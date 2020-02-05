The Right Side: Losing Ukrainian Presidential Candidate Points Finger of Corruption at Joe Biden and John Kerry

By J. GARY DILAURA

I BELIEVE RUDY GUILLANI IS ON THE MONEY ABOUT JOE BIDEN BEING A VERY CORRUPT POLITICIAN AND TAKE IT FURTHER…SO IS JOHN KERRY, FORMER SECRETARY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF HILLARY…I MEAN “STATE”?!

Former US Attorney Rudy Giuliani gave a preview on FOX of the enormous corruption there is/was in Ukraine under Poroshenco and his predecessor.

In October 2019, reporter Israel Shamir, writing for Unz Review, interviewed Oleg Tsarev, a candidate for the presidency against Poroshenko and an ex-member of the Ukraine Parliament of four terms . This is a thumbnail of that interview:

Mr. Tsarev unsuccessfully, ran against Poroshenko, and had to flee the country due to threats against his life by the corruption-riddled forces in place. When Shamir asked Tsarev if Joe Biden was the only corrupt American official involved in Ukrainian corruption schemes, he said John Kerry of Obama’s administration was Biden’s partner in crime, but Joe Biden was number one!

Mr Tsarev claims that Biden authorized the transfer of THREE BILLION DOLLARS of US taxpayers money to the “post-coup” government, then “the money was stolen…THREE BILLION DOLLARS US… and Joe Biden took a big share of the spoils.

From Mr Tsarev:

“It is a story of ripping the US taxpayer and the Ukrainian customer off for the benefit of a few corruptioners, American and Ukrainian.

“And it is a story of Kiev regime and its dependence on the US and IMF (International Money Fund).

“The Ukraine has a few midsize deposits of natural gas, sufficient for domestic household consumption. The cost of its production was quite low, and the Ukrainians got used to pay pennies for their gas. Actually, it was so cheap to produce that the Ukraine could provide all its households with free gas for heating and cooking, just like Libya did. Despite low consumer price, the gas companies (like Burisma) had very high profits and very little expenditure.”

Mr Shamir wrote that after the 2014 coup the IMF demanded that the price of heating gas be raised from free to residents, to the high European levels thereby putting millions into the pockets of the supplier, Burisma, and its extortionist partner …the new President Petro Poroshenko!

Since Poroshenko raised the gas prices, he told Burisma owner Mr. Nicolai Zlochevsky, he wanted to be a partner.

Burisma Gas company had to pay extortion money to President Poroshenko.

“Eventually its founder and owner, Mr. Nicolai Zlochevsky, decided to invite some important Westerners into the company’s board of directors hoping it would moderate Poroshenko’s appetites. He had brought in Biden’s son Hunter, John Kerry, Polish ex-President Kwasniewski; but it didn’t help him.”

“Poroshenko became furious that the fattened calf may escape him, and asked the Attorney General Shokin to investigate Burisma trusting some irregularities would emerge. AG Shokin immediately discovered that Burisma had paid these ‘stars’ between $50 and 150 thousand dollar per month each just for being on the list of directors. This is illegal by the Ukrainian tax code; it can’t be recognized as legitimate expenditure.

“At that time Biden, the father, entered the fray. He called Poroshenko and gave him six hours to close the case against his son. Otherwise, one billion dollars of the US taxpayers’ funds won’t pass to the Ukrainian corruptioners. Zlochevsky, the Burisma owner, paid Biden well for this conversation: he received between three and ten million dollars, according to different sources.

“AG Shokin said he can’t close the case within six hours. Poroshenko sacked him and installed Mr. Lutsenko in his stead. Lutsenko was willing to dismiss the case of Burisma, but he also could not do it in a day, or even in a week. Biden, as we know, could not keep his trap shut: by talking about the pressure he put on Poroshenko, he incriminated himself. Meanwhile Mr. Shokin gave evidence that Biden put pressure on Poroshenko to fire him, and now it was confirmed. The evidence was given to the US lawyers in connection with another case, Firtash case.”

Continuing from Mr. Tsarev, “First billion dollars of US AID came to the Ukraine in 2014. This was authorised by Joe Biden, while for Ukraine, the papers were signed by Mr. Turchinov, the ‘acting President.’ The Ukrainian constitution does not know of such a position, and Turchinov, ‘the acting President’ had no right to sign neither a legal nor financial document. Thus, all the documents that were signed by him, in fact, had no legal force. However, Biden countersigned the papers signed by Turchynov and allocated money for Ukraine. And the money was stolen – by the Democrats and their Ukrainian counterparts.”

I apologize to my readers for quoting so much from the source but it is so important that this be brought out, that I want to report exactly what Mr Shamir learned from Mr Tsarev as accurately as possible …Best Evidence …sort of!

Continuing…”Two years ago, (that is already under President Trump) the United States began to investigate the allocation of 3 billion dollars; it was allocated in 2014, in 2015, in 2016; one billion dollars per year. The investigation showed that the documents were falsified, the money was transferred to Ukraine, and stolen. The investigators tracked each payment, discovered where the money went, where it was spent and how it was stolen.”

“As a result, in October 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice opened a criminal case for “Abuse of power and embezzlement of American taxpayers’ money”. Among the accused are two consecutive Finance Ministers of the Ukraine, Mrs. Natalie Ann Jaresko, who served 2014-2016 and Mr. Alexander Daniluk, who served 2016-2018, and three US banks. The investigation caused the USAID to cease issuing grants since August 2019. As Trump said, now the US does not give away money and does not impose democracy.”

“The money was allocated with the flagrant violation of American law. There was no risk assessment, no audit reports. Normally the USAID, when allocating cash, always prepares a substantial package of documents. But the billions were given to Ukraine completely without documents. The criminal case on the embezzlement of USAID funds had been signed personally by the US Attorney General, so these issues are very much alive.

“Sam Kislin was involved in this investigation. He is a good friend and associate of Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, and an ex-mayor of New York. Kislin is well known in Kiev, and I have many friends who are Sam’s friends [said Tsarev]. I learned of his progress, because some of my friends were detained in the United States, or interrogated in Ukraine. They briefed me about this. It appears that Burisma is just the tip of the scandal, the tip of the iceberg. If Trump will carry on, and use what was already initiated and investigated, the whole headquarters of the Democratic party will come down. They will not be able to hold elections. I have no right to name names, but believe me, leading functionaries of the Democratic party are involved.”

Now Mr Schiff …still want to play… “Quid Pro Quo Impeachment game?”

Mr. AG, if DOJ has been involved WHY THE HELL HAS DOJ BEEN SILENT…during an impeachment of the guy who is responsible for bringing out the truth by doing his job?!

Why haven’t you been putting evidence before a Federal Grand Jury? If you have, you could have at least made a statement that there is an investigation ongoing in the disappearance of 3 BILLION DOLLARS US given to Ukraine, the last being held up pending investigation?

You don’t have to be an Eric Holder who told Obama, “I got your back”. At least say SOMETHING… for Christ’s sake!

This is another argument for what I have said and written before… to stop giving out any Foreign Aid in “money” form…give it out in the Construction of the actual Projects by US Companies that bid the projects using US materials and US construction workers… no cash! Power plants, hospitals, food ,clothing… but NO FREAKING CASH!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

