Kim Snyder: ‘Elaine Smiloff Kept Her Mouth Shut and Did Not Tell the Whole Truth’

By Kim Snyder

Keith Alan Raniere claims to be the smartest man alive. He began his sick and twisted cult group – and got people sucked into it. He is nothing but a low-life worm.

Raniere sucked in many innocent people – and many victims and families are left behind – to suffer. My family is to be counted among them.

There is one special person – special to us – that he took from this earth – Kristin Marie Snyder, from Dillon, SC. Kris was living in Anchorage, AK, when she learned about ESP from one of Keith’s minions, Wende Ireck a hairdresser, who got her involved in it.

Keith was known to rape and seduce women when supposedly he was mentoring them. I believe he did that to my sister.

When Kris first began this awful course work, she called me wanting me to take it – but I said I did not like to sit still in a chair all day. So, I passed.

Kris was unusually excited about this man named Keith. She thought he was SO smart – so nice – but realistically, he was all about using and abusing women.

Kris – when she came to our family home in Dillon, SC for what turned out to be her last visit – she talked to my parents about meeting Keith and taking the course. Both of my parents said no!

The family’s lack of desire to join made Kris angry – which was unusual for her. She was always even keeled, an A student – and loved to learn.

Kris returned to Anchorage to take more of the misleading courses and became even lower in herself. The misguiding leaders – who had NO medical training, allowed my ONLY sister – per the guiding hand of Keith Alan Raniere – to die.

Keith was in Albany at the time that Kris was being gaslit in Anchorage. I believe he was telling Nancy Salzman to make sure Kris was silenced permanently.

Raniere has tried to fool many people and when people tried to talk to law enforcement, he sent his minions with them. Keith knew if the law found out that Kris was kept from medical treatment, or if someone mentioned that she was pregnant, he could have been a suspect.

The people in the inner-circle of the Nxivm group are extremely selfish. Would you believe Esther Chiappone Carlson demanded that Heidi Clifford, Kris’ domestic partner – had to pay the rest of the balance due for her course – for the intensive they kicked Kristin out of?

Yes, that’s right. Keith wanted the rest of the money from the last intensive that Kris did NOT finish – some $11,000 – and Heidi sold their Toyota Tacoma Truck to make the payment. The same pickup truck which was found in Seward Alaska – with the purported suicide note.

She lost her life and he got the money.

So Keith gave instructions to his top women – like Nancy Salzman – the day Kris vanished. Or Esther Chiappone fighting off all efforts to get her medical attention, saying, “just leave her alone – she wants attention.”

Other things trouble me. The leaders of the intensive: Ed Kinnum, Esther Chiappone Carlson, Karen Abney, Nina Cowell, Elaine Smiloff – totally ignored my sister, and refused her medical treatment. Kris was removed from the class and supposedly sent home – to calm down. Elaine Smiloff says she took Kris home, but it is not clear if Kris was ever taken home. What is clear is that Elaine was to take Kris home, and stay with her, until Heidi got home. That NEVER happened. Instead, Kris was supposedly just dropped off by Elaine. and left alone. I don’t buy it. After Kris disappeared on February 6, 2003 – Elaine Smiloff was interviewed by police – but for some reason, she was not interviewed alone. Along with her came Esther Chiappone Carlson. (This is not usually the way police do interviews). Esther made sure that Elaine did NOT mention the “pregnancy” – for if she had, Esther, Ed Kinnum, Karen Abney and other leaders, would have been interrogated more seriously. Elaine kept her mouth shut and did NOT tell the whole truth. And Elaine NEVER went back to the law enforcement officials – without Esther – to tell what really happened to Kris. She waited 15 plus years to contact Frank Parlato to tell him what happened. All the Nxivm minions kept their mouths shut now for almost 17 years – and they have NEVER given my family and me closure. Nancy Salzman, Ed Kinum, Karen Abney, Elaine Smiloff, Nina Cowell and Esther Chiappone Carlson, ALL gaslighted my sister. Some of them perhaps deserve to go to jail. It is time for people who know something about the January/February 2003 intensive in Anchorage to step forward and post a comment or call Frank Parlato. Please give my family and myself closure.

