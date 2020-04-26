When the 5G System Is More Widely Rolled out, the Real Pandemics Will Begin

By Fred

How on earth do you conduct a “double blind” study comparing areas with and without 5G?

This is beyond mind-bogglingly dumb.

You would have to have technicians install a whole lot of absolutely valid-looking 5G towers across a city, which towers are actually dummies, realistic-looking fakes. You would have to hook these dummies up to real power sources and have them in every respect appear to be live antennas.

The dummy towers would have to be so close to the real thing, that the technicians themselves would have to be unaware whether they were installing real or dummy towers; this is the essence of a double-blind test.

You would have to tell the citizens of each city: we’re going to be installing this system, it might be working, or it might not, even we don’t know. Just carry on as normal, folks, and let’s see which city gets the most ill.

Given that the installation of 5G means you do radiation measurements, just to make sure your tower is working correctly — the idea of doing a double blind study is literally insane?

Would you have fake radiation meters that would fool the technicians that the dummy towers are working?

How would anyone do a double-blind study to show that states or cities that are being exposed to the “real thing” display differences compared with those with dummy towers?

The coronavirus spreads in densely populated areas, you say.

What about Manila, Philippines, the most densely populated area in the world? How about Bangladesh? How about Indonesia? These are classic cases of overcrowded, dense populations, yet they are not ranking in the COVID-19 sweepstakes.

Where has 60 GHz been rolled out, you ask — why don’t they tell us and show us exactly where?

Until they do, here are just two sources:

https://www.telecomtv.com/content/5g/new-york-shows-off-its-5g-credentials-with-a-60ghz-public-testbed-13216/

“New York shows off its 5G credentials with a 60 GHz public testbed” reads the headline.

This article is dated January 2016, TWENTY-SIXTEEN, four years ago:

“The New York University (NYU) has stepped into the 5G fray with the announcement that it is building a public test-bed specifically for the higher frequencies of millimetre wave (mmW) spectrum, which are expected to play a crucial part in the evolution of 5G.”

“The first version of the system will operate in the 60 GHz band, which is one of several that the FCC recently decided to regulate to move mmW technology toward commercialization.”

So there have been 60 GHz testbeds accommodating multiple vendors in New York City for four years.

Here’s another source:

https://www.siversima.com/news/2019-was-the-breakthrough-year-in-europe-for-60-ghz-unlicensed-5g/

Headline: “2019 was the breakthrough year in Europe for 60 GHz unlicensed 5G”.

It’s all about the decision across Europe to open up the 57 – 71 GHz spectrum as an unlicensed free-for-all. The story states (in an appallingly written sentence):

“This decision has led to that the rollout of unlicensed 5G has started in EU, e.g. with the award winning MetNet Self organizing (SON) technology from CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems) getting to the market with full certification in both US and Europe.”

“CCS with its leading unlicensed 5G MetNet technology has now been launched in several new places in Europe like in London by Ontix, around Trafalgar Square (see picture below).”

And there is a picture of 5G panels on the side of a building, looking over Lord Nelson’s statue in Trafalgar Square.

Please note: this technology has been launched in “several new places in Europe”.

OK? This is proof of what I’m saying. The chatter is that the 60 GHz systems are being much more widely deployed than is being announced, because these mini-towers are going to be so densely packed across the landscape that they don’t wish you alarm you too much with details of what they’re doing.

You ask where does WHO tell people not to investigate health around towers. These are the WHO International EMF Project instructions to researchers in the year 2006:

“Research on potential health effects from base station RF fields was deemed of low priority since studies of cancer risk related to such exposure are unlikely to be feasible and informative because of the difficulty of reconstructing adequately long-term historical exposures.”

https://www.who.int/peh-emf/research/rf_research_agenda_2006.pdf

Now, this is the ONLY research field that is designated as “low priority”. This is the death knell for any serious research.

No one will touch a subject that the WHO has designated as “low priority”.

What they’re saying makes no sense — determining historical exposures is actually much simpler with a static tower, you can measure the radiation at different distances, and then correlate with illnesses. If you do this, you get an illness incidence pattern that exactly matches the radiation intensities from towers, as I will now demonstrate.

Find the paper titled “Mobile phone base stations—Effects on wellbeing and health” by Kundi and Hutter in the link below, a brilliant edition of the journal Pathophysiology edited by the late Dr. Martin Blank and devoted entirely to problems with EM radiation:

https://www.ntia.doc.gov/legacy/broadbandgrants/comments/71B9.pdf

Look at Figure 1 in this study [above], the incidence of illnesses reported by Santini et al. at various distances from towers. You’ll see the illnesses decline from a maximum right under the tower, then there is a distinct spike between 50 – 100 m from the tower, then the illnesses decline again.

Now, any radio engineer will tell you that this spike is EXACTLY where the maximum beam of the tower falls.

So the illness incidence exactly matches the radiation profile. This is across a wide range of symptoms, you can go find the original paper, each of these symptoms — headaches, sleep disorders etc. — shows a peak at this distance. There’s no way that people could have made this pattern up, no matter how hysterical and deluded they are.

If you look at that paper, you’ll see they specifically mention the 2006 injunction against researching base stations. As I often observe, this recommendation has been particularly faithfully followed by American researchers. Not one study on health has ever been conducted around a base station in the USA, to my knowledge.

Now: You have tens of thousands of microwave towers, all blasting the environment. You have millions and millions more such towers planned. These millions of mini-cell towers are all going to be radiating you at close range at 60 GHz, precisely because this is the absorption frequency of oxygen. You don’t get precisely tuned radiation like this from the sun, or from any natural source.

Does ONE American researcher stop and say: “Hey, you know, since we all breathe oxygen, maybe we should do some studies on health around all these millions of small cells, before we roll them out?”

Not a chance. Not a snowball’s chance in hell, that a single US researcher will dare suggest such a study. They know they will prejudice their academic careers forever if they do.

Mr. Barrie Trower went to his alma mater, Exeter University, with a fully funded, fully worked out proposal for a study. They were delighted to accommodate him, until they found he wanted to study towers and health. They then literally ordered him off the campus and told him never, ever, to set foot on their university grounds again.

That is how strongly they do not want you to research base stations. Mr. Trower went to the Open University in the UK with the same proposal; they were more sympathetic, but said, we cannot possibly take on your research, “it’s too political”.

It’s too political, capisce?

Governments are getting fortunes from the telecoms companies. There’s far too much invested in this technology to risk doing any research to see if it’s going to kill people. And So Mr. Trower remains Mr. Trower, and not Dr. Trower, and it’s concrete proof of his integrity.

What Magda Havas did was an extremely simple, straightforward correlation exercise. She got told by someone that some of her states were wrong, they had 5G, she took down her analysis, she checked all the states, she found she was right all along, and she put it up again.

She is putting her material out for the hardest, most brutal peer review: circulating it to an extremely wide network of researchers, including myself, and issuing it publicly on the internet.

I work as a professional scientific editor, specializing in statistical and econometric texts. What Dr. Havas has done here is the kind of extremely simple, extremely clean, rough-but-ready correlation exercise we need right now, just to get a handle on this pandemic and what’s really causing it.

What I want to see is a map of 60 GHz sites, ALL of them, every single last panel, installed right across the world.

When we get that from the industry, along with details of the installations of their military pals, which will require a global political revolution to obtain, we’ll be able to draw the real epidemiological maps. But this is top secret information.

This 60 GHz oxygen absorption story is dynamite, it’s literally beyond belief that these idiots can roll out this technology without a single health test, and they know it.

But these are ENGINEERS we are talking about. Again: for them, the fact that these frequencies are absorbed by oxygen is the ultimate selling point, the sweet spot for well-defined cells, because the radiation is absorbed and won’t bleed through to the next cell, so you can reuse the frequencies.

And right in the middle of these focused beams of radiation is: The oxygen in your lungs. You will appear as a dense object to the radar system they operate as 5G, because of the absorption by the oxygen in your body. It will help them to target you, literally, they’ll be able to shadow your every step across the landscape. And radiate you with a focused beam of millimetre-wave radiation, designed specifically to interfere with the very oxygen you’re breathing.

What could possibly, possibly, possibly go wrong? If you do not see that there is a potential problem here, then you are automatically part of the problem yourself.

To quote Dr. Martin Pall:

“Putting in tens of millions of 5G antennae without a single biological test of safety has got to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world”:

https://www.emfacts.com/2018/08/martin-palls-book-on-5g-is-available-online/

So, do you really associate yourself with “the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world”? Think carefully, and if you still do, tell us your association with the wireless industry.

Where IS the wireless industry, by the way? Why are they not here, cheerfully defending themselves against my crackpot arguments?

They’re absolutely terrified to face me, is the truth. The last time I was invited to attend a meeting with operators by a housing complex fighting a tower was in 2017, and I made an extremely rare cross-border trip to attend. The operators — when they found I was going to be there — first immediately said this meeting was now going to be held under “Chatham House rules”, i.e. no quotes attributed, and then they abruptly cancelled the whole meeting an hour before it was supposed to happen. So I took the bus back home.

I have absolutely run rings around the operators every single time I’ve faced them, in innumerable public meetings. They do not have a single answer to any of my points, except to say “We are within WHO guidelines, and that’s that.”

Oh, the comment that even Q Anons are ignoring this stupid idea — this entire Q farce, and it really is a farce, is absolutely clearly designed to decoy “patriots” away from 5G as an issue, so that 5G can be rolled out while they’re all distracted. I’m now 100% convinced of this, after interrogating that forum very thoroughly.

So what is all this fuss about Q Anon, and what is all the controversy really about? It’s all, all, all designed simply to draw attention away from 5G. That is the truth.

The powers-that-be know, once they have 5G in place, it’s game over for the human race.

If they can only get it rolled out without bother, it will all be so easy. That Vodafone whistleblower had it dead right: there is no going back from 5G, they HAVE to roll it out now, whatever the consequences, no matter how many people have to die.

So just you wait. All the chaos and calamity happening around you, this is just the beginning.

When the 5G system is more widely rolled out, the real pandemics will begin — the pandemic of pandemics. You really ain’t seen nothing yet. And I’m sure you’ll still have clever comments to make, but I will long be past dealing with this kind of nonsense. I’ll be back later to deal with some of the other challenges here, some of them are a bit more sensible.

As the Chinese general’s prayer goes, “God grant me an intelligent enemy.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

