Nxivm Victim, Sally Brink, Tells Story of Nancy Salzman’s Advice on Her Cancer

Sally Brink is married to Nxivm diehard and Society of Protectors [SOP] leader, Damon Brink.
First, let’s republish what the Times wrote about Brink:
“’They get you to not trust your own decision-making process,” said one former member, Sally Brink, who said she paid $145,000 to take Nxivm classes over the years. ‘They tell you that you need them to make decisions. You start to doubt everything.’
Ms. Brink was among the 80 plaintiffs who sued Mr. Raniere and 14 other associates of Nxivm ….
“Ms. Brink, 47, said in an interview that she was introduced to the group in her late 20s. She was struggling as the new co-owner of a restaurant in a Vermont college town, weighed down by 18-hour days.
“Her college roommate recommended turning her life around through Nxivm, pitching it as a class that helped entrepreneurs reach their goals. The roommate told her the program had been developed by a brilliant thinker named Keith Raniere.
“Ms. Brink flew to Los Angeles in 2004 for a five-day course, hosted at a home in the Hollywood Hills. At first, she found the teachings to be profound. Her relationships with her employees and her family improved.
Still, he was a damn good liar.
Damon once said: “For those of you that don’t know, our founder, Keith Raniere, has built more than 1,000 millionaires in his life. He has built multi-million dollar businesses in a short amount of time and at one point was making more than $100,000 per hour coaching the highest level business executives in the world.”
Bullshit Damon.
Feckless Nancy
These are very wicked people in Nxivm. One of the wickedest, Nancy ‘Prefect’ Salzman, was quickest to hop on the plea deal bus, jumping ahead of her own daughter, getting only one racketeering felony, instead of two, like her daughter.
Nancy has told others in Nxivm that she now realizes Keith tricked her; she had no idea for 20 years he was rotten to the core.
Nancy is, overall, an astounding deceiver, a liar of immense proportions. Next to Clare and, of course, the Creature himself, she deserves a monstrous-long prison sentence. Chances are she will get off lightly.
Generous Nxivm Followers
I did find it curious, when reviewing Sally Brink’s GoFundMe page, that a few Nxivm members made contributions.
After she raised some $42,000, I am pretty certain Nancy was pushing her not to spend the money on herself, but to get it to Keith. Not so much because he needed it – he had Bronfman millions and other sources of income – but because these two, Keith and Nancy, hated the idea that anyone would have any money to spend on themselves.
And because I believe Keith wanted her to die.
Maybe Nancy and Keith influenced followers to be parsimonious with Sally. After all, ‘What does it mean when you have extra money on hand and you don’t spend it to make the world and yourself a better person?”
Of the millionaires who donated to the cause of possibly saving the life of their friend:
Jack Levy – $1000
Vany Huber -$500
Alex Betancourt gave $270.
Ceci Salinas – $200.
Omar Boone gave $80
Angelica Hinojos, who is a poor Rainbow nanny, working for $15 per hour, donated more than the millionaire Betancourt, donating $300.
Other Nxivm members who contributed:
Wayne LeBaron – $200
Christina Starr – $200.
Siobahn Hotaling $150
Linda Chung – $100
Ginger Macintosh – $50.
Kim Constable – $108.
Lyvia Cohen – $54
Wendy Rosen-Brooks – $200
Amanda Canning – $108
It is curious, Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Emiliano Salinas, Edgar Boone, and of course, the two heiresses, Clare and Sara Bronfman, did not appear to donate anything.
“Following Raniere’s arrest, Sally and her family moved back to Vermont.“
Sally fled Albany about 1 year before the arrest. Sometime in spring 2017.
The saying goes, Nancy’s “teachings” are as useful as tits on a bull.
No pun intended 😂
“Part will go towards working with cutting edge technology, science, and medicine that are complimentary to the standard practices”
Yea right. This is total fraud. The non-nxians that donated should sue.
Frank, glad you found that article, and my comment, of interest. I appreciate your being able to flesh out more of Brink’s story, which I was curious about, partly because I’m pretty sure we have mutual friends.
Resorting to GoFundMe for critical health care costs is something also fairly often seen among Scientology cultists, who tend to eschew normal health care and expenses like insurance – and then sometimes end up actually begging for the worst of useless pseudo-science treatments, as a last ditch effort once they are hopelessly ill. Scientology also indoctrinates its followers to blame themselves for “pulling in” illnesses – and even injuries from accidents.
Besides Kemp’s case, I’d suspect there are still others out there that just have yet to be revealed. And then there have to be more cases of people who suffered significant harm to their mental health, like the little cluster we know about around the time of Snyder’s case – I wonder if there are any of those among the plaintiffs.
And the claim about Raniere’s supposed executive coaching is bizarre, but not unexpected for a cult like that – it’s sort of the American version of Indian gurus’ claims of miracles. Raniere might have made some kind of money before the 2003 Forbes article seems to have ended his ability to attract a few actual truly successful executives, rather than a bunch of wannabes and a smattering of moderately successful entrepreneurs, but the only time he could possibly have made $100,000 per hour was when he was fleecing the Bronfmans.