An African Healer Backs up Assertion Made By Trump and MSM Goes All-out to Attack Her, with Racist Overtones

By Fred

I’m trying to show that there’s longstanding evidence that hydroxychloroquine may be effective in treating coronaviruses of this type. SARS-CoV and COVID19 are not unrelated:

“As the name indicates, this virus [COVID-19] is genetically related to the SARS-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV) that caused an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002-2003, however it is not the same virus.”

https://www.cleanlink.com/news/article/SARS-CoV-2-and-COVID-19-Whats-The-Difference–25264

In other words, Dr. Stella Immanuel is not making up stories when she says this might be a cure for this type of coronavirus.

The moment Trump said anything about hydroxychloroquine, the mainstream fake news machine swung into extreme action. This is a pretty good account of how they tried to spin it. Check the links out here, they are fascinating, especially how WHO pressured countries like Indonesia into withdrawing the drug, which has only been in safe use for over 60 years:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-false-hydroxychloroquine-narrative-created/5717275

Those “trials” that Fauci is touting used massive and dangerous overdoses of the drug, the main “study” was withdrawn within weeks, the data had been fabricated, it’s actually a major scandal for The Lancet:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/04/covid-19-lancet-retracts-paper-that-halted-hydroxychloroquine-trials

“The journal’s editor, Richard Horton, said he was appalled by developments. ‘This is a shocking example of research misconduct in the middle of a global health emergency,’ he told the Guardian.”

So even the editor concedes that this study, which Fauci is STILL touting, was fake and a disgusting fraud in the middle of an unprecedented global health panic. These researchers should be jailed for fraud and held responsible for deaths that might have been prevented, if it turns out that they trashed a possible cure.

I can’t spend any more time on this, I’m really busy, but I am now pretty curious about the “God gene” VMAT2:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_gene

That Pentagon video still seems genuine to me. The “fact checkers” say it was part of an intended movie — when I checked this out, this allegation was completely false, there was a Kickstarter attempt to raise funds for a movie on the subject, but it failed and there’s absolutely no suggestion that any footage was ever shot. I emailed the moviemakers and the mail bounced, they’re out of business.

I made a couple of mistakes regarding the video, the researcher says “rhinoviruses” not coronaviruses, I think, a slip of the ear on my part, and it was shot in 2005, not 2011, I was just going on the YouTube date. I see there were suggestions that this researcher was Bill Gates, which is obvious nonsense and more fakery surrounding the subject.

My main reason for posting was just to remind people of Dr. Rudolf Steiner’s prediction of a vaccination being developed in our time to destroy human spirituality. Have you read accounts of people who have managed some kind of recovery from autism? The state they often describe, of being absolutely trapped in your body, is a pretty good call for destroying someone’s spirituality.

It’s just fascinating to me that when an African woman speaks up powerfully, saying something that backs up an assertion made by Donald Trump, the mainstream media goes all-out to attack her, with more than a few racist overtones.

I will just add this. Dr. Immanuel is displaying the exact attitude a HEALER should employ, in a disastrous epidemic, rather than an academic researcher. She’s quite right to trash the “double-blind” mantra. The placebo effect is simply one of the very best weapons any doctor has in their armory. If you go confidently to patients, and say — “This is going to help you, we have a cure” — you will be doing those patients good, even if you’re giving them sugar tablets.

The whole “double-blind” methodology is designed overtly to destroy this healing mechanism, the placebo effect, in the name of “science”. And it forces doctors and nurses to act in completely unethical ways — “We may be giving you a cure for this dread disease, or we may be giving you a sugar pill, even we don’t know which, so let’s all pretend that we’re taking some kind of medicine” — it’s a really pathetic act, the closer you look at it.

This has all been written far too hastily, I just had to say something here, I’ll be back in a couple of weeks when I have more time. I’m busy editing a whole slew of academic papers on the pandemic, so I’ll know a bit more by the time I’m finished.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



