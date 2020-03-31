Kristin Kreuk Tells the ‘Ladies’ [Read Teen Girls] That ‘a Little Controversy Is Fun’ on Girls By Design Website

By MK10ART

Deep Dive into Girls By Design [GBD] Part 4

On October 9th 2008 Kristin Kreuk (almost) announces the winners of the teen board of directors. To tease things out as much as possible she informs her fans that while GBD has chosen the winners, the readers will have to wait for the newsletter to find out who won. This post generated more many comments than usual – 102. The usual posts get less than 50 comments.

Laaaadies!

We have selected the GBD Board of Directors and we are sooooooooooooooo excited! I figure that an excess of o’s will encapsulate our level of woot-ed-ness! Unfortunately you will have to wait until the newsletter is released to find out. So, yeah. That’s it.

hehe.

Kristin

***

As others have pointed out before, Kreuk calls the teenagers ‘Ladies.’ This is a very formal, adult level of communicating to girls who are much younger than she is.

In another post, Kendra writes about a dream she had, giving birth to a baby goat.

This is followed up by a weigh-in from Tabby. Her dieting entries feel more like self-flagellation and include her physical ailments (hip injury.) She posts her obese weight for everyone to see. Knowing how Keith and Nxivm treat overweight people, it doesn’t bode well for her moving up the stripe path.

Posted by Tabby | Filed under Journey

Hi.

So, the other day I was thinking “What is wrong with me? Why am I eating this cookie!?”

The cookie? It was so so delicious.

But that’s not the point. The cookie will probably always be delicious. But that’s not why I was eating it. And why I was eating it isn’t really what I was going to talk about, but rather why I want to lose weight.

I think its important to reflect on occasionally because reasons change. Originally, I wanted to do this because I felt unhealthy. I wanted to feel healthier. As time wore on, I think my reasoning changed into “I wanna look hot,” but I wasn’t fully honest to myself about it… so I think the lack of inner honesty with regards to why I was trying to lose weight allowed me to … stop trying.

Now that I realized that I wasn’t being honest with myself, I can focus on the task at hand, figuring out how to get back on track! Mostly I’ve just decided to just DO IT. Get back to my previous routine, and then go from there. So, day two back on my previous routine and I’m back to my weight that I “ended” at (220 lbs) and on my way back down again. w00t!

So, photos will hopefully get back up soon, perhaps next week? In other news, my hip is still very injured. Thanks to the lovely skahahoo, I’ve got some exercises and things to try to strengthen it up, but I do need to go see a doctor… soon. Once that gets back on track I can start up an exercise routine!

Until next week!

xo

tabby

***

The month of October ends without a single mention of Halloween. This seems strange for a website aimed at teen girls. Most people in the western hemisphere love Halloween festivities. Harry Potter books are extremely popular with teens for a reason. Young and old enjoy spooky, magical, horror movie types of entertainment. But not GBD it appears as they did not mention Halloween at all . That one topic alone would have provided months of interesting posts for their blog which seemed to struggle for content.

Instead it was filled with short movie reviews which were so boring that even they couldn’t be bothered to do them as Tabby’s post below reveals.

So we’re lame (read: I’m lame) and totally forgot to post tomorrow’s movie. Mari will be reviewing “Gray Matters” so go watch it!

xo

Tabby

Tabby continues the self-flagellation. She has revealed on GBD that she is struggling to lose weight, hurt her hip (we aren’t told how), and now is too ‘lame’ to write a movie review. What a fun website GBD is (not) turning out to be.

Next, Kristin decides to use the web platform to settle a score with someone she had a disagreement with concerning global warming. In her last sentence she writes “I want to be the kind of person who looks at things from all angles, open and willing to take in information and then determine what I think seems the most true.” This writer couldn’t agree with her more and hopes to determine what is most true in regards to their intentions towards teen girls with this GBD website.

Posted by Kristin | Filed under Uncategorized

I was talking to someone the other day about Global Warming. I said something to the effect of, “Regardless of whether or not “global warming” is man made, it is still important for us to take care of our environment, and create sustainability.” This person responded with some indignation that it was not okay for me to even suggest there was a possibility that man-made “global warming” was not %100 true. I think the whole subject is getting a wee bit taboo… And when you aren’t supposed to question something any longer I get a little curious. So here is an article published by the National Post newspaper that talks about some of the other data that is out there. Enjoy! THE ARTICLE

I want to be the kind of person who looks at things from all angles, open and willing to take in information and then determine what I think seems the most true.

Love,

Kristin

