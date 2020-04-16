True Crime Conversations: Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women of NXIVM Discussed in Australia

The immensely popular Australian podcast series Mama Mia True Crime Conversations, as well as Apple Podcasts, has a new episode that stars the publisher of Frank Report, Frank Parlato, talking about the Lost Women of Nxivm – Kristin Snyder, Gina Hutchinson, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske.
Frank’s two-hour film, “The Lost Women of Nxivm”, which first appeared on Investigation Discovery in the USA on December 8, 2019, has also appeared in the UK and throughout Europe. It will be airing in Australia on April 16 on TV.
The film was a runaway hit and achieved a rare ratings achievements – an audience that steadily grew for the entire two hours it was on air.
Here is the link to see the film, “The Lost Women of Nxivm on ID”:
Among those who appear in the production are:
- Rick Ross
- Neil Glazer
- Dr. Jana Lalich
- Joseph O’Hara
- Omar Rosales
- Susan Dones
- Heidi Clifford
- Heidi Hutchinson
- Angela Ucci
- A DOS woman [In silhouette to shield her identity]
- An inner circle member who had cancer and survived [Her identity is also concealed]
- Kristin Keeffe
- Lieutenant Alan Nickel, Seward Police
- Kenny Powers
- Michael and Sherry Miller of Miller’s Landing
- Roger Stone
- Handwriting expert
- Ballistics expert
- Harbor Master for Resurrection Bay
- Kayak expert in Resurrection Bay
- Forensic scientist to test hair samples
- And others
Yesterday, Mama Mia True Crime Conversation and Apple Podcast published an interview with Frank that gave some new details about the Lost Women – and the sinister suspect in their demise, Nxivm founder, Keith Alan Raniere.
Much that is discussed was not seen in the film.
Here is how True Crime introduced the podcast:
The rise and fall of Keith Raniere and the now-defunct NXIVM cult is one of the most disturbing scandals of our age. What began as a purported self-help group spiralled into a dark, secretive world of illicit sex, money laundering, and exploitation, all at the hands of founder Keith Raniere and his accomplices. Additionally, several women involved with the NXIVM founder died or disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
A former NXIVM publicist turned investigative journalist, Frank Parlato, explores the case in this episode. Frank’s documentary, The Lost Women Of NXIVM, takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and its founder Keith Raniere.
