Shivani: Sara Bronfman Is Good at Batting Her Eyelashes, But Now Lurching Through Her 40s

By Shivani

For years people have been taking screenshots and also and for much longer, have been keeping sourced, verbatim notes, so merely scrubbing the internet or any media cannot stop everyone’s access to information, no matter how scrubbed it might seem.

Vested interests who want to squelch or to alter informational output can only do “cleanups,” in a theoretical and cursory manner. Media whitewashing by vested interests preceded the arrival of the internet by centuries, really. But you never know who might have noticed and earmarked whatever “facts” you want to control. Not everyone fits into the the obvious net of those who can be bribed or intimidated. Once anything reaches print, it’s impossible to guess who saw it or who has saved the info, before any changes or censorship could be accomplished.

You’re correct, Natashka. Often archivists and other researchers are already many steps ahead of whoever has or is still trying to conceal something or to change the public’s perception.

For people who’ve lived like the generations of Bronfmans, truth isn’t their highest value. Instead the interest is in controlling others’ perception of what’s true and what’s not true. Divide and conquer the “masses,” anything to protect power, big big money and criminalized entitlement.

Sometimes even a rich and entitled (seeming) character turns out to be too much of an inconvenience.

No doubt Harry and his wife Meghan Markel are aware about plenty of information about his mother’s death.

It would only be natural for him, especially, to have taken in all that he can garner about the circumstances around Diana’s death. Only he would know how losing his mother impacts every fiber of his being. Maybe the last thing that he could bear is to live through a repeat of that kind of an experience with his own son and wife.

For quite a long time it’s been possible to notice who might be seen as an inconvenience, and especially by now, to the original unit of four Bronfman brothers and one sister, the children of Edgar Bronfman and his wife of 20 years, Ann Loeb, who came from two prominent NY banking families.

Edgar Bronfman became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1959, during the earlier years of his first marriage to the late Ann Loeb. (She died in 2011; Edgar, Sr., who had remarried a fifth time, died in 2013.)

Edgar Bronfman’s messy affair with a British barkeep’s daughter he met in Spain was Bronfman’s next painful scandal. He had divorced Ann Loeb Bronfman in 1973 and married a Lady Carolyn Townshend. This ended in a quick 1974 annulment. Then in 1975, he married Rita Webb, at least 20 years younger than Bronfman and from a completely different world than his.

Edgar even divorced and remarried what should have been just a soup du jour, a short romp in some hotel with Sara and Clare’s future mother.

The Afterthought Sisters, Sara and Clare, were born in 1976 and 1979, about 2 and a half years apart, as mixed “blessings” and have stayed the course as screwed-up and progressively, regressively evolving, too-public pains in the ass.

Keith Raniere had gotten more than $100 million worth of Bronfman assets prior to his arrest and by now, he has gotten even more Bronfman money, towards his defense, etc. Most have forgotten when Samuel Bronfman, Edgar and Ann Bronfman’s son, was kidnapped and there was a negotiated, sting, along with “ransom” money, back around 1975.

The Bronfmans know dodgy, firsthand. Edgar Bronfman, Sr. stepped up and definitively criticized Raniere. He was blunt and publicly called Nxivm a cult.

Reading back to the Observer, August 10, 2010, ” Poor Little Rich Girls: The Ballad of Sara and Clare Bronfman,” by Maureen Tkacik, quotes Sara about Raniere being like the Dalai Lama to her. Here Sara is quoted about the Dalai Lama and Raniere.

“The way he [the Dalai Lama] looks at things is very scientific and very much in line with the philosophy of Nxivm,” she told the host, an Albany AM radio man. “I said, ‘Well, that kind of sounds like what we do!’ And I thought, maybe I could introduce myself and bring him here and introduce him to Keith, because I think Keith is a scientist and also a great philosopher.”

Sara ingested how to be a social climber, as it runs through her blood, but she never seems to have understood WHO to let herself glom onto and who to avoid and seems to prefer lady killers like Raniere.

It is ironic that Basit Itget has latched himself onto her. What does Sara have, a thing for gigolos and sexual sadists?

Her purported altruism is all just her “I’m so naive and idealistic” snowjob.

She happens to be adroit at hiding her lethality and cynicism. Sara is good at batting her eyelashes, unlike poor Clare, but Sara is beginning to look matronly, has two daughters and is now lurching through her forties.

While Sara claimed, while in France, to have had 15 years of experience working with children, she neglected to mention Raniere’s influence being behind all of her educational concepts. Sara, the Nxivm money purse and a major litigation backer for Raniere, has kept using flowery social language to try to restyle and to keep promoting Raniere’s (and her own) ways and means.

Plus, it could be that Raniere wanted to have Sara with Itget, because both Raniere and Itget shared fantasies of running their own countries and with females only allowed as lesser citizens and/or harem members.

Whatever Sara Bronfman’s excuses are now for wanting “to work with children,” any and all of her excuses are inexcusable.

The truth about her Raniere obsession, for about 20 years and ongoing, is right out here for anyone to see, and it is in her own words, just like her sister Clare’s own laudatory words about Raniere. So far neither sister has said a word to indicate any change in course.

Both seem to have stayed fixated on Raniere and his “philosophy.”

Sara ought to hire herself a new tarot card reading marriage broker and a cutthroat divorce lawyer. Anything could be better than Basit Itget, except for Sara venturing to set foot in the United States.

Still Sara is better off than Clare.

Sara could even become a cougar, with a little work. There are people for that. She could also work on minimizing her vacant state, using Kristin Keeffe as the example of how Sara simply must not look, or her next stopover might have to become a Bronfman version of Sara Bronfman Igtet’s permanent Grey Gardens.

Even though it is all there for Sara to see in the letter of her marital surname, Sara doesn’t get it.

Maybe Blackface Trudeau will extend some Canadian shelter as he has with England’s royal refugees, especially as Trudeau is a fellow McGill graduate, like certain Bronfmans both named Edgar.

Trudeau might even decide to ask Bill and Hillary what they think that he can do for Sara Bronfman.

Long before Mrs. Clinton ever waddled into the White House, she was known for her big balls as a fixer.

Mrs. Clinton is already 72, yet her balls are enormous next to those of the 73 year-old bellowing and tweeting fellow’s shrivelling balls, Donald Agent Orange Trump’s.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

