Keith the Bullshitter Gets Caught Again

Keith Raniere got away with lying for so long that it basically became his first instinct.

Frank Report readers are quite familiar with some of his fantastical claims about his numerous accomplishments and skills:

• He spoke in full sentences by the age of one and was reading by the age of two.

• He was an East Coast Judo Champion at the age of 11.

• At age 12, he taught himself high school mathematics in less than a day – and one year later, he taught himself three years of college mathematics.

• He played many musical instruments – and taught himself to play piano at a concert level by age 12.

• He was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records for “Highest IQ” in 1989.

• He was noted as one of the top three problem-solvers in the world.

• He tied the New York State record for the 100-yard dash.

• He was a millionaire by the age of 30 – and worth $50 million by the age of 32.

Although he could never provide any proof for any of these claims, his loyal followers believed they were all true.

And so, that’s basically how he went through life – making up baseless claims and having a group of sycophants believe them.

That all started to unravel a few years ago when he tried to bullshit a federal judge that he owned several patents that Microsoft and AT&T were violating.

Except, of course, he really didn’t own those patents.

Nor were Microsoft and AT&T violating them.

When the federal judge realized that he’d been lying to her all along, she ordered him to pay $440,000 of the two firms’ legal fees.

*****

Latest Attempted Fraud Gets Uncovered by EDNY Prosecutors

Most recently, Keith convinced his attorneys that they should try to spring him from the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) because he had been deemed to be at “high-risk” of becoming infected with the coronavirus.

Just last week they were asking U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis to order the feds to turn over all of Keith’s medical records so they could decide how best to protect him from becoming infected.

Not wanting to put Keith’s life at risk, the man who may well sentence him to life in prison immediately ordered the feds to do just that by today.

And so they did.

But they also did a little checking to find out just exactly what it was that caused Keith to be given the “high-risk” designation.

Was it a heart condition?

Is he asthmatic?

Did he have some sort of auto-immune disorder?

Nope…none of the above.

It turns out that all of this hullabaloo was over the fact that Federal Prisoner #57005-177 is 59-years old.

And as set forth in the letter that the prosecutors filed today, being 59 no longer even qualifies for the “at-risk” designation.

From the prosecution’s letter:

“The government respectfully submits this letter in response to the Court’s March 27, 2020 Order. The undersigned has been in contact with legal counsel for the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn (“MDC”) and has been advised that the basis of the defendant’s prior designation as “high-risk” in regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was solely due to his age (59) and not due to any medical condition. Since that time, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Bureau of Prisons has updated its list of high-risk inmates to include only those inmates aged 65 years or older. Based on the updated criteria, the defendant is no longer on the list of at-risk inmates.

“The government is further informed that legal counsel for the MDC has complied with the Court’s Order and provided a copy of the defendant’s medical records, by email, to Mr. Agnifilo and Ms. Geragos. Counsel for the MDC has also advised that a request for a legal call between the defendant and counsel has been granted and will be scheduled by Bureau of Prisons staff this week and as soon as feasible”.

*****

Astronomical Fees Will Offset Attorney’s Embarrassment

Keith’s attorneys in this matter – Marc Agnifilo and the wannabee-prosecutor Teny Geragos, are likely quite embarrassed over this fiasco.

All this hype over Keith potentially having a major medical problem – which is certainly not the first time he’s played that card – and it turns out he doesn’t even qualify for “at-risk” status anymore?

That’s pretty embarrassing.

But at least, the two attorneys will likely be well-compensated for their red faces.

Assuming that they had already started working on a motion to have Keith discharged from MDC, they probably ran up $40,000-$50,000 in legal fees over this sham crisis.

*****

Meanwhile, the Really “At-Risk” MDC Inmates Are Asking to Be Let Out

What makes Keith’s bullshit claim even more galling is the fact that more than 500 inmates at MDC are really “at-risk” with regard to the coronavirus – and are asking to be let out of MDC before they become infected.

On March 27th, lawyers for the group filed a class action petition on behalf of 537 inmates at MDC who have deemed to be “medically vulnerable” to the coronavirus.

“Although the Warden has identified that 537 medically vulnerable individuals are confined in his facility according to CDC guidelines, the Warden has failed to release these most vulnerable individuals,” the lawyers wrote in their petition.

“Petitioners suffer variously from conditions such as chronic heart disease, asthma, high blood pressure, and respiratory problems. Because of their pre-existing chronic medical conditions and the nature of the jail environment, Petitioners cannot be adequately protected from contracting COVID-19 if they remain confined in the MDC.”

Thus far, one inmate and four guards at MDC have tested positive for the coronavirus.

That inmate – along with all the others with whom he came into contact during his first 4 days at the facility – is now in an isolation unit.

The four guards are on leave from MDC.

*****

Little Chance That Prisoners Will Be Released

Despite the fact that MDC has long been known for its unsanitary and inhumane conditions, there is little chance that any of the 537 inmates will be released because of their “at-risk” status.

To begin with, the vast majority of them are awaiting trial – which means that were each found to be a “flight risk” or “a potential danger to the community”.

Just because they may be infected by the coronavirus doesn’t change those findings.

But at least they didn’t embarrass themselves – and their attorneys – by misrepresenting their health status.

Only Keith Alan Raniere is known to have done that.

Viva Executive Success!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

