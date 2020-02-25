A Basic Reminder of Rudoph Steiner’s ‘Word Salad’ Nuttery and Ties to Nazism

By AnonyMaker
Here’s an anecdote: A branch of my extended family sent their kids to Waldorf school. The kids now openly say say it was a cult – yes, they use the “c” word itself – and challenge their parents for having sent them.
Unfortunately, as insightful as they are, the girls in particular seem to have been badly damaged, and are so plagued by psychological problems and psycho-somatic illnesses that I fear they will not even really be able to live on their own as adults (they left or were taken out of Waldorf as things became untenable, and are now in special educational programs for young adults in need of extra support and structure).
I expect apologists will explain that away as not possibly having anything to do with Waldorf, or at least being due to the school not properly applying Rudolph Steiner’s teachings. But if I’d told you instead that the girls were doing fabulously, they’d have assumed that was surely the fruit of Steiner’s work.
And just because there may be some validity to principles such as colors being calming, doesn’t by extension apply to the leap that somehow Steiner’s peculiar, convoluted color philosophy has any particular validity.
That’s a fallacy – apparently logic isn’t taught in Waldorf or Anthroposophy – well recognized as an unsupported leap, and in particular one frequently found in cult indoctrination and apologetics.
I get that some are well-versed in defending Steiner as having been right regarding all the things that he might seem obviously to have been wrong about, or that just don’t seem to make sense in the 21st century.
They indeed seem unable to address the possibility that he could have been wrong about anything, which is sort of the working definition of culty adherence to a guru – just what we see playing out with Lauren Salzman, for instance.
And the claim that “Steiner really and truly was not a racist….but he was deeply aware of the realities of different races” smacks of just the sort of “yes, but” (or “but, yes”) disingenuousness that I was referring to. Thus confirming that they believe in Steiner’s teaching that different souls incarnate in different races depending on how advanced they are, even though they claim that is neither racist, nor potentially harmful when used as a basis for dealing with children in an educational environment?
Anyway, let’s go back to a basic reminder of Steiner’s “word salad” nuttery – keeping in mind that modern science has shown that race is actually a false construct, and that genetics in particular has shown that there are far fewer actual differences between various members of the human race than once thought:
The Occult Significance of Blood (1907) by Rudolph Steiner
“Who gains power over a man’s blood gains power over the man, and that blood is ‘a very special fluid’ because it is that about which, so to speak, the real fight must be waged, when it comes to a struggle concerning the man between good and evil.”
….
“Occult investigation shows decisively that all the things which surround us in this world — the mineral foundation, the vegetable covering, and the animal world — should be regarded as the physiognomical expression, or the ‘below,’ of an ‘above’ or spirit life lying behind them. From the point of view taken by occultism, the things presented to us in the sense world can only be rightly understood if our knowledge includes cognition of the ‘above,’ the spiritual archetype, the original Spiritual Beings, whence all things manifest have proceeded.”
….
“Questions of great importance are pressing upon us these days; questions dealing with the education, not alone of the young, but of entire nations … such questions are illuminated as soon as we recognize the nature of the spiritual essence which lies at the back of our blood. Who can deny that this question is closely linked to that of race, which at the present time is once more coming markedly to the front? Yet this question of race is one that we can never understand until we understand the mysteries of the blood and of the results accruing from the mingling of the blood of different races.”
….
“To what extent are uncivilized peoples capable of becoming civilized? How can an utterly barbaric savage become civilized? And in what way ought we to deal with them?”
If that sounds reminiscent of German Nazi theory about blood and race, they are indeed related – through Steiner’s connections with occult groups.
Shall we get into Steiner’s Rite of Memphis-Misraim lodge, and its connections to the Thule Society that spawned the Nazi party? (And, yes, the Nazis ultimately cracked down on Waldorf Schools – at the point they were settling scores with erstwhile allies come to be seen as rivals for power and influence, in what can be viewed as more of an internecine conflict).
Next up: Should we consider that Keith Raniere may have been Steiner’s reincarnation and successor?
4 Comments
I would love to read stories from the women and men that surely exist, that told these crazies to fuck off during an “intensive”, seminar or whatever the hell the initial classes were. People that stood up and plainly explained how batshit crazy they are, the classes were and that Vangaurd is a dipshit.
There has to be a jealous or concerned boyfriend, brother, father or friend that showed up and called them out and left with someone they cared about. I am sure there is a large number of women approached for dos or just to get more involved with NXIVM that laughed their asses off at the thought, at the recruiters and at vanguard himself.
For every person stupid and gullible enough to be part of this cult there must have been 10:1 that put them on blast. Even those that may have thought they were getting something from the course or courses realized how immature and hokey the rituals and crap was but played along.
Yeah, those experiences would be great to hear about. Laughing and walking away from Vangaurd’s tech, the chosen sash wearers, Nancy herself! Imagine the shock and horror people like Mack or L Salzman would have expressed at people speaking the truth about what they were too dumb to see themselves
Pass the salad dressing.
Breaking News!
The Trump Administration raids the New York and Los Angeles offices of Canadian Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard in an ongoing Child Sex Probe.
FBI, NYPD raid fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s Times Square office in sex-trafficking probe
The FBI and NYPD raided the Manhattan offices of fashion mogul Peter Nygard Tuesday amid an ongoing federal sex-trafficking investigation, sources said.
The feds are probing claims that Nygard plied underage girls with booze at sex parties at his Bahamas mansion, according to law enforcement sources.
Nygard announced late Tuesday he was stepping down as chairman of Nygard International and will divest his ownership interest.
A spokesman for Nygard said the wealthy playboy’s Los Angeles offices were also raided, but the FBI and federal prosecutors would not confirm that blitz.
The raid comes on the heels of a federal lawsuit filed Feb. 13 by 10 unidentified women who accuse the 78-year-old Canadian businessman of a “decades-long sex-trafficking scheme.”
According to the lawsuit, Nygard regularly hosted sex-fueled soirées known as “pamper parties” at his ritzy mansion in exclusive Lyford Cay in the Bahamas — which he renamed Nygard Cay in 1992 and was once featured on “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”
The parties were “both to promote the Nygard company’s brand and facilitate commercial sex acts,” the lawsuit charges.
Lawyers for the accusers said they have “over 100 witnesses” in the case that includes “dozens of victims.”
The suit said Nygard also used Nygard International’s corporate jet to “smuggle” the women and girls to sites in the United States and at his estate in the Caribbean archipelago.
https://nypost.com/2020/02/25/fbi-nypd-raid-peter-nygards-times-square-offices-in-sex-trafficking-probe/
Is there now any doubt that the Trump Administration is Waging War against Pedophiles and Perverts?
NXIVM
Jeffrey Epstein
Harvey Weinstein
R. Kelly
Peter Nygard
Huawei
El Chapo
The Perverts and Pedophiles and Enemies of America are on the run!