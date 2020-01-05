FBI Agent: Killing Qasem Saleimani Isn’t Murder Despite What Fox News’ Leland Vittert Says

Editor’s Note: J. Gary DiLaura is a legendary FBI agent [He helped break the Timothy McVeigh case; was involved in the John Gotti arrest; and, in the old tradition of the FBI, collared bank robbers after shootouts, setting a record one year for most bank robbers caught in NYC. He advised me on the investigation of “The Lost Women of Nxivm”. He is an opinionated man, with deep-seated political views.

By J GARY DILAURA

I have been a fan of FOX News, for the most part, since they started. The need for a conservative mainstream media has been overwhelming for decades, as most Republicans would attest! But since Bill O’Reilly left, in a disappointing way, it’s almost as if Fox just gave in and began submitting to the Left.

When they brought on Juan Williams, he appeared on O’Reilly, who asked him if he had any idea why he was fired from NPR so suddenly and he said he had “No idea why he was fired” and there was no reason!

I didn’t believe that then and don’t believe it now!

Juan — after listening to you for years I can hold back no longer: You have no idea what you’re talking about half the time. You don’t know federal law, yet you always have a “legal” opinion and somewhere in your analysis, “Trump” is involved in a non-complimentary manner.

You don’t understand the US Constitution but talk as if you did. It’s understandable that you don’t understand, so you should make it clear that you are reporting your opinion and not reporting on any resemblance of any facts!

I believe that is why you were fired –suddenly. Sadly, you don’t learn by your mistakes!

Leland Vittert, new guy, you need to hide your dislike for our duly elected president, a lot more, like Shepard Smith did until he believed he was self-established enough to “bite the hand that made him”, a Conservative Cable News station.

Had “he” started where he belonged, CNN and on the morning show with “Boring”…I mean Morning Joe…do I think he would have made it?

NO!!!

Leland take small steps. Do not take big steps on your own. Stay in your element, which is apparently small.

I’ll explain: On your “news” show, Jan 4th 2020 (you referred to the killing of an Islamic terrorist killer General Qasem Saleimani, as a MURDER).

Murder in this country is a CRIME, and if it is a crime, there must be a CRIMINAL who committed the crime!

You just accused the President of the United States of being a Murderer!

That’s either a pretty serious OOPS or outright stupidity!

Leland, listen closely: Qasem Soleimani was a general in the Islamic Iranian Army, the terrorism leader OF THE WORLD.

His country is the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world!

Saleimani’s leader and Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, has said he plans to kill all Americans and our Allies. He has been responsible for MURDERING thousands of Americans, our Allies and his own people!

Killing him was the same as killing Osama Bin Laden, Saddam Hussein, Hitler, Mussolini and hundreds of other murderers!

President Trump is a hero for having the guts to make a tough decision and you, my friend, owe him and America, a BIG freaking apology!

I understand you want to be rich and famous but the best way is- get a shot of testosterone to deepen your voice and stick to real facts and NOT your opinion until you learn enough to have an opinion. Good Luck!

