Was State Trooper Corrupt in Tighe Case?

Ice Nine is a scholar and gentleman. He read Tighe: Forced to Plead Guilty vs. Risking 20 Years

Ice Nine wrote to John Tighe seeking his response:

John – I had asked Kristin Keefe about your case and what she thought happened.

She seems to think Keith Raniere had nothing to do with it, and essentially Rodger Kirsopp was just paranoid and framed you himself, out of fear I guess that Keith might eventually go after him.

I’m not sure what to think. I am certain you are innocent, but Kristin’s comments create some doubt about who was responsible. Do you have any thoughts on her comments?

Ice Nine [to Kristin]

NY State Trooper Rodger Kirsopp – was he a corrupted agent of NXIVM?

Kristin Keeffe replied to Ice Nine

I went to the NYS Police to report, among many other crimes committed by NXIVM, that the computer trespass charges filed against Joe, Barbara, Toni, and John were fraudulent.

After my report, I thought the whole case would die. Because Keith found out I had turned on him, I had to go on the run.

I never dreamed the NYS Police would go forward with the case – and it was horrifying to me when it did. I did everything in my power to ensure the charges were dropped. And eventually, they were.

Ice Nine

John Tighe – What was done to John and by whom? Ben Myer’s role in it, and which state and local authorities were corrupted as a part of it?

Keeffe replied

I am not aware of anything done to Tighe. If things were done, I never heard about them.

Ice Nine

How deep does the corruption run in upstate NY? Who did it, and how was it done, i.e., through blackmail or bribes?

Keeffe

I am not aware of any blackmail or bribes. You would be shocked to see how far relationships, fear, and people with untold resources (i.e., the Bronfmans) can influence proceedings.

I generally think it was a confluence of events.

a) No one wanted to go against the Bronfmans in the Capital District, because anyone who did knew they’d be against the best attorneys money could buy. Plus, everyone wanted their money for their own causes.

b) The child porn charges against John were considered legit and that was the biggest collar in Clifton Park, NY, in a decade. They didn’t want to lose that case.

c) Rodger Kirsopp had something to hide and, in his paranoid guilt, thought NXIVM knew what it was. Although they didn’t.

d) The NXIVM attorneys had deep relationships with the local District Attorneys and the police. You would be surprised how much influence that can have. The squeaky wheel gets oiled.

I hope that provides some of the information you’re seeking.

End of Ice Nine and Kristin’s comments, beginning of Frank’s comments.

Frank

When Kristin fled Raniere, I got a call from Rodger Kirsopp. Out of the blue. He was looking for Kristin.

Then I heard from Kristin, out of the blue. She came to the Florida Keys with her son.

Kirsopp seemed interested in helping Kristin and making sure she was OK. He said he helped her leave NXIVM and get to a domestic shelter. She fled from the shelter and disappeared. He did not know where she was and wanted to be sure she was safe.

When Kristin came, he called again and asked me if Kristin had an old laptop computer with her. She did not.

I thought he was trying to help her.

I spoke to Kristin and arranged a call between Kristin and Kirsopp.

I was on the call.

I realized then that Bronfman money coopted Kirsopp. He was trying to arrest her. Over what?

The old laptop computer? Its resale value was not more than $300. It would be petit larceny if it were true that Kristin stole it.

I understand Kristin had a laptop for years. But Clare Bronfman might have paid for it, so she claimed she owned it.

She did not even know if Kristin had her laptop. She was just trying to get Kristin arrested.

Clare inflated the value of the computer, so it would be a felony charge. Kirsopp was willing to go along with it.

NXIVM coopted Rodger Krisop between February and late March 2014.

Later, I asked him questions about his role.

I told him I did not think he should have arrested Joe O’Hara, John Tighe, and Toni on computer trespass charges.

He seemed nervous and said he wished he had never heard the name NXIVM.

I asked why he arrested O’Hara, Natalie, and Tighe, but not Jim Odato – since he said they all did the same thing. Use a password to look at the NXIVM website.

Kirsopp said, “We were not going to go up against Hearst.”

He meant he would not fight the publisher of the Albany Times Union, George Hearst, by arresting one of his reporters. Odato was a reporter for the Times Union – a very good one.

I get it. That’s justice in Albany. Law enforcement goes after the little guy. They let big criminals like Bronfman go scot-free. They even work for them.

They went after Tighe. He had no money.

I suspect they planted the child porn. I do not even believe it was Tighe’s computer. They had another laptop – a Mac – they preplanned to use for the setup of Tighe.

The motive may not be what Keeffe thinks. And there were other corrupt officials involved.

We will have more on this later.