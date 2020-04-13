Brave Mark Hildreth Offers Help to Women Who Are Abused

Better late than never
Brave Mark Hildreth, the former Nxivm proctor, who silently quit Nxivm after he found out that his girlfriend was branded with the initials of his master, Keith Alan Raniere, is now coming out as a true social justice warrior.
After hiding in the shadows for more than two years, quaking in dim recesses, quivering in the twilight, afraid to offer a single comment about the brutal and savage practices of his master, who he supported for years – of his branding and blackmailing women, Hildreth is finally stepping out to the front lines of true social justice warriorhood.
When he was in Nxivm, which was for about 12 years, the noble Hildreth was always obedient to his cuck-worthy master, Raniere, as he fawned and worshiped the world’s smartest and most ethical man.
But now that Raniere is safely in prison and cannot hurt the brave Hildreth, he is ready to come out and rescue women. This is ironic, for when women really needed his help, starting with his girlfriend Nicole, who Raniere took from Mark, and made into a sex-trafficked slave – and right through the ugly fight when Frank Report, along with a few others, were trying to take Raniere down, Hildreth was seen hiding, his pants wet with involuntary fear-piss and most likely with diapers filled with fear, precluding him from saying a single thing.
He was afraid to speak out and he admitted it. He shed many a tear over his cowardice.
But then again, he is only an actor. He may play brave men on TV but, in reality, he is a caitiff coward. Or at least he was.
He apparently has manned-up.
I got this email from a reader today:
If you are ‘social distancing’ at home and you are with a toxic or abusive partner, message me about MY PAMPERED CHEF OFFER (I don’t have one) and I will know to continually check in on you.
If you ask me about PLACING AN ORDER AND INCLUDE YOUR ADDRESS, I will know to contact the Police.
There has been an increase in domestic violence cases since this quarantine.
Please don’t be afraid to reach out.
If you’re willing, put something similar on your wall. Strength in numbers.
I hear you.
I see you ❤️
***
What a hero.
Brave Mark is telling women that if they are being abused, to let him know. He’ll protect them.
You bet.
And if he actually got a woman to respond that she was really in trouble, what will our brave Hildreth do?
Did he find his courage at last?
I hope so.
Here is a little poem about Mark trying to find his courage:
Yeh, it’s sad, believe me, Missy, Mark was born to be a sissy
Without the vim and verve.
But he could show his Facebook pluck, be a lion not a cuck
If he only had the nerve.
I’m afraid there’s no way to not unfold it: he’s just a Raniere cuckold,
A fate he richly deserves.
He’d be brave as a blizzard…
As gentle as a lizard…
As clever as a gizzard…
If his courage is only required on social media…
Well, it wasn’t much of a poem, admittedly, but Mark is not much of a man.
God help the women who come to him for help.
“Mark Hildreth [right] sits, along with fellow Nxivm leader Allison Mack, at the feet of the master Keith Alan Raniere.”
What a fckin idiot you are…once again, stick with the FACTS …BTW Mark was more powerful than Allison in the hierarchy.
What kind of a leader can’t decide anything, is coerced (it’s not disputable, collateral were presented enough here and in court), starved, sleep-deprived, punished when other people committed mistakes (because this was confirmed 100% that she was punished but nobody was punished by her)…
A leader who is penniless because of the scam she was a victim of.
A leader violently abused by the monster, a leader living in a crummy apartment with 6 people, sleeping in the same bed as other slaves because of financial issues…
A leader who was permanently given orders by anyone (including people like Lauren or Vicente, or Raniere, or Nancy, or…)
I advise you to learn the meaning of “leader” before making a bigger fool of yourself than you already do!
Oh, and I remind you that because of the collateral(by herself), she is a ……..Slave.
BTW, while it was ridiculously and wrongfully said by the district attorney that she was the leader, it was corrected quite quickly and before the trial.
During the trial, she is never presented as a leader and it’s shown that she isn’t.
Only you and your BS stories pretended that she was the head of anything but the reality showed, undoubtfully and clearly that she wasn’t in any power position.
She was at the level of other victims (in terms of hierarchy) and that is simple…it’s because she was a victim herself, victims of the same abuse and victim of the same people.
When you’ll stop with your lies and fantasy story to write the REAL STORY instead of making your own, you’ll have the right to consider yourself a “journalist” because at this point, you are nothing but a failing blogger who’s all about conspiracy theory and that’s it.
I shouldn’t even waste my time trying to correct your willing “mistakes” as first, it’s gonna come to bite you back (defamation still pending over your head Mr I don’t care about the facts).
But second, if people read the other title of your blog and decide to post here believe anything you write, I doubt they are salvageable…
Only nutjobs still believe the MANY lies and BS you write.
I doubt anyone will read this (as you play the “freedom of speech” card but only when it fits your agenda) but I hope you do Franky…
So he’s going to personally come to the rescue of any woman being abused? Will he also be turning his home into a battered woman’s shelter? I don’t understand what he’s getting at here unless, of course, he’s engaging in some empty virtue signaling.
Christ, women would be better-off contacting Bangkok for help.
Mark Hildreth is a total p*ssy.
Mark Hildreth, do you sit when you pee?
If Hildreth is a cuck who lost Nicole to Keith, how did he resist losing Kristin to him? Once a cuck…
Kristin has hinted that she had been in a toxic relationship, so was she abused by Hildreth or cucked out by him?
Despite Vanguard’s vainglorious name, he is modest in appearance. He doesn’t dress in a robe or Dhoti and Kurta like an Eastern guru. Instead, he looks like the schlub that he is, no pretense. Look at the photo in the post. I’m sure he’s the sloppiest dressed person there yet his followers are at his feet. Dress for executive success.