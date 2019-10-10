A Lot Going on for Jussie Smollett – and a Good Chance He’ll End Up In Prison

These are busy, busy times for Jussie Smollett, the one-time co-star of the Empire show.

Civil Lawsuit

He is currently fighting a $130,000 civil lawsuit that was filed by the City of Chicago, IL to recover the expenses it incurred in investigating what it claims was a phony claim he filed about being assaulted by two men back in January.

No date has been set for the trial.

His Character Has Been Written Out of Empire & He Lost A Broadway Gig

His character, Jamal Lyon, was written off near the end of season five of the Empire show – and did not return for the sixth and final season of the show. For some reason, Smollett was paid his full salary for both seasons anyway.

He also lost a Broadway gig when the producers of a new play called Take Me Out decided to hire someone else for the role he was going to play.

The guy is clearly toxic as far as producers go.

Comparison to Girl Involved in Virginia Hoax

He was recently compared to a 12-year-old Virginia girl who falsely claimed that three of her white male classmates had held her down and cut off some of her dreadlocks – only to recant the entire story the next day and admit she had cut them off to force her grandmother to let her get a new hairstyle.

In a recent Shaderoom Instagram post, social media critic Derrick Johnson compared the 12-year-old girl to Smollett – and called the actor a trendsetter for liars.

Smollett fired back with his usual slick bravado.

“With all due respect brother, y’all can clown me all you want but my story has actually never changed and I’ve never lied about a thing. Y’all can continue to be misinformed sheep, who believe what actual proven liars feed you or you can read the actual docs. Either way, Imma be alright. I know me and what happened. You don’t. So carry on. All love”.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Copies Jussie’s Story

Tonight’s season kick-off episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will feature a case in which a celebrity is accused of faking an assault in New York City – and the resulting media frenzy. You can watch a trailer for tonight’s show at https://www.thefader.com/2019/10/08/law-and-order-svu-jussie-smollett

The Real Problem Is Dan Webb

Notwithstanding all the other things going on in his life, Smollett’s biggest problem is Dan Webb, a veteran Chicago lawyer and former U.S. Attorney, who was appointed as a Special Prosecutor – and asked to determine whether the original 16 felony charges against Smollett should have been dismissed and whether any other charges should be filed against him or anyone else.

While the possibility of new criminal charges being filed became a reality as soon as Webb was appointed as Special Prosecutor, the likelihood of that happening increased exponentially when the two men who claim that Smollett hired them to fake the attack met with Webb this week.

Earlier this year, Abel and Ola Osundairo claimed that Smollett paid them $3,500 to fake an attack on him while he was out walking in the early morning hours of a frigid day in Chicago.

According to Smollett, he was attacked by two men wearing MAGA hats who started by shouting anti-gay and racist slurs at him – and then put a noose around his neck, poured bleach on him and physically assaulted him.

Chicago Police who investigated the case quickly determined that Smollett had hired the two brothers to stage the attack as part of his attempt to get a salary increase from the producers of Empire.

Smollett was eventually charged with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct – which is how the crime of filing a false police report is categorized in Illinois.

All of the charges were later dropped by First Assistant Cook County State Attorney Joe Magats – who was appointed to the non-existent position of Acting Cook County State Attorney by his boss, Kimberly Foxx.

In a statement that was released at the time the charges were dropped, the Office of the Cook County State Attorney said: “An alternative disposition does not mean that there were any problems or infirmities with the case or the evidence. We stand behind the Chicago Police Department’s investigation and our decision to approve charges in this case. We did not exonerate Mr. Smollett. The charges were dropped in return for Mr. Smollett’s agreement to do community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond to the City of Chicago.”

In the ensuing uproar, several prominent public officials spoke out about the dismissal of the charges.

“This is without a doubt, a whitewash of justice and sends a clear message that if you are in a position of influence and power you’ll get treated one way, other people will be treated another way”, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. “From top to bottom, this is not on the level”.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was even more blunt. “When we discovered the actual motive, quite frankly, it pissed everybody off”, Johnson said. “I’m offended by what’s happened, and I’m also angry. I love the City of Chicago and the Chicago Police Department, warts and all. But this publicity stunt was a scar Chicago didn’t earn and certainly didn’t deserve”.

Dan Webb Will Recommend Prosecution

Once Dan Webb was appointed to serve as Special Prosecutor in the case, Smollett’s fate was sealed.

And now that Webb has met with the Osundairo brothers for two hours each, it seems clear that he’s moving forward as quickly as possible in his investigation.

The Osundairo brothers were reportedly granted immunity by the Cook County State Attorney’s Office during the initial investigation. And they damn sure will get a similar deal when Webb recommends that the original state charges be reinstated – and/or that new state or federal charges be filed in the case.

I think it’s inevitable that Jussie Smollett will be prosecuted and convicted – and that he’ll end up serving some time in prison.

It probably won’t be more than 2-3 years – which is much less than I think he deserves.

But it will definitely send a message…

