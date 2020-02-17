‘Proud to Be From This Planet,’ Nxivm Leader Keith Raniere Makes Case for Multiculturalism in Rare Video Clip

Skipping the amazingly wild hand gestures, the run on sentences, the heavy servings of word salad, [with bullshit for dressing] and skipping what we now know about his pedophilia, Raniere makes his case for multiculturalism in a three minute video that was released years ago.

This is what his disciples saw — the quest for a better world — his revolutionary thinking and his supposed sincerity.

We now know it to be an act, but it is part of our study to see Raniere as his followers saw him.

This short video interview relates to his Rainbow Cultural Garden child experiments and the immersion of children into a world where they had a different foreign nanny every day who would speak to the child only in their native language.

Raniere also answers the rather silly question – “is he proud to be on this planet?”

Here is the transcript of the video [courtesy Marie White].

Interviewer [not seen in video] Would you tell us about your ideas for this education for a new Earth?

Raniere: Well that’s interesting.

Children need to become adults that is in our bodies they’re mature we can breathe we can go out and deduce and sustain ourselves but then there’s another stage of upbringing of upgrading of education that must happen, taking adults to become a humanitarian adults, ecological adults, adults that can understand the nature of being on the planet being in an environment with many many people and many many different types in the basic practices of how to do that.

So one of the most important things I believe in the upbringing of children is that children need to be exposed and have deep relationships, teacher-adult relationships, where the child is brought up by people from different cultures so that the child does not feel first and foremost ‘I am of such and such a culture’ and then second most ‘I am human’ and I translate all these cultures as I did when I was a child translating the French culture into American, translating German culture into American, translating Chinese culture into American that subjugates those cultures.

But I think that our children could have a much better time if they were brought up with three or five different cultures, and that they see themselves as something that is beyond those cultures that is human that is common to all of those cultures and that every individual that participates in these different cultures is not that culture first, human second, but human first that happens to have this flavor, that flavor that culture, or that culture. T

here’s a common cultureness and if you are a child and as you said and you are brought up in multiple cultures, those cultures become family to you, become part of you, become a part of your memories, your upbringing.

You can’t go against that culture because going against that culture is going against yourself and that’s the actual point, to have a recognition that going against another culture, going against another human is going against ourselves.

Interviewer: Are you proud to be from this planet? Why?

A. Um, I think it is the most awesome gift to exist, so to have the opportunity to have a body, to live and to grow and to have all of these moments through which we experience joy, um is the most awesome, incredible experience and this is all a gift to us, and if you enjoy your moments, how could you not be overjoyed, over grateful, to be given that opportunity.

So there you have Keith at his best, I suppose.

I always found it fascinating that Keith advocated for children to learn five or 7 languages and he could barely speak one language, English.

He said “Children need to become adults that is in our bodies they’re mature, we can breathe, we can go out, and deduce and sustain ourselves but then there’s another stage of upbringing of upgrading of education that must happen, taking adults to become a humanitarian adults, ecological adults, adults that can understand the nature of being on the planet being in an environment with many many people and many, many different types in the basic practices of how to do that.”

What the hell does that mean? Whatever it means it is certainly expressed poorly.

He is also a little scary with his latent pedophilia.

He says, “So one of the most important things I believe in the upbringing of children is that children need to be exposed and have deep relationships, teacher-adult relationships…”

We now know about Keith’s teacher -child relationships, and his adult-child relationships.

He raped children — such as Gina H., Gina M., Rhiannon, Camila, and had Camila, when she was an adult, search for children [virgins] for him.

Rosa Laura Junco offered her 15 year old daughter to him – when he was 57 years old.

And yet, his comment that “children could have a much better time if they were brought up with three or five different cultures, [so] that they see themselves as something that is beyond those cultures that is human that is common to all of those cultures…. and… those cultures become family to you, become part of you, become a part of your memories, your upbringing.

“You can’t go against that culture because going against that culture is going against yourself and that’s the actual point, to have a recognition that going against another culture, going against another human, is going against ourselves.”

That makes a degree of sense, and it would be a lot more palatable if it did not come from a man who was eager to rape any girl of any culture when she reached puberty.

Finally, Raniere answers the question, ‘is he proud to be on this planet?’

He speaks of joy.

“… to exist… to have a body, to live and to grow and to have all of these moments through which we experience joy, is the most awesome, incredible experience and this is all a gift to us, and if you enjoy your moments, how could you not be overjoyed, over grateful, to be given that opportunity.”

He was a man who had a lot of joy for a time and he seemed to get joy by making others unhappy. He created a lot of pain for a lot of people, men and women both.

His old adage, “He who has the most joy wins,” was very revealing, as if joy was a game, or a battle, with winners and losers.

He did not say “he who brings the most joy wins,” he said “he who HAS the most joy wins.”

For many years, Raniere had the most joy. He lived like a prince with his harem and his heiresses and everybody in his orbit considering him if not divine, the smartest man in the world.

He had a 20 year run of joy, by hurting others.

He said in the video, “if you enjoy your moments, how could you not be overjoyed, over grateful, to be given that opportunity.”

It is not likely Keith is enjoying his moments now.

And he has many of them ahead in a cold, dank cell, without every being near a child or a woman, most likely for the rest of his life.

