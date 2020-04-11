What the Hell Was Keith Raniere Saying on Voice Messages to Ex Girlfriend?

In a previous post, Rare Voice Recordings of Keith Raniere Lying to a Girlfriend When He Was in His Late 20s, Frank Report made a recording available of the inestimable Keith Alan Raniere, when he was in his late 20s, leaving a series of voice messages on his girlfriend’s landline recorded message machine.

The tape was largely inaudible, but Frank Report assigned Marie White to listen to the audio carefully – and she was able to make out some of the words as they issued from the lips of that great being who was later to become known as the Vanguard.

The back story is this: Raniere, in his late 20s, was every bit the liar back then that he was when he was the Vanguard [1998-2018].

He had been together with Kathy for several years and was living with her, in Albany, at least some of the time.

She thought they were in a monogamous relationship and that his extended absences were due to his cancer, which required him to go to NYC for treatment at Sloan Kettering.

The truth is he did not have cancer and he was not in NYC. He was living part-time with Karen U and bedding every woman he could get his hands on, or his dick into.

Kathy found out about his cheating.

It seems one day, just after he called “from the hospital at Sloan Kettering,” her teenage daughter ran into Raniere with a couple of women at a Clifton Park mall. Raniere pretended not to know the girl, but she was sure it was the rascal and told her mom.

This led to the realization that Raniere was a stone-cold liar.

Indeed, any man who would lie about having cancer would lie about anything.

Kathy’s deep concern and worry about his possibly fatal condition gave way to a feeling that he was an execrable asshole. And now she wanted his possessions out of the house, her house.

Keith had just started up Consumers’ Buyline and he had not told anyone there – none of the women anyway – that he had a girlfriend he was living with.

Kathy called him and told him that she was gathering all of his possessions and dropping them off at the only place she knew of where he would get them – the offices of Consumers’ Buyline. She planned to drop them off at the Wednesday night meeting when all the members would be there.

This would be hugely embarrassing to Raniere and so, worried she would show up, he started making calls and leaving messages for Kathy to try to avert her coming to his offices.

He evidently did not want her to drop them off at the home he had recently purchased with Karen U at 3 Flintlock Lane in Knox Woods for no doubt he never told Karen about Kathy or told Kathy that while he was supposedly living with her in a monogamous relationship, he had also told Karen the same thing.

Here is the recording and our best efforts at transcribing it. Perhaps some readers can make out more words than we can. If so, please let us know.

Here is our transcript of the calls.

4:12 pm

I didn’t realize it wasn’t an infinite message. As I’m saying um you know after you decide, just let me know what it is so we can talk about it afterwards so at least you’re not held up anymore, you feel you can live your life.

It just seems like circumstances aren’t allowing us to get together, so maybe this is what needs to be … .Look into your heart right now. You know at least in your past you could talk about being connected to me (?)

4:11 pm

I got your message. You sounded quite upset. Sorry about that. Um, I don’t think I’m going to get to meet with you because I have to go out of town, um … Going to be bringing me back but as soon as I get back I can call you. I think because you, you’ve been waiting so long that you feel that your life is on hold that’s why I think you should make a decision or whatever you need to do, just tell me what it is and we’ll meet afterwards. so at least you….

Wednesday 4:12 pm

[Same as the first message above but in the proper sequence] I didn’t realize it wasn’t an infinite message. As I was saying, um, you know after you decide just let me know what it is so we can talk about it afterwards so at least you’re not held up anymore. And so you feel that you can lead your life, um. It just seems like circumstances aren’t allowing us to get together, so maybe this is what needs to be (?). Look into your heart right now. At least in the past, you used to talk about being connected to me [?]…. .

1:46 a.m.

Hi, Kathy, this is Keith. I just received your messages. Final one on this Friday…You’re going to be packing up stuff I guess to bring over, um, I don’t think that is necessary. If you feel that it is and you want to do that, ah, I guess that is your choice but, um, you know I think we should speak first. I haven’t been able to speak to you, probably won’t be able to speak to you for a little while longer but we will keep in touch and I will speak to you as soon as I get back into town

1:47 a.m

Unless you feel it needs to be done over the phone, although I think you would prefer to just do it in person Um, you know I’m not in a rush on this. I do realize there is a lot going on with you though. Um, I just hope that you get this message before you decide to go to the Wednesday night meeting. I guess you could do it and return the stuff, um. So I will be speaking to you soon or at least leaving messages for you.

1:48 a.m

I do hope all is well with you (?) (?) (?) I think you got the other two messages before this one. I hope you did….

12:58 a.m

To just continue, I called just to wish you a happy birthday. I’m hoping that all is going well with you. Things are going pretty well with me…although very very difficult … day to day….. resting [?]

****

What an asshole.

