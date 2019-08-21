Roger Stone Needs Your Help!

Roger Stone is a friend of mine and he has been in my opinion unfairly targeted by the federal government and Robert Mueller’s team.
In the predawn hours of January 25, 2019, longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone’s home was raided by 29 FBI agents and he was arrested, taken into custody and was charged with lying to Congress and two related charges.
Roger Stone, who remains a strong defender of the president, has pled not guilty and has vowed to fight to clear his name.
Two years of fake news falsely predicting Stone would be charged with Russian Collusion or Treason virtually destroyed his ability to make a living. The Stones were forced out of their home, used up all of their savings, lost most of their insurance, yet Stone refused to bow to this pressure and will fight at trial in Washington, DC this November for vindication.
Stone’s legal defense is projected to cost as much as $2 million. He needs your help. Please contribute to the Stone Legal Defense fund today. 100% of contributions are used to defray Roger Stone’s legal expenses and raise more money for his defense.
Donate Online Today
Or, Donate By Check
If you would rather not use a credit card, don’t worry, you can donate by check.
Please make the check payable to:
The Roger Stone Legal Defense Fund c/o
Robert Watkins & Company, P.A.
610 S. Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33606
Need Help Donating
A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to four Republican presidents including Nixon, Reagan and Donald J. Trump.
Stone served as Chairman of Donald Trump’s Presidential Exploratory Committee in 2000 and Strategic Consultant in 2012.
An outspoken libertarian, he is the author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ”, the Clinton’s War on Women, The Bush Crime Family, and the Making of the President 2016- How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution.
Stone has written for Fox Opinion, Infowars, Breitbart News, StoneZone, the Daily Caller, and the New York Times.
A well-known voice in politics for over 40 years, Roger Stone often gives insights on behind-the-scenes political agendas at StoneColdTruth.com and StoneZone.com,
FRIENDS, I NEED YOUR HELP.
“Mrs. Stone and I want to thank so many of you for your thoughts and prayers. it is a very challenging and difficult time for us. I need your help to clear my name.”- Roger Stone.
32 Comments
Impartial and subjetive article, make you look very bad no serious and unproffesiolal.
Donald Trump should stop this Kangaroo Court trial and simply pardon Stone here and now.
Trump will never win the love of his Deep State enemies by trying to play fair.
Roger Stone is an American icon. I wish him the best. Him being brutally raided in the early morning is disgusting. All because he lied? He deserves Franks help. He’s a real truth seeker and what’s happening to mr. stone should be a lesson to all you so called free americans. I’d never have a house if I got raided every time I lied to “the man”.
Not just lying, lying under oath. It’s called perjury and it’s a crime. Perjury also damages the fair application of the law. I’m more upset about not going after Hellary THE Horrible than I am going after Stone.
As a journalist, your reporting should be fair and balanced – this is far from it. Crap like this is what ruins careers.
C’mon Frank, you need to be more fair and balanced, like ABC, NBC, CBS, NPR, CNN, MSNBC, the NYT, etc.
Where are all of the politicians and others Roger helped over the decades?
You and your slug in chief have lied to the American people…jail times a comin. you weird looking freak!!
The best place for him is in prison. Let him remain there
RS is a nutcase. His hero is one Richard Milhous Nixon, and RS has a distinctive tattoo of Nixon between his shoulder blades. We’re all better off since he started complying with the gag order in his current prosecution.
Roger will have free room & board plus regular food where he’s going, doesn’t need money or he could get the 💰💰from Trumpie
Roger Stone is being unjustly overcharged.
Roger Stone is not a threat to the public at large.
I hope that jury members that are chosen remember that in addition to the duty of following their jury instructions…
…….they are above all else citizens of the United States and the true first line of defense against tyranny and governmental overreach.
The initial idea behind the formation of the Grand Jury system was to prevent prosecutorial abuses such as overcharging some one with crimes and to prevent political prosecutions.
Ill help provide a few bullets and a rope to hang the treasonous fucker. He and Trump should hang together and their severed heads hung on the White House gates
Roger can earn a quick $130,000 by having sex with POTUS
South Buffalo News!?! OH Wow!!
From a Russian troll farm. No doubt about it.
Roger Stone is a crook. He deserves everything he has coming to him, he’s finally getting his comeuppance.
Anywhere I can contribute to finance the prosecution?
Stone is a moron. Should be in jail.
Crooked Roger, lock him up!
Get Trump to pay it off.
Roger Stone broke and in jail makes me almost believe in America again.
Hahahahaha get freaking real!
Roger is why America is failing. He is mean and proved to defy his sentencing. Send him to jail for life.
Roger Stone’s book on the JFK assassination and Lyndon Johnson’s role in it is a good book.
From the minute Trump won the 2016 election the Democrats have been trying to overturn the results.
The Democrats have argued that the election was “stolen.”
Ignoring the fact that Hillary Clinton ran the worst Presidential campaign since 1948.
Hillary took Wisconsin for granted not visiting that swing state once after the convention.
So the Democrats concocted the Russia Collusion fantasy.
Now that Robert Mueller has indicated that he will not do the dirty work of helping the Democrats impeach Trump, the Democrats have turned to their old tactics of yelling “racism”, “sexism” and “homophobia.”
In their desperation to overturn the 2016 election results the Democrats are even praying for a stock market crash and recession.
Are you dumb? Writing an article supporting your butt buddy doesn’t seem like journalism to me. Seems a little bias.
Thoughts & Prayers
Thought and prayers he goes to jail!
It is what helps best when bad things happen. Ask a Republican near you.
Until then, establishment Roger can ask establishment Donald or one of his friends for money. It is said Donald inherited a lot of money when his dad died. It appears to be quite similar to some women that are portrayed on this site quite often.
If you happen upon Ms Maxwell please place one of Rogers books in her hand and take a photo. They’ll sell like hot cakes
This totally undermines your journalism creds.
Yes Frank. How dare you have friends and opinions.