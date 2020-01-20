Bangkok: 11 Reasons Why Trump’s Non-Retaliation for Iran’s Missile Strike Was Perfect Response

This is in response to Dr. Nicholas Waddy’s article, Trump Blundered By Not Retaliating on Iran Missile Strikes, May Encourage More Iranian Aggression
By Bangkok
Sorry, asshole, but your conclusions are just too aggressive for even a Democrat-hating guy like me.
Let’s look at the facts:
1) Iran’s missile strikes were NOT intended to KILL or SERIOUSLY INJURE American soldiers, as they did not target the actual barracks where Americans were sleeping. Iran’s missiles also ignored the military base which houses the most Americans in Iraq, as that military base was left alone (even though it’s located much closer to Iran’s borders than the bases they targeted).
2) Iran launched a dozen missiles and yet not ONE of them actually hit an American barracks? Yet we’re supposed to believe this was just faulty targeting or random luck? Nope. It was a CALCULATED MOVE to ensure that Trump would not be required to respond with overwhelming force and incinerate their own country. If they had killed Americans, they knew that Trump would have had no choice but to incinerate their military infrastructure.
3) Iran gave the Iraqi military a warning about the attack before it happened, which they KNEW would be leaked to American military leaders (which in fact DID happen, since Iraqi soldiers did leak this info to American leaders ahead of time). This indicates that Iran did NOT want to TRULY surprise and kill Americans, otherwise they’d have never given Iraqi soldiers a warning about the attack.
4) Iran’s missile strike was merely a FACE SAVING response which allowed them to save face a little bit without killing anybody (by avenging the death of their most sacred military leader). It was a CLEVER response because it gave Trump an excuse not to launch an all-out war against Iran, as nobody was killed. It was actually a rather intelligent response by Iran, as it shows they’re scared of Trump and not as suicidal as they like to portray.
5) If Iran TRULY wanted to SERIOUSLY INJURE or KILL Americans with that missile strike, they could have EASILY launched a second wave of missiles after early media reports mentioned that no deaths or serious injuries had taken place. Yet Iran did NOT launch any more waves of attacks. In fact, after learning that nobody died, Iran declared that they’d be ‘de-escalating’ (standing down) as long as no further strikes were launched by Trump. That’s not the behavior of a country that wanted American blood from those missile strikes.
6) Iran lost their most sacred military leader of all time, yet in their own missile response, they launched a dozen missiles that didn’t cause a SINGLE fatality or SERIOUS injury. Iran lost their senior military leader but didn’t even kill a LOW-LEVEL American Army Private in response, yet they still ‘stood down’. This should tell you that they fear Trump.
7) Iran is scared of Trump since they’d never trade the life of their most sacred military leader for a few empty missile strikes that killed nobody — unless they truly feared that Trump would indeed carry out a serious attack on Iran’s home soil and endanger their regime.
8) If Iran truly didn’t fear Trump, they’d continue launching missiles until dozens of Americans were dead or seriously injured. They wouldn’t just stop and stand down, especially after Trump is ahead on the scoreboard. Trump killed their highest military commander, while Iran didn’t even kill a single Army Private who cleans the toilets.
10) This is an election year and going to war over a few missiles that purposely missed any serious targets is not a wise decision. Trump can easily wait until the election is over before clobbering Iran the next time they choose to be foolish.
11) I doubt that Iran will strike again at Americans directly, seeing that Trump already killed their senior military leader and will likely raze their military infrastructure to the ground if they begin killing Americans.
Trump handled it perfectly. Iran got the message. If you kill Americans or take them hostage, he will not just sit back and pay bribes like Obama and John Kerry did.
Have a nice day! 🙂
2 Comments
The above post was written by Dennis K. Burke, a corrupt lawyer who was fined and censured by the Arizona bar for misconduct including lying to government workers.
Burke constantly engages in various forms of misdirection as he posts using many aliases on Frank’s blog.
Also, he’s a stark example of a fake friend who will say anything to anyone to “pretend” he believes in issues if he thinks it will help him get ahead. Example, pretending to promote Arizona-Mexico relations while actually making deals that allowed him to use his government jobs to traffic weapons for cartels.
Last year, he lied to a group of 21 Plaintiffs in a civil suit to try to use it to draw the attention of law enforcement so he could retaliate against a former business partner. (He has a well-documented history of retaliation)
Recently he temporarily won a ruling in a lawsuit that makes him again feel like he will never be held accountable for his misconduct.
Dennis K. Burke is a corrupt, arrogant S.O.B.
My business partner’s son committed suicide after hearing his parents argue in the midst of being threatened with “prosecution” in a business deal when no misconduct occurred. I was his God-parent from birth. We loved that boy with all our hearts.
When Burke was told about the death, you know what his response was?
“Sick,” he said. “That’s sick.”
Dennis K. Burke is a heartless, corrupt, arrogant S.O.B. who arranged for BORTAC agents to be murdered by cartels.
When he went to the home of the murdered BORTAC agent’s family, along with his crony Tim Nelson, he lied to the family in their family home.
Then, he commented about the coffee. “Good coffee”, he nervously said.
Screw you, Dennis Burke.
Let’s Face Facts.
Islam is not a Religion of Peace.
Islam is a Religion of Pieces.
A Piece of You Here.
A Piece of You There.
And a Piece of You Over There.
Until Muslims learn to fear America more that they hate America we will continue to be plagued by Islamic Violence.
The very first war America fought after Independence was against the Muslim Barbary Pirates.
First Barbary War
“The First Barbary War (1801–1805), also known as the Tripolitanian War and the Barbary Coast War, was the first of two Barbary Wars, in which the United States and Sweden fought against the four North African states known collectively as the “Barbary States”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Barbary_War
American sailors would be kidnapped, enslaved and held for ransom.
Muslims told Thomas Jefferson that their Quran commanded them to kidnap and enslave non-Muslims.
In the last 220 years the Muslims have learned nothing.
While the rest of the world has advanced into the Space Age and expanded Freedom, the Muslim World, in spite of oil based wealth has continued to wallow in ignorance and iniquity.
Look at this sorry history of Islamic terrorist attacks directed against America and its citizens and notice how the number and pace of Islamic terrorism against America has accelerated.
1993 World Trade Center bombing
1995 Bojinka plot
1997 Brooklyn bombing plot
2000 millennium attack plots
Aftermath of the September 11 attacks
2001 September 11 attacks
2001 shoe bomb attempt
2002 Los Angeles Airport shooting
2002 José Padilla (Abdullah al-Muhajir) Plot
2002 Buffalo Six
2004 financial buildings plot
2005 Los Angeles bomb plot
2006 Hudson River bomb plot
2006 Sears Tower plot
2006 Seattle Jewish Federation shooting
2006 Toledo terror plot
2006 transatlantic aircraft plot
2006 UNC SUV attack
2007 Fort Dix attack plot
2007 John F. Kennedy International Airport attack plot
2009 Failed underwear bomb on Northwest Airlines Flight 253
2009 Little Rock recruiting office shooting
2009 Bronx terrorism plot
2009 Dallas Car Bomb Plot by Hosam Maher Husein Smadi[33]
2009 New York City Subway and United Kingdom plot
2009 Fort Hood shooting
2009 Colleen LaRose arrested (not made public until March 2010)
2010 Transatlantic aircraft bomb plot
2010 King Salmon, Alaska local meteorologist and wife assassination plots
2010 Alleged Washington Metro bomb plot
2011 Alleged Saudi Arabian student bomb plots
2011 Manhattan terrorism plot
2011 Lone Wolf New York City, Bayonne, NJ pipe bombs plot.
2012 Car bomb plot in Florida.[34]
2013 Boston Marathon bombing
2013 Wichita Airport bombing plot
2014 beheading by Alton Nolen
2014 Seattle, Washington and West Orange, New Jersey killing spree by Ali Muhammad Brown
2015 Boston beheading plot
2015 Curtis Culwell Center attack
2015 Chattanooga shootings
2015 San Bernardino attack
2016 Orlando nightclub shooting
2016 New York and New Jersey bombings
2016 St. Cloud, Minnesota mall stabbing
2016 Ohio State University attack
2017 New York City attack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jihadist_extremism_in_the_United_States
How much more of this crap is America going to tolerate?
And this terrorism is Global affecting almost every country on earth.
In the last week here is the scorecard of Islamic terrorism:
Jihad Report
Jan 11, 2020 –
Jan 17, 2020
Attacks 20
Killed 60
Injured 44
Suicide Blasts 0
Countries 12
https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/
In December 2019 here is the scorecard.
Jihad Report
December, 2019
Attacks 143
Killed 1622
Injured 887
Suicide Blasts 8
Countries 23
And what is the Muslim excuse for all of this violence and terrorism?
“ISIS Spokesman: ‘What’s Our Crime? We Just Wanted to Apply Sharia.’
And what could possibly be wrong with that?”
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2019/03/isis-spokesman-whats-our-crime-we-just-wanted-robert-spencer/
Four years ago Donald Trump warned the World about the dangers of Radical Islam.
Donald Trump Does Dramatic Reading Of ‘The Snake’
“At a campaign stop in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump uses a dramatic reading of Al Wilson’s 1968 song to warn of the dangers of taking in refugees from Syria. “The Snake” tells the story of a trusting woman who invites a snake into her home and saves it from the cold, but is later tricked and bitten by it.”