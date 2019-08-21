Roger Stone Needs Your Help!

August 21, 2019

Roger Stone is a friend of mine and he has been in my opinion unfairly targeted by the federal government and Robert Mueller’s team.

In the predawn hours of January 25, 2019, longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone’s home was raided by 29 FBI agents and he was arrested, taken into custody and was charged with lying to Congress and two related charges.

Roger Stone, who remains a strong defender of the president, has pled not guilty and has vowed to fight to clear his name.

Two years of fake news falsely predicting Stone would be charged with Russian Collusion or Treason virtually destroyed his ability to make a living. The Stones were forced out of their home, used up all of their savings, lost most of their insurance, yet Stone refused to bow to this pressure and will fight at trial in Washington, DC this November for vindication.

Stone’s legal defense is projected to cost as much as $2 million. He needs your help. Please contribute to the Stone Legal Defense fund today. 100% of contributions are used to defray Roger Stone’s legal expenses and raise more money for his defense.

Donate Online Today

CLICK HERE TO DONATE ONLINE NOW!

Or, Donate By Check

If you would rather not use a credit card, don’t worry, you can donate by check.

Please make the check payable to:
The Roger Stone Legal Defense Fund c/o
Robert Watkins & Company, P.A.
610 S. Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33606

Need Help Donating

DROP US A NOTE.

Roger Stone is a political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone”.

A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to four Republican presidents including Nixon, Reagan and Donald J. Trump.

Stone served as Chairman of Donald Trump’s Presidential Exploratory Committee in 2000 and Strategic Consultant in 2012.

An outspoken libertarian, he is the author of the New York Times bestseller “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ”, the Clinton’s War on Women, The Bush Crime Family, and the Making of the President 2016- How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution.

Stone has written for Fox Opinion, Infowars, Breitbart News, StoneZone, the Daily Caller, and the New York Times.

A well-known voice in politics for over 40 years, Roger Stone often gives insights on behind-the-scenes political agendas at StoneColdTruth.com and StoneZone.com,

FRIENDS, I NEED YOUR HELP.

“Mrs. Stone and I want to thank so many of you for your thoughts and prayers. it is a very challenging and difficult time for us. I need your help to clear my name.”- Roger Stone.

Roger Stone's Best Selling Book The Making of a President 2016

Roger Stone's Best Selling Book The Man Who Killed Kennedy

About the author

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most decorated investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

  • Roger Stone is an American icon. I wish him the best. Him being brutally raided in the early morning is disgusting. All because he lied? He deserves Franks help. He’s a real truth seeker and what’s happening to mr. stone should be a lesson to all you so called free americans. I’d never have a house if I got raided every time I lied to “the man”.

    • Not just lying, lying under oath. It’s called perjury and it’s a crime. Perjury also damages the fair application of the law. I’m more upset about not going after Hellary THE Horrible than I am going after Stone.

  • As a journalist, your reporting should be fair and balanced – this is far from it. Crap like this is what ruins careers.

  • RS is a nutcase. His hero is one Richard Milhous Nixon, and RS has a distinctive tattoo of Nixon between his shoulder blades. We’re all better off since he started complying with the gag order in his current prosecution.

  • Roger will have free room & board plus regular food where he’s going, doesn’t need money or he could get the 💰💰from Trumpie

  • Roger Stone is being unjustly overcharged.

    Roger Stone is not a threat to the public at large.

    I hope that jury members that are chosen remember that in addition to the duty of following their jury instructions…

    …….they are above all else citizens of the United States and the true first line of defense against tyranny and governmental overreach.

    The initial idea behind the formation of the Grand Jury system was to prevent prosecutorial abuses such as overcharging some one with crimes and to prevent political prosecutions.

  • Ill help provide a few bullets and a rope to hang the treasonous fucker. He and Trump should hang together and their severed heads hung on the White House gates

  • Roger Stone’s book on the JFK assassination and Lyndon Johnson’s role in it is a good book.

    From the minute Trump won the 2016 election the Democrats have been trying to overturn the results.
    The Democrats have argued that the election was “stolen.”
    Ignoring the fact that Hillary Clinton ran the worst Presidential campaign since 1948.
    Hillary took Wisconsin for granted not visiting that swing state once after the convention.

    So the Democrats concocted the Russia Collusion fantasy.
    Now that Robert Mueller has indicated that he will not do the dirty work of helping the Democrats impeach Trump, the Democrats have turned to their old tactics of yelling “racism”, “sexism” and “homophobia.”
    In their desperation to overturn the 2016 election results the Democrats are even praying for a stock market crash and recession.

      • It is what helps best when bad things happen. Ask a Republican near you.

        Until then, establishment Roger can ask establishment Donald or one of his friends for money. It is said Donald inherited a lot of money when his dad died. It appears to be quite similar to some women that are portrayed on this site quite often.

  • If you happen upon Ms Maxwell please place one of Rogers books in her hand and take a photo. They’ll sell like hot cakes

