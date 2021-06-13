Misc. NXIVM-Actresses Related News

Kristin Kreuk to Appear in New Show for Amazon Less than three months after the taxpayer-funded CBC show, Burden of Truth was canceled, Kristin Kreuk landed a role in Amazon’s Jack Reacher series. Taxpayers will not be required to fund the new series. Alan Ritchson stars as Jack Reacher, a rather large in stature, former military policeman, who drifts about the United States taking odd jobs and solving problems. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios. Ritchson previously appeared with Kreuk on Smallville, as Aquaman. Kreuk starred as Lana Lang. The Reacher series is based on the Reacher character from Lee Child’s books and begins with the first book, 1997’s Killing Floor, which is set in a small town in Georgia. Kreuk will play Charlie who, according to TV Line, is “a refined former debutante living the Country Club life with her husband Hubble (Marc Bendavid).” Kreuk’s character is described as “much tougher than she appears.” Harvey Guillén is Jasper, the local medical examiner “who is suddenly overwhelmed and terrified by multiple murders in his small town.” Willie C. Carpenter is the town barber, and Currie Graham is a “beloved longtime resident with a dark side.” It is written, exec produced and showrun by Nick Santora. The “tougher than she appears” role is not surprising. Kreuk often plays tough, brave women. She also played a significant non-acting role in the NXIVM group – which many have called a cult. From 2006 to around 2012, Kreuk was billed as one of the prominent members of NXIVM in promotional and recruitment efforts. She downplayed her role in the group after 2012, but remained with NXIVM until around 2016. After Frank Report broke the news about DOS and its branding of women as slaves in June 2017, creating a mass exodus from the group, Kreuk was asked to denounce NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and his master-slave sorority in order to bring media attention to it. Kreuk declined to help out but quietly noted others’ courage in standing up to Raniere. Meantime, she used social media to propound women’s issues, denouncing Harvey Weinstein, and praising mass murderer Phaloon Devi, who led her gang of men to murder several dozen men of a rival gang without a trial because she claimed, without evidence, that they raped her. Innocent or guilty, they were murdered – and some, like Kreuk, voiced support for this expeditious method of executing suspected rapists and sparing us all from the inconvenience of trials. On social media, Kreuk took on all issues big and small where women were being victimized except for one – the slave women of NXIVM, some of whom she had recruited into NXIVM. On her TV show Burden of Truth, Kreuk played the bravest of lawyers, a woman willing to sacrifice her career to expose a big company victimizing young women. After the New York Times and others made the story international and it no longer mattered whether she made a statement about it condemning Raniere, Kreuk made a rather incomplete if not misleading statement about her role in NXIVM. She failed to mention she was a high-ranking coach, preferring to refer to herself as a student who took courses in the past. And it was not true that she left about five years before she issued her Tweet [i.e., 2013]. When the moment of truth came, the burden of the truth escaped and silenced her. This suggests she is a lot less tough than she appears – at least on camera.

Nicki Clyne Keeps Everyone Fascinated The polar opposite of Kristin Kreuk is Nicki Clyne. She has never been afraid to speak out. Though most would disagree with her views. She does not seem to care if she loses popularity or her chances at a future career. She is convinced that Keith Raniere is innocent and well-intentioned. On social media, Clyne shared her views on Ross Ulbricht, 37, an American who created and operated the “darknet” market website Silk Road from 2011 until his arrest in 2013. Ulbricht’s site used Tor for anonymity and bitcoin as a currency. He was convicted in February 2015 for conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit computer hacking, conspiracy to traffic fraudulent identity documents, and conspiracy to traffic narcotics by means of the internet. He was sentenced to a double life sentence plus 40 years without the possibility of parole. Ulbricht’s appeals to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in 2017 and the U.S Supreme Court in 2018 were unsuccessful. He is currently incarcerated at the United States Penitentiary in Tucson, the same prison where Keith Alan Raniere, the former leader of NXIVM, is housed. Ulbricht’s double life sentence plus 40 years has marvelous implications. The second life sentence will have to be served the hard way – after he dies. If federal laws were binding in the afterlife, Ulbricht would then serve his second life sentence for eternity – plus 40 years. As readers know, fellow inmate Raniere [whose sentence is 120 years plus five years of probation] is reportedly working on an invention to bring back the dead, after being frozen in cryogenic tombs. If Raniere dies before completing his 120 years and is brought back to life, legal scholars are unclear about whether he would have to serve the rest of his sentence and whether probation terms would apply. For Ulbricht – if he avails himself of Raniere’s hoped-for patent-pending life-restoring invention and came back to life – it seems clear he would have to serve his second life sentence. It remains unclear if he would have to die a second time and be restored a second time to serve his last 40 years. Here is what Clyne has to say about Ross Ulbricht: When I saw this being shared on Twitter and people like Mike Cernovich, for example, saying, “Try not to cry during this,” I was a little skeptical. I get phone calls from prison every day and have developed what you might call a thick skin, or at least a familiarity, with the harsh realities of prison. However, as a supporter of Ross and knowing this was the first time he’d spoken publicly in this way, I was deeply curious. It was late. I thought about saving it for when I wasn’t so tired, then I pressed play. I don’t want to tell you how to feel, but I urge you to listen. His experience echoes that of so many who are locked in cages this very moment, and he expresses in a way that captures so much pain and loss, as well as so much hope and humanity. For this reason, I will listen to this again and often. The feeling it conjures is one I want to walk around with daily. I never want to take my freedom for granted, and I never want to stop fighting for those who have lost their freedom unjustly. Phone call starts around 4:00: https://www.youtube.com/watch? ***

June Is Not Too Late This Year for Allison Mack

Defendant Allison Mack’s sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and, if necessary, on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. This is a month of action for the convicted actress.

Her objections, if any, to the Presentence Investigation Report were due June 7, 2021. This is apparently not a public filing.

The Government and Probation Office shall file their responses to Mack’s objections tomorrow [June 14th].

Mack may file a reply by June 18th – this coming Friday. The Government shall make its sentencing submission by June 21st or a week from Monday. Mack shall make her sentencing submission by June 25th. The Government shall submit Victim Impact Statements by June 21st, and inform the court by June 28th, whether any victims will attend the sentencing hearing and any wish to speak.

We will learn a lot when we see the Government’s recommendation for a sentence for Mack.

A Former Employee Speaks out About Mack

Heather not Morris has tweeted about Mack recently and Kristin Kreuk.

She wrote, “I worked for Allison in 2007-2008. She and Kristin Kreuk sucked my (ex) gf and her two friends into NXIVM. I kept screaming cult, nobody listened, I left and moved back home. My ex is currently on a billboard in Hollywood bc she was in the Seduced doc.”

Heather also clarified her views in a thread: “… NXIVM isn’t the sex cult… NXIVM is a cult, yes, but … the sex stuff was (as far as I know) restricted to DOS, the cult within the cult. There were THOUSANDS of NXIVM members but the number who were sex slaves and/or branded were much fewer…

“None of this makes Allison any less garbage, I just like to make sure people who were in NXIVM aren’t viewed as harshly as people who were in DOS because it’s different levels of ick. And no, I haven’t been able to watch Smallville again either… “I don’t like that people might think everyone who ever took a NXIVM course is a sex slave or master. I never saw anything past s6 bc that’s when I moved out there & got involved

One Sweet (Plea) Deal The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a federal jail in Brooklyn, mainly holds defendants awaiting trial – in other words, innocent until proven guilty defendants. It is one of the foulest, unhealthy and inhumane prisons in America which is lucky for federal prosecutors. In addition to overcharging defendants, and fighting to deny them bail in part because of the over-charging – and the normal disadvantages a defendant has when in custody in mounting a defense – the horrific conditions of MDC help defeat the innocent defendant. The MDC is a prosecutor’s playground and helps them achieve a splendid 98 percent conviction rate, a conviction rate only communist countries and dictatorships can hope to match. Once in MDC, innocent defendants find their health rapidly deteriorating. There is no outdoor activity. No fresh air. No yard. No outdoors. No sunlight or wind. Always inside – under harsh lights 24.7, in dank, mold and vermin-ridden cells and units often too cold or too hot. This plan helps persuade the defendant awaiting trial that there is no such thing as innocent until proven guilty- an ugly concept to prosecutors in pursuit of high conviction stats. Unsanitary water and horrific food make the picture more complete – for an unhealthy defendant is as good as a hopeless one. Once inside MDC, the average defendant soon realizes he has no chance at defending his case. His public defender does not even want to come down to this fetid hell hole and risk his health to meet with him, although I am informed that there are now air filters in the attorney visiting room to help filter out mold the detainees must breathe all the time. He knows he is going to lose regardless of innocence or guilt. He also knows that almost every federal prison he would be sent to after he is convicted is better than MDC . In this clever fashion, he is softened up for taking a plea deal if for nothing else it will improve his living conditions immensely – for he will go to a regular prison. One sweet deal. For prosecutors. Consider that pretrial detainees have harsher conditions than convicted felons. Pretty cute. Not long ago a judge found conditions so bleak and inhuman at MDC that people who spend time there should be given extra time served. Why there is no movement to improve conditions for pretrial detainees is a question prison reform advocates are invited to ask of those they lobby. Now Team 12 reports that MDC in their seemingly continuous effort to serve prosecutors and destroy the well being of innocent defendants [remember MDC houses mainly pretrial defendants – and they are innocent until proven guilty] “isolated entire inmate units together regardless of some testing positive for COVID-19, resulting in hundreds of inmates getting sick.” Check out Team 12’s report which includes calls and letters from inmates. Team 12 found that the isolation practices inside include: MDC broke CDC guidelines in its treatment of inmates with COVID-19. Unit 73 was put on lockdown together, regardless of COVID test results. That decision forced the virus to spread rapidly, not just to the unit, but to staff and other units inside the jail. One-hundred-and-sixteen staff members at MDC tested positive for COVID-19 and testing is not mandatory for staff. The pandemic was exacerbated at MDC. It was a bad break for those housed there [just as when the heat went out for two weeks in the dead of winter] but overall a pleasing prospect for prosecutors who know the only good defendant is a plea bargained-convicted defendant. Qui Pro Domina Justitia Sequitur.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





