.

Funny… this was retracted, but, it isn’t the only report out there: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32668870/

It was retracted because too many people were starting to catch on, and the report was published.

I have Chinese studies done stating the same and more regarding 5G and its effects on opening pathways allowing virulent natures of pathogens to become exhibited. These reports cannot be taken down by the AMA or the rulers. It’s just fact! Once you understand reality, you’ll never look at frequencies the same again.

Opening pathways: “Because Ca2+ signaling regulates a broad range of cellular processes, it is not surprising that many viruses modulate Ca2+ signaling to favor their replication.

For example, the Dengue virus (DENV) and West Nile virus (WNV) disturb Ca2+ homeostasis to favor the viral replication cycle, and cells treated with Ca2+ chelators and channel blockers significantly suppress the production of viral yields (Dionicio et al., 2018; Scherbik and Brinton, 2010).

Rotavirus (RV) infection activates the ER calcium sensor stromal interaction molecule 1 (STIM1) and store-operated calcium entry (SOCE) to promote viral replication (Hyser et al., 2013).

Hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection triggers ER Ca2+ depletion and increases Ca2+ uptake by mitochondria to induce apoptosis and mitochondrial dysfunction…” 5G/EMFs open pathways.

Please, also understand that humans have more bacteria and viruses than they do their own cells. We cannot live on earth without them. They, because of the environment, go rogue; we live in a toxic environment making it all too easy to trigger responses if you know how.

I can assure you, there are those that know exactly which frequencies promote certain activities within the body. Again, patents, studies, military de-classified info, etc., all state their capabilities.

Good luck staying healthy. I don’t live in fear of death, which is KEY to selling the FEAR surrounding death and sickness. BFD. Live or ‘live’ in fear daily, which is ultimately, dying every day.


About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • spooky2 , hulda clark , bob beck , doug/s coil , robert o becker , bijorn nordenstrom
    raymond rife
    eddy currents

    all work with magnetism & electricity and what results when they are combined .
    for beneficial purposes . to heal . when used properly

    i work with some of the above and i can state that yes this is the way to heal
    NOT what the DRs do
    not allopathic medicine which results in the death of over 100,000 americans per year per CDC

    however
    if you use the correct frequency you can heal or kill pathogens like lyme disease spirochete borrielia burdorfi the kill frequency is
    306 hz square wave useing large inductor s to generate magnetic fields as you run you shift frequency up and down a few hertz to kill different size s of the same pathogen 306 hz is the 1st choice and it works well effects are felt in real time IF the victim really has
    lyme disease this will cause jarrish herxheimer reaction is that good ? yes or yes .

    that said
    it is possible to damage your internal microbiome ./ virome IF you use the wrong frequency you can cause injury & illness by damaging the internal terrain of your own system

    so
    is 5g the wrong frequency ? absolutely unequivocally yes , none of the healing frequencies are that high none operate as sine waves
    what will 5g do ?
    nothing good , things that are the same size as the wavelength of 5g will be affected negatively
    it is easy enough to test
    put test subjects in a room with 5g and another set of the same test subjects away from the 5g exposure observe the result

    its been done “they” do not want you to know the results some are shown in the original post
    there are many more

    the same has been done with schuman frequency
    the test subjects that were un exposed to schuman frequency lost their minds , became angry agitated , the experiment had to be ended
    prematurely

    schuman frequency is the natural resonant frequency of your environment your earth and it just happens to be the same as
    alpha wave brain communication in your brain , do you think you should tamper with that until you are sure there is no negative impact on you or your progeny ?
    hell no or no pick only 1

    search in duck duck go OR swisscows never use google

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: