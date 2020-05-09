Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Warns About Fauci, Bill Gates and Coronavirus Vaccines

By Shadow State

A key passage in the article: Transcribed: The Banned Interview With Dr. Judy Mikovits Claiming Dr. Fauci Is a Fraud – With Rebuttals By Science Magazine is this:

“Bill Gates speaking: “Normalcy only returns when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population.”

Interviewer: “If we activate mandatory vaccines globally, I imagine these people stand to make hundreds of billions of dollars that own the vaccines.”

Dr. Judy Mikowits; “And they’ll kill millions, as they already have with their vaccines. There is no vaccine currently on the schedule for any RNA virus that works.”

Yet Bill Gates is hot to trot to vaccinate everyone in the world.

Please note that Gates has no training or experience in medicine.

The Microsoft Geek who has never been able to protect Windows PCs from computer viruses thinks he can protect everyone from biological viruses.

What Gates fails to mention is that he wants TOTAL IMMUNITY FROM LAWSUITS if the vaccines cause more harm than good.

Why?

Because coronavirus vaccines can be MORE dangerous than the coronavirus itself.

Here’s why Bill Gates wants indemnity… Are you willing to take the risk?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has an opinion on why are the world’s top vaccine promoters, [he calls them villains] like Paul Offit and Peter Hotez, are frantically warning us about the unique and frightening dangers inherent in developing a coronavirus vaccine?

“Scientists first attempted to develop coronavirus vaccines after China’s 2002 SARS-CoV outbreak. Teams of US and foreign scientists vaccinated animals with the four most promising vaccines. At first, the experiment seemed successful as all the animals developed a robust antibody response to coronavirus.

“However, when the scientists exposed the vaccinated animals to the wild virus, the results were horrifying. Vaccinated animals suffered hyper-immune responses including inflammation throughout their bodies terminating with fatal lung infections. Researchers had seen this same ‘enhanced immune response’ during human testing of the failed RSV vaccine tests in the 1960s. Two children died.

“Offit, Hotez and even Anthony Fauci (in an unguarded moment), have warned that any new coronavirus vaccine could trigger lethal immune reactions when vaccinated people come in contact with the wild virus.

“Instead of proceeding with caution, Fauci has made the reckless choice to fast track vaccines, partially funded by Gates, without animal studies (that could provide early warning of runaway immune response). Gates is so worried about the danger that he says he won’t distribute his vaccines until governments agree to indemnify him against lawsuits.

“On Feb 4th 2020, when there were only 11 active CV cases in the USA, the U.S. quietly pushed through federal regulations giving coronavirus vaccine makers full immunity from liability. Are you willing to take the risk?”

2012 Study: Immunization with SARS coronavirus vaccines leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virus: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22536382

Federal Register giving liability protection, The PREP Act: https://www.phe.gov/Preparedne…/…/prepact/Pages/COVID19.aspx

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=RzFP4yzZzII&feature=emb_log

