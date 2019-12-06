Daily Mail Promotional Video on Lost Women of Nxivm –‘In Time Raniere Will Be Known as a Master Criminal Akin to Charles Manson and Jack the Ripper’

The immensely popular Daily Mail TV ran a 2:30 minute clip on the upcoming film, ‘The Lost Women of Nxivm’, this week.

Daily Mail TV is not only online but is syndicated nationally on TV.

The clip has run in at least 50 markets so far, including the top 10 DMAs (NY, LA, Chicago, DC, etc). So, it’s gotten a lot of traction.

In the clip, I say, “I think in time, Keith Raniere will be considered a master criminal akin to a Charlie Manson or a Jack the Ripper,” which I think happens to be true.

A press statement from Discovery ID

The Lost Women of NXIVM

“On Sunday at 9/8c, ID will premiere the explosive two-hour special, “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” The special follows NXIVM publicist turned journalist Frank Parlato as he investigates questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women who all had connections to NXIVM and Raniere himself. With exclusive access to members of Raniere’s former inner circle, some speaking for the first time and others who remain anonymous for their safety, Parlato leads viewers through a two-hour investigation that questions if there is more to this sadistic story.”

As Raniere’s former publicist, I dispute the notion that he was just a small-time conman. Not if he is measured in the harm he did – including the deaths of several women.

I have done my best to make his name better known, just like he originally hired me to do. And though he fired me – and then persuaded Clare Bronfman to lodge a bogus criminal complaint against me with the FBI, I nevertheless diligently continued to work in my capacity as his unofficial publicist – offering to show the world the truth about Vanguard, that he ranks right up there with the worst of criminals.

