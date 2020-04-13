Brave Mark Hildreth Offers Help to Women Who Are Abused

Better late than never Brave Mark Hildreth, the former Nxivm proctor, who silently quit Nxivm after he found out that his girlfriend was branded with the initials of his master, Keith Alan Raniere, is now coming out as a true social justice warrior.

After hiding in the shadows for more than two years, quaking in dim recesses, quivering in the twilight, afraid to offer a single comment about the brutal and savage practices of his master, who he supported for years – of his branding and blackmailing women, Hildreth is finally stepping out to the front lines of true social justice warriorhood. When he was in Nxivm, which was for about 12 years, the noble Hildreth was always obedient to his cuck-worthy master, Raniere, as he fawned and worshiped the world’s smartest and most ethical man.

But when the going got tough, after Frank Report exposed Raniere and then, following the New York Times story, the FBI began to investigate and finally arrested his master – Hildreth skulked cravenly in the darkness, hoping no one would ever find out that he was a cuck-worthy minion of his vainglorious master.

But now that Raniere is safely in prison and cannot hurt the brave Hildreth, he is ready to come out and rescue women. This is ironic, for when women really needed his help, starting with his girlfriend Nicole, who Raniere took from Mark, and made into a sex-trafficked slave – and right through the ugly fight when Frank Report, along with a few others, were trying to take Raniere down, Hildreth was seen hiding, his pants wet with involuntary fear-piss and most likely with diapers filled with fear, precluding him from saying a single thing. He was afraid to speak out and he admitted it. He shed many a tear over his cowardice. But then again, he is only an actor. He may play brave men on TV but, in reality, he is a caitiff coward. Or at least he was. He apparently has manned-up. I got this email from a reader today: “Have you seen this recent Facebook post by Mark Hildreth? https://www.facebook.com/mark. hildreth.14/posts/ 10157804174515041 I’ve also attached a screen capture of it. “His post is a wonderful idea/gesture if it was coming from anyone else but him. Pretty sure he is the last person a woman should be going to if they needed help. He never helped any of the women he got into NXIVM, to get out. “If you print this, please keep my name out of it. The only reason I saw his Facebook post is because I have many mutual Facebook “friends” with him and one of them re-posted it. And as a long time reader of your blog, I recognized his name and thought you might be interested in seeing it.” So what is Mark’s wonderful idea? It’s brilliant, isn’t it? Mark Hildreth: · If you are ‘social distancing’ at home and you are with a toxic or abusive partner, message me about MY PAMPERED CHEF OFFER (I don’t have one) and I will know to continually check in on you. If you ask me about PLACING AN ORDER AND INCLUDE YOUR ADDRESS, I will know to contact the Police. There has been an increase in domestic violence cases since this quarantine. Please don’t be afraid to reach out. If you’re willing, put something similar on your wall. Strength in numbers. I hear you.

I see you ❤️

***

What a hero.

Brave Mark is telling women that if they are being abused, to let him know. He’ll protect them.

You bet.

And if he actually got a woman to respond that she was really in trouble, what will our brave Hildreth do?

Did he find his courage at last?

I hope so.

Here is a little poem about Mark trying to find his courage:

Yeh, it’s sad, believe me, Missy, Mark was born to be a sissy

Without the vim and verve.

But he could show his Facebook pluck, be a lion not a cuck

If he only had the nerve.

I’m afraid there’s no way to not unfold it: he’s just a Raniere cuckold,

A fate he richly deserves.

He’d be brave as a blizzard…

As gentle as a lizard…

As clever as a gizzard…

If his courage is only required on social media…