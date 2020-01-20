Bangkok: 11 Reasons Why Trump’s Non-Retaliation for Iran’s Missile Strike Was Perfect Response

This is in response to Dr. Nicholas Waddy’s article, Trump Blundered By Not Retaliating on Iran Missile Strikes, May Encourage More Iranian Aggression

By Bangkok

Sorry, asshole, but your conclusions are just too aggressive for even a Democrat-hating guy like me.

Let’s look at the facts:

1) Iran’s missile strikes were NOT intended to KILL or SERIOUSLY INJURE American soldiers, as they did not target the actual barracks where Americans were sleeping. Iran’s missiles also ignored the military base which houses the most Americans in Iraq, as that military base was left alone (even though it’s located much closer to Iran’s borders than the bases they targeted).

2) Iran launched a dozen missiles and yet not ONE of them actually hit an American barracks? Yet we’re supposed to believe this was just faulty targeting or random luck? Nope. It was a CALCULATED MOVE to ensure that Trump would not be required to respond with overwhelming force and incinerate their own country. If they had killed Americans, they knew that Trump would have had no choice but to incinerate their military infrastructure.

3) Iran gave the Iraqi military a warning about the attack before it happened, which they KNEW would be leaked to American military leaders (which in fact DID happen, since Iraqi soldiers did leak this info to American leaders ahead of time). This indicates that Iran did NOT want to TRULY surprise and kill Americans, otherwise they’d have never given Iraqi soldiers a warning about the attack.

4) Iran’s missile strike was merely a FACE SAVING response which allowed them to save face a little bit without killing anybody (by avenging the death of their most sacred military leader). It was a CLEVER response because it gave Trump an excuse not to launch an all-out war against Iran, as nobody was killed. It was actually a rather intelligent response by Iran, as it shows they’re scared of Trump and not as suicidal as they like to portray.

5) If Iran TRULY wanted to SERIOUSLY INJURE or KILL Americans with that missile strike, they could have EASILY launched a second wave of missiles after early media reports mentioned that no deaths or serious injuries had taken place. Yet Iran did NOT launch any more waves of attacks. In fact, after learning that nobody died, Iran declared that they’d be ‘de-escalating’ (standing down) as long as no further strikes were launched by Trump. That’s not the behavior of a country that wanted American blood from those missile strikes.

6) Iran lost their most sacred military leader of all time, yet in their own missile response, they launched a dozen missiles that didn’t cause a SINGLE fatality or SERIOUS injury. Iran lost their senior military leader but didn’t even kill a LOW-LEVEL American Army Private in response, yet they still ‘stood down’. This should tell you that they fear Trump.

7) Iran is scared of Trump since they’d never trade the life of their most sacred military leader for a few empty missile strikes that killed nobody — unless they truly feared that Trump would indeed carry out a serious attack on Iran’s home soil and endanger their regime.

8) If Iran truly didn’t fear Trump, they’d continue launching missiles until dozens of Americans were dead or seriously injured. They wouldn’t just stop and stand down, especially after Trump is ahead on the scoreboard. Trump killed their highest military commander, while Iran didn’t even kill a single Army Private who cleans the toilets.

10) This is an election year and going to war over a few missiles that purposely missed any serious targets is not a wise decision. Trump can easily wait until the election is over before clobbering Iran the next time they choose to be foolish.

11) I doubt that Iran will strike again at Americans directly, seeing that Trump already killed their senior military leader and will likely raze their military infrastructure to the ground if they begin killing Americans.

Trump handled it perfectly. Iran got the message. If you kill Americans or take them hostage, he will not just sit back and pay bribes like Obama and John Kerry did.

Have a nice day! 🙂

