Are Satanic Cults on the Rise?

Paul Serran is a journalist, writer, and musician. He lives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

By Paul Serran

The readers of the “Frank Report” are the cutting-edge of the online activism against cults – and yet, when I first wrote here about the poisonous revival of the child-sacrificing Moloch and other forms of Satanism, many saw fit to ridicule me, like I was pushing tall tales.

But Fast Forward a mere trimester, and there it is:

A GIANT statue of Moloch in the Flavian Amphitheater in Rome, more commonly called the Coliseum. For those of you who miss the significance of the place,

“The Colloseum is believed to be the place where many Christian martyrs died, fed to wild animals or killed by gladiators during the Roman Empire. In 1749, Pope Benedict XIV made it official Church policy to view the Colosseum as a sacred site (…) declaring it sanctified by the blood of the Christian martyrs who died tragically there.”

So, they are putting a Canaanite Child Sacrifice Idol in the sacred place of martyrdom of Christians. Nothing to see, right? Just move along? HELL, NO.

This infiltration has been going on for quite a while, according to the world’s leading exorcist.

“‘The Devil resides in the Vatican and you can see the consequences,’ said Father Amorth, 85, who has been the Holy See’s chief exorcist for 25 years.

“(…) The evil influence of Satan was evident in the highest ranks of the Catholic hierarchy, with ‘cardinals who do not believe in Jesus and bishops who are linked to the demon,’ Father Amorth said.”

Listen, I don’t care if you believe in God or in the Devil. I really don’t care. As a matter of practical fact, there are, and there have always been people who worship Satan or some variation of demonic entity. More and more of these people are now out in the open. You don’t believe? How about in the U.S. Navy?

“Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy who have beliefs associated with The Satanic Temple now have a study group available to them, according to the military institution.

“A space for a study group at the academy, located in Annapolis, Md., was requested by students with ‘beliefs aligned with those practiced by The Satanic Temple’ so they could gather and share their views, according to a statement issued Thursday by Cmdr. Alana Garas, a Naval Academy spokeswoman.

“An internal email sent out to the student body Oct. 8 stated ‘satanic services’ would be starting at the academy, Garas said. However, the announcement was not reviewed or approved by the school’s command chaplain nor did it represent the U.S. Naval Academy’s Command Religious Program (…) The student’s request was for a space to conduct a study group, not to hold satanic services, according to Garas.”

You can be hard-headed and insist that it’s only a harmless and constitutionally protected study of pre-Christian pagan practices and myths. You’d be wrong.

Someday, we will meet again, to talk about the secrets of Moloch practitioners, and point out copious open source intel about young blood transfusing, about the normalization of cannibalism, about the normalization of pedophilia. But it won’t be today, because I know the friends, here, can only take so much at a time.

However, I want to tell you a bit about how they operate out here in the open:

“The Satanic Temple has launched a legal challenge to Missouri laws requiring women to wait three days before undergoing an abortion.

“An appeal filed in the Eighth US Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday on behalf of a member of the group, named only as “Judy Doe”, claims rules in the state infringe on First Amendment rights to religious freedom.”

[Yes, you read it right.]

“Missouri operates a so-called ‘Informed Consent’ abortion process, where women (…) wait at least 72 hours after requesting the procedure before it is carried out.

“In that time, laws require patients are given a booklet which states: ‘the life of each human being begins at conception’.

“They must also be offered the opportunity to listen to the fetal heartbeat and view an ultrasound before an abortion can take place.”

[Let me stress that again: a legal, taxpayer-funded abortion is contingent on the informed consent of the woman, who has the chance to think it over, and get “informed” before she “consents.” That, apparently is an outrage for the ‘Temple’.]

“A federal judge initially dismissed the case in March, ruling the laws were not discriminatory on religious grounds. But the temple has now requested the appeals court adjudicate on whether life begins at conception and whether a matter of ‘religious opinion’ can be imposed by law.

(…) “’It is laughable for theocrats to obviously impose their religious viewpoint into law only to claim that their actions are not discriminatory by virtue of the fact that everybody is equally burdened by the restrictions they’ve created. We are confident that reason will prevail upon appeal.’”

What they are actually saying is ‘We want to kill your babies, and we want it now! No fancy 3-day waiting period!’ I don’t know about you, but this, to me, seems really… satanic. By design.

This is the world we live, as it is today. Ridiculing me will not change a thing. I will leave you with this:

“Satanism is getting much more aggressive and also diffused,” Dominican Father Francois Dermine told Crux, an online Catholic news outlet. ‘Secularization leaves a void,’ said the priest, who has worked as an exorcist since 1994. ‘Young people do not have anything to satisfy their spiritual and profound needs. They are thirsting for something, and the Church is not attractive anymore.’

(…) “As an example, the priest cited the recent publication of A Children’s Book of Demons, a manual that gives kids instructions on how to summon up demons. As Breitbart News reported last week, the International Association of Exorcists (AIE) has issued a statement warning parents of the dangers the book, which targets children aged 5-10.

(…) “’Satanism is not always so explicit, but it is becoming more and more so, and the publication of this book is a sign of this,’ Father Dermine told Crux, observing that up until a few years ago such a book would have been inconceivable.”

