Kristin Snyder Planned to Go to Mexico – and Call Vanguard on the Phone

Some leaked documents show that Kristin Snyder took some Ethos classes. The dates are uncertain. The worksheet says September 2002, but Executive Success Programs in those days often used old blank sheets with previous dates for their workbooks.

I am studying the trove of newly leaked documents to try to ascertain where and when Kristin took this Ethos class.

Two Nxivm sources told me when she was in Albany she took Ethos classes. It is still not clear how many times she went to Albany. But it appears she was there at least once in January 2003, for we have a credit card charge that shows she bought gas in Colonie, NY.

In any event, what comes out of Kristin’s Ethos notebook -whenever and wherever it occurred – was that she was planning to go to Mexico to take an intensive. And perhaps more significantly, she seems to have been in telephone contact with Esther Chiappone Carlson, Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere.

This is solid evidence that she had his phone number and could call him. And from what we know about Raniere, whenever he was “working” with a woman, that meant sex.

If he was talking to Snyder on the phone, because she was slender and attractive, he was likely “working” with her. If he was working with her it meant he would be trying to and/or succeeding in seducing her. She would be thinking that he was trying to help her grow not knowing he would spring it on her once they were alone.

I suspect Kristin took this Ethos class in Albany and she was already in telephone communication with Vanguard.

Let’s look at the document:

Below are two closeups.

Kristin writes under the category “List all the things you have to do tomorrow” –“Get packed to go to Mexico.”

Was she really planning to go to Mexico? Why did not this come off? Did she meet with Raniere and did things get changed?

Above she writes about her plans. The Ethos class asks her to plan out her work and divide it into various activities including who to call on the phone.

Kristin writes, “call Vanguard + Prefect +Esther.”

She also says something about Mexican class.

This sort of provides some evidence that Keith and Kristin did know each other. Some Raniere defenders have told me in the past that Keith probably never even met her or spoke to her. Esther told the class Kristin was just seeking attention when she said she was pregnant with Raniere’s child.

This was her justification for throwing Kristin out of the classes in Anchorage repeatedly, with the final ejecting leading to her permanent disappearance.

Another curious thing is that at some point she was planning to go to Mexico for ESP. She evidently had Esther, Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere’s phone numbers. Were the two connected.

What this trio did to this woman is not yet known. But I think it fair to say that it was brutal and monstrous and directly led to her disappearance.

What happened to Kristin Snyder?

We will keep chipping away, adding to our body of evidence and knowledge and hopefully one day we will find out.

