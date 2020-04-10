Rare Voice Recordings of Keith Raniere Lying to a Girlfriend When He Was in His Late 20s

Some of us are old enough to recall the day of voice message machines for land lines.

Here is a treat – Keith Raniere, when he was in his late 20s, leaving a series of voice messages on his girlfriend Kathy’s phone.

They had been together for several years, and he was ostensibly living with her. He kept his clothes and some possessions at her apartment.

Of course he was cheating on her. He had recently bought a home with Karen U at 3 Flintlock Lane in Knox Woods and was living with Karen at times. But he did not bother to tell Kathy.

He had various girlfriends at the same [which he did not tell Kathy] and during the time he was living with Kathy, he seems to have continued his sexual relationship with Gina Hutchinson, who was now of age, and other young women whom he had begun relationships with prior to their arriving at the legal age of consent.

This was also when, in order to avoid Kathy learning where he was, Keith told her he had cancer and was in NYC at Sloan Kettering getting treatment.

This is also the time when Keith was starting Consumer’s Buyline.

Kathy evidently had enough of Keith’s absences and his lies. She told him to get his possession out of her apartment.

In fact she told him he was going to gather all of his possessions and bring them to the Consumer Buyline offices.

Keith clearly became worried since he had not told Karen and the others at CBI that he had a long term girlfriend.

While the messages are scratchy, we can hear the sound of Keith’s lying voice back in the day before he was Vanguard and had perfected his lying techniques.

