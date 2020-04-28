Scientists Check out Frank Report Coverage of Possible Correlation Between Pandemic and 5G – Since Coverage Is Often Banned or Shadow Banned Elsewhere

April 28, 2020
Fred’s recent stories on the possible connection between 5G and the coronavirus is attracting considerable attention from the scholarly community.
Priyanka BANDARA | Executive Board
Here is an email from Dr. Pri Bandara, a scientist and eminent researcher. Dr. Bandara is an independent health researcher, former academic clinical researcher/molecular biologist, and Advisor to Environmental Health Trust USA and Doctors for Safer Schools.
She writes, “Thank you for investigating this topic. I’ve shared your report on social media – with thousands….  This info needs to be published ASAP. There is an industry-WHO cartel on this issue of man made EMR – pushing industry/military interests with no regard to biological harm.
“This can completely destroy life on Earth if industry engineers and physicists are allowed to change our natural environment like this. See how massive this electromagnetic pollution is (already up by Quintilian times) – it is chocking us without the knowledge of our medical system: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanplh/article/PIIS2542-5196(18)30221-3/fulltext.
“5G is extremely worrying.”
She also commented:
“The International EMF scientists who have been warning the WHO and the UN on the serious risks of man-made EMR/EMF have been ignored (see.www.emfscientist.org) – it is time people from all walks of life need to address this massive public health risk. Please don’t stop this investigation.”
***
Dr. Magda Havas
Another noted researcher, Dr. Magda Havas wrote to a distinguished group of scientists about Frank Report.
Magda Havas began research on acid rain and metal pollution in 1975 and worked at the Smoking Hills in the Canadian arctic, in Ontario near the INCO and Falconbridge metal smelters, and at Hubbard Brook in New Hampshire.
She was Science Advisor to the Canadian Coalition on Acid Rain and her research (and that of others) helped bring in clean air legislation (Eastern Canadian Acid Rain Program) in 1985 that reduced sulphur dioxide emissions by 30% and lead to improvements in air and water quality and ultimately resulted in the recovery of lakes, which she also studied.
Her paper “Red Herrings in Acid Rain Research” confronted the misconceptions that were being perpetrated about acid rain and its effects.

Electrosmog and Electrosensitivity

High Voltage Transmission Lines

Power Lines

Dr. Havas’s research since the 1990s  is concerned with the biological effects of electromagnetic pollution including radio frequency radiation, electromagnetic fields, dirty electricity, and ground current.

She works with diabetics as well as with individuals who have multiple sclerosis, tinnitus, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia and those who are electrically hypersensitive. She also conducts research on sick building syndrome as it relates to power quality in schools.

Dr. Havas included me in her email to a group of scientist:
She wrote, “I learned about the Frank Report after he contacted me to ask me some questions about my post on the correlation in the US between covid-19 and U.S, states with 5G vs. no 5G.

“He’s written several articles now on 5G and covid-19.  Here is his latest.

“When the 5G System Is More Widely Rolled out, the Real Pandemics Will Begin 

“https://frankreport.com/2020/04/26/when-the-5g-system-is-more-widel””y-rolled-out-the-real-pandemics-will-begin/

“There is some concern about 60 GHz and there is information in the Frank Report that needs to be investigated further.   Some places may have unlicensed 60 GHz 5G!!!!
“2019 was the breakthrough year in Europe for 60 GHz unlicensed 5G  
“IF this is he case and IF New York is one of the cities with 60 GHz antennas (big IFs) then there may be a very different explanation for the higher rates of covid-19 cases/deaths in NY.”
****
How I overcame electrical hyper sensitivity – With Paul Doyon, Smombie Gate | 5G | EMF
Paul Doyon,|MAT/MA/BA/ Professional ESOL Facilitator/Instructor,  responding to Dr. Havas wrote:
“Dear Magda and Distinguished Others:
“In writing my own paper, I have used WorldoMeters  as a sources for a lot of information. And thank you, Magda, for doing your own statistical analysis of rates of COVID-19 in US states with and without the 5G.
“However, in just looking at the T-Mobile coverage map, for example, it looks to me like T-Mobile has 5G coverage swaths in portions of almost every — if not, every — U.S. state (as it is a little difficult to delineate the borders just looking at this map, however).
Screenshot 2020-03-03 19.05.51.png

https://www.t-mobile.com/coverage/5g-coverage-map

Here’s the AT&T coverage map: https://www.att.com/maps/wireless-coverage.html

And here is the Verizon coverage maps: https://www.verizon.com/5g/coverage-map/

If you take a look at the WorldoMeters website, on their table, they now (I believe they did not originally have these) list Total Cases/1 M population, Deaths/ 1 M population, Total Tests, and Tests 1 M population with the original Total Cases, New Cases, Total Deaths, New Deaths, Total Recovered, Active Cases, and Serious/Critical Cases.

Screenshot 2020-04-27 19.15.23.png
Hence, I think this makes it a lot easier to do some statistical analyses. Also, I think that there are going to be a multitude of factors that will affect the number of cases and severity of cases in a country, not only the amount of wireless, esp. 5G, but also other factors, though I believe 5G and other wireless infrastructure to indeed be major factors. For example, according to the chart below, San Marino — a very small country within the borders of Italy — has the highest number of cases with the factor of total cases per 1 million population, though I am not sure how statistically significant this might be, (as statistics really isn’t my forte). LOL
Screenshot 2020-04-27 19.36.45.png
All of these countries, except for Andorra (which is situated between France and Spain) seem to have some form of 5G trialing or implementation, and digging a little deeper we can find the following article about San Marino, which seems to indicate that their population has been blasted with the 5G longer than most, and if we consider the fact that EMFs are both immunosuppressive and their effects cumulative, well…

Telecom Italia “5G” trial to blanket San Marino in 2018

Posted on July 17, 2017

According to the Financial Times (on line subscription required):

Telecom Italia plans to test its home grown “5G” technology in the micro-state of San Marino next year, making it the first country in the world to boast a nationwide 5G network.  The state of San Marino, which has little more than 30,000 citizens, extends to only 61 sq km, making it the smallest republic in the world.

Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of the tiny country to upgrade the existing 4G-LTE network in advance of a trial of “5G” services in 2018. It will double the number of mobile sites and will install a network of small cells in downtown San Marino, a Unesco heritage site, this year that will provide the backbone of the future commercial network. Investment in 5G network trials are taking place around the world with carriers in South Korea, China and the US among the most active in testing 5G technology. Giovanni Ferigo, head of technology for Telecom Italia Mobile, said San Marino’s 5G network would be the first in Europe “for sure.”

It was not revealed who created the specs for the Italian telco’s “5G” network or where Telecom Italia will procure the end point devices/handsets.  One would assume that Ericsson is supplying TIM with the “5G” base stations, based on a MOU signed between the two companies in March of this year.  TIM wrote in a press release on March 2, 2017:

TIM and Ericsson are committing to share skills, projects, laboratories and resources for designing, testing and building the technological components of the new 5G network needed to create a complete and open ecosystem around next-generation digital services.

In particular, the agreement will directly involve the research and innovation structures of the two companies, focusing on the design and testing of access infrastructure, the respective antenna systems and network virtualisation solutions, particularly through joint participation in Italian and European research projects and integration of service platforms for testing in the field of innovative Use Cases.

The 5G system will provide peak speeds of up to dozens of Gbps for UltraHD services and cloud computing solutions, a decrease in communication latency, reducing it to a few milliseconds, reliability for mission-critical services and service density with the ability to connect up to a hundred thousand terminals per cell. These characteristics mean that 5G will become the reference mobile network for next-generation digital services (such as virtual reality) and for the industrial Internet (robotics, manufacturing, health, environment, self-driving logistics).

The agreement is part of the “5G for Italy” initiative launched in 2016 by TIM and Ericsson for the establishment of an ecosystem of experimental industrial partners, confirming the commitment of the two companies to innovating technologies and networks in support of the socio-economic growth of the country.

…………………………………………………………………………………………..

Telecom Italia is also testing “5G” in Milano and Torino, but has more freedom in San Marino to experiment because of fewer restrictions on the use of airwaves than in Italy.

“We need to experiment as soon as possible,” Mr Ferigo said.  The work done in San Marino would play a critical role in the future of 5G technology in Italy but was also crucial to the wider European sector as standards for the new network are refined.

“For 5G, our intention is a European leadership in standardization,” he said. The European Commission published a 5G action plan last year when it estimated that sectors such as healthcare, transport, cars and utilities would see economic benefits of €113bn by 2025 from the technology.  However, the European Commission does not generate any telecom standards.  For Europe, that’s ETSI which contributes to 3GPP and its members contribute to ITU-R WP 5D which is standardizing true 5G (as we’ve noted in numerous blog posts/articles).

Earlier this year, Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM) said LTE customers are expected to account for around 90% of its mobile broadband customers by 2019;  That’s due to almost blanket LTE coverage of Italy with network speeds up to 75 Mbps and peaks of 500 Mbps in the main cities via the use of LTE Advanced Carrier Aggregation.

The above referenced FT “5G” article states:

Some countries have committed to the first 5G launches in 2019 but the wider telecoms industry is still struggling to define exactly what 5G technology is and some have argued that it is not yet clear how they can justify spending billions on the new network.

Mr Ferigo said the San Marino launch would be “very important” in defining the use case for 5G that would transform all sectors from healthcare to robotics to public transport. Telecom Italia has started working with companies including Maserati and Ducati on the use of better wireless technology but also the makers of parmesan cheese who want to better monitor the cows in their fields. Small territories have been used in the past for telecoms testing. The first 3G trial in the UK took place on the Isle of Man, while the remote Isle of Bute in Scotland was used to test “white space” technology.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved.

……………………………………………………………………………………….

References:

http://www.telecomitalia.com/tit/en/archivio/media/note-stampa/corporate/2017/TIM-Repubblica-San-Marino-MoU-5G-ENG.html

http://www.telecomitalia.com/tit/en/archivio/media/note-stampa/market/2017/PN-TIM-Turin-5G-Day.html

http://www.telecomitalia.com/tit/en/archivio/media/comunicati-stampa/telecom-italia/mercato/business/2017/10-03-17CS-TIM-Comune-di-Torino-5G.html

https://www.ericsson.com/assets/local/publications/white-papers/wp-5g.pdf

https://www.ericsson.com/en/news-and-events/press-center/media-kits/5g

This entry was posted in 5GEuropean TelcosIMT 2020 standard and tagged 5GEricssonSan MarinoTelecom Italia. Bookmark the permalink.https://techblog.comsoc.org/2017/07/17/telecom-italia-5g-trial-to-blanket-san-marino-in-2018/

  ***
In addition, Dr. Havas also sent me this chart for publication, writing,  “Attached is a graph I made based on the Santini data.  Feel free to use it in your article if you want.  I refer to EHS as Rapid Aging Syndrome because our bodies are aging more quickly when we are exposed to this radiation and particularly if we are sensitive.
“Also, I’m on several email distribution lists and I’ve posted a link to your most recent article, “When the 5G System Is More Widely Rolled out, the Real Pandemics Will Begin.
 
“If you ever find out where the 60 GHz antennas are please share that information. Keep up the great work you are doing!”
***
So what is the point?

The point is simple. These are not fringe players.
Despite the fact that the corporate-owned mainstream media has announced that the theory that 5G and coronavirus could be related has been “debunked,” there are serious scientists who think there may be a correlation.
In a frightening Orwellian twist to freedom of speech, one’s freedom to speak or advance ideas that the majority or mainstream [corporately owned] media does not agree with or want published is now subject to being silenced by those who control the search engines. It is not outright banned in the USA- though it is in many places – and I would include the UK in that list of places. In some places you can be arrested for publishing what is here on the Frank Report on 5G.
Youtube has already removed as debunked, false or dangerous content videos that present the possibilities in intriguing ways..
I do not know if there is a correlation between 5G and coronavirus and possible future pandemics, but I think it needs to be studied thoroughly.
And I don’t think the enemy is independent blogs or independent thinkers or scientists. The enemy may be much larger, and global, with such deep pockets that all the mainstream info you are getting is monitored and controlled by them.
This may not be really new, but with technological advances, it may be quite profound in its impact on your life.

Frank Parlato

Frank Report's founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet's most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

