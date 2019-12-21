More Evidence That Kristin Snyder’s ‘Suicide Note’ May Have Been Forged

In response to Retired Inspector, Shivani had these further observations:
By Shivani
Thank you for saying what you did about the final phrase of the note. I have always thought that phrase was tacked on by another hand, too. Sometimes I hesitate to say too much, despite feeling there is so much more to say and so, edit my thoughts. I wrote a long comment about that final phrase of the note and then decided to leave it be, scrapped the comment after hours of analyzing that phrase, its handwriting itself and the character of the writer behind it.
Retired Inspector, every word you put here synchronizes with my theorizing as well. You have helped me a lot, since I question my ideas repeatedly when trying to learn and understand. So often the comments here help the rest of the commenters and readers to see more and to communicate more effectively. Your comment is especially helpful, to me.
I’ve sat many times using more than one device in order to see and to compare or contrast these handwriting samples that Frank Parlato has published. The small n’s became just about hopeless for gaining insight, but you and I have both seen that “t” letter in more than only Kristin’s known writing samples, written, printed the same way. Whether or not it’s enough to make any conclusions, that stood out about that particular letter.
Trying to get a sense of where Kristin might have died is not easy. I’ve really thought a lot about this and would doubt the Resurrection Bay area as the place of her demise entirely, if it were not for Nina Cowell living right there. The location of Kristin’s death appears to have been deliberately padded with misdirection to point to the spot where the pickup truck was found. I’ve suspected that Kristin was put to death somewhere closer to her home or to a staff member’s home, closer to the site of the ESP intensive. I think that Kristin died not that long after she was driven away from the Westmark Hotel but could be wrong.
She could have been removed from her and Heidi’s house to make certain that Heidi didn’t come home to find her before Kristin died or before Heidi would be able to complicate any conspirators’ plans. Then Kristin could have been bloodlessly murdered or even shot on some other ESP/”Nexium” individual’s property or behind someone’s closed doors. It is likely that she was made unconscious prior to death, to make killing her easier.
I don’t mean to sound detached or cold when describing any of this but try not to let any of these comments be too emotionally charged. One has to pay close attention and to separate out some of the emotional or subjective feelings or thoughts. Nevertheless this is heartbreaking. When thinking of Kristin and of the ones who have loved her so and who will always love her, one wants to do right by them and not to add to their sorrow.
Meantime MK10ART sent Frank Report a fascinating analysis of Kristin Snyder’s suicide note. She too thinks it was writtne by two or more people.
Looking at what MK10ART analyzed, it is easy to see that there is a marked difference between the first paragraph and the rest of the note.
It is odd. Kristin may very well have written “I attended a course called Executive Success Programs [aka Nexium] based out of Anchorage, AK and Albany, NY – a simple, innocuous and truthful statement, then changed her handwriting for the rest of the note, then spelled her name wrong [or merged the ‘i’ in Kristin with the ‘n’].
But on the other hand, knowing Nxivm, and looking at motive, we cannot rule out the possibility, that she did not write the seemingly psychotic aspect of the note.
Stay tuned.
“I agree completely with your analysis, Shivani, with a few minor thoughts. Other than the first sentence, the main body of the note was written by one person. The printed signature was done by someone else and the second page [“No need to search for my body”] was done by an entirely different person.
I think that every one of the ones who went back to New York probably had their hand in this. Looking at the sign-in sheets, there is one of the ones who returned to New York whose printed signature has the same shape to the T in Kristin’s supposed printed signature. As Shivani says, your printing doesn’t really change and the printed signature on the suicide note does not match Kristin’s printing. Good analysis, Shivani!