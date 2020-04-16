True Crime Conversations: Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women of NXIVM Discussed in Australia

The immensely popular Australian podcast series Mama Mia True Crime Conversations, as well as Apple Podcasts, has a new episode that stars the publisher of Frank Report, Frank Parlato, talking about the Lost Women of Nxivm – Kristin Snyder, Gina Hutchinson, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske.

Frank’s two-hour film, “The Lost Women of Nxivm”, which first appeared on Investigation Discovery in the USA on December 8, 2019, has also appeared in the UK and throughout Europe. It will be airing in Australia on April 16 on TV.

The film was a runaway hit and achieved a rare ratings achievements – an audience that steadily grew for the entire two hours it was on air.

Here is the link to see the film, “The Lost Women of Nxivm on ID”: