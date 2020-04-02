Coronavirus Crisis Continues – Now Affecting All Aspects of Our Lives

Day after day, we are getting bombarded with grisly statistics that underscore the true scope of the current coronavirus crisis.

And while there a still a few fools and miscreants out there uttering their banal and pernicious announcements – “It’s just like the flu”… “Only one in a thousand who get infected will die”…”The Chinese launched this a sneak-attack on America” – the reality of what’s going on is slowly starting to sink in across the country: the coronavirus is going to change our lives now and forever.

More than 1 million people have already been infected worldwide – and that’s only the ones that we’ve tested ( Many scientists believe that the real number of those who have already been infected is several times that ).

More than 50,000 have died from COVID-19 worldwide – and, again, that’s only the ones we know about.

The U.S. has now confirmed more than 250,000 cases of COVID-19 – and more than 6,000 fatalities.

The latest estimates for the U.S. indicate that we will incur 140,000–240,000 fatalities – AND THAT’S ONLY IF ALL THE RECOMMENDATIONS REGARDING SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAY-AT-HOME RULES ARE IMPLEMENTED .

Which, unfortunately, is never going to happen.

Which means that those projections are low – way low.

*****

Stay-At-Home Orders

As of earlier today, 38 States – plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico – have issued stay-at-home orders to their residents.

The states with stay-at-home orders are Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Taken together, those states represent approximately 90% of the United States’ population – about 297 million people – that are now under some form of lockdown.

Despite the call to do so from many health experts, the U.S. has not yet issued a nationwide stay-at-home order.

Nor has the U.S. imposed any restrictions on travel by air, bus, subway, or train.

Despite President’s Trump pronouncement today that people who fly on airplanes or travel by train are tested before they depart – and after they arrive at their destinations – that is simply not true.

The world as we know it has changed right before our very eyes.

And some of those changes will be permanent.

*****

Federal Prisoners Are on Quarantine

Yesterday, the Bureau of Prisons implemented a 14-day quarantine for all federal prisoners.

During that period, the approximately 175,000 inmates who are currently incarcerated throughout the country in 122 federal institutions will essentially be on “lockdown” in a belated attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in those facilities.

That means they will be spending the vast majority of their time – 22 to 23 hours per day – in their assigned cells/quarters.

Limited groups in each unit will be allowed out at staggered times to take showers, make phone calls, read and send emails, do laundry, etc. But no group gatherings will be allowed – not even for religious services.

During the 14-day lockdown, all daily meals will be brought to the inmates – and only limited, if any, commissary will be available. Most facilities have also suspended all library services – which means that inmates will not be able to get any new reading materials for the next two weeks.

At long last, the BOP has also announced that it will not allow new inmates to be placed with the existing inmates in any facility. Why it waited so long to implement such a policy is simply not understandable.

“The agency updated its quarantine and isolation procedures to require all newly admitted inmates to BOP, whether in a sustained community transition area or not, be assessed using a screening tool and temperature check. This includes all new intakes, detainees, commitments, writ returns from judicial proceedings, and parole violators, regardless of their method of arrival,” the Bureau announced.

*****

Courts Postponing Hearings & Trials – and Expanding the Use of Video and Teleconferen cing

Courts across the country are postponing hearings and trials – and expanding the use of video and teleconferencing to limit the need for people to appear in person.

In the Eastern District of New York, for example, the following rules have been adopted:

All jury trials that were scheduled to begin before April 27 th have been continued.

have been continued. Compliance with all trial-specific deadlines in civil and criminal cases that were scheduled to begin before April 27th is now at the discretion of the assigned judge.

Jury trials that began before March 16 th will proceed as scheduled ( Any “Guilty” verdicts coming out of these trials will almost certainly be reversed on appeal ).

will proceed as scheduled ( ). Individual judges may continue to hold hearings, conferences and bench trials at their discretion – and may, where practicable, do so by telephone or video conferencing.

Alternatively, judges may also adjourn matters or deadlines – or stay litigation – where in-person meetings, interviews, depositions or travel would be necessary to prepare for any such proceedings.

Initial appearances and arraignments will continue to take place in the ordinary course of business – or, where practicable or necessary, may be conducted remotely pursuant to procedures established by the court.

Detention and bail review proceedings shall be scheduled with the approval of the assigned district judge or duty magistrate judge.

As noted in previous posts, many sentencing hearings are being postponed. This will likely be true with regard to all of the NXIVM defendants.

Per reports from several of the people who wanted to provide “Impact Statements” at the sentencing hearings of Clare Bronfman and Keith Raniere, both of those hearings are going to be postponed in the near future.

*****

Are Former Dr. Brandon Porter & Soon-To-Be Former Doctor Danielle Roberts Doing Anything to Help Out?

Brandon Roberts has already lost his license to practice medicine because of the various “medical experiments” he conducted at the behest of Keith Raniere – and because he failed to report the local epidemic that broke out during Vanguard Week 2016.

Dr. Danielle Roberts will likely suffer the same fate because (a) she branded dozens of DOS slaves in unsanitary conditions and without any pain-reduction medications – and (b) she also failed to report the Vanguard Week 2016 epidemic.

So, what, if anything, are these two medical stalwarts doing in this time of need?

Porter has moved back to his native Iowa – presumably to live in his parents’ basement along with his wife and kids.

And Roberts is currently awaiting a hearing that will likely result in the loss of her license to practice medicine.

So, what, if anything, are these two medical stalwarts doing to help deal with the current coronavirus crisis?

I don’t know – but knowing how Raniere thinks and taught his followers – probably not very much.

*****

I will not respond to the expected imbecilic comments by Bangkok or whatever alias he’s using these days because I consider him to be a true danger – who is really not all that different than Keith Raniere. So, bang away, “kok” – and rest assured that Karma has a way of extracting justice from scum like you.

