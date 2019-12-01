MK10ART'- Toni NataLIE and her book of lies.

Bangkok: Notice To All Attorneys Who Might Want to Sue –Toni Nata-LIE Lied and Here’s Proof!

December 1, 2019

Our esteemed commenter, Bangkok, has favored us with another comment, more or less supplementing his previous post Bangkok: Do Not Decrease Your Awesome Coverage of Toni Nata-LIE.

In that post he asks Frank Report to continue their coverage of the numerous, alleged lies of author Toni Natalie, who wrote a book entitled The Program: Inside the Mind of Keith Raniere and the Rise and Fall of Nxivm a book that holds on the Amazon Best Sellers Rank a ranking of #281,015 in books, which means it is selling about one book per week. The book was released only nine weeks ago, and for it to be doing so poorly means – and there is no polite to say it  – her book has tanked.

In any event, Bangkok has done us the honor of not only defending his post against a possible lawsuit by an aggressive attorney or attorneys, but explaining some of the lies that Ms. Nata-LIE is suspected of proffering to her readers.

The cover of Toni Natalie’s poorly selling book. She wrote it with her friend Chet Hardin, whose name appears on the cover in woefully small print, compared to Toni’s.

By Bangkok

Just in case Neil Glazer (or any other attorney) questions my assertion that Toni has ‘provably’ lied… 🙂

Neil,

Frank has PROVED (by a clear preponderance of evidence) that Toni lied about everything shown below…

1) Toni lied in her book about dropping out in the 10th grade.

Her senior yearbook photo is proof.

Toni Natalie claims she dropped out of high school in the 10th grade in her new book. So why is her senior picture in her high school yearbook?

===========

2) Toni lied in her book about her brother committing suicide.

His longtime girlfriend (Lisa LoPresti) told Frank that the death certificate says ‘Afib’ (heart condition) and not ‘suicide’.

His Obituary encourages donations to the American Heart Association (not a Suicide/Depression related charity).

Toni Natalie, seeking to capitalize off her brother’s death of a heart condition, said in her book that he committed suicide and that Keith Raniere [with the aid of Kristin Keeffe] mindbended or gaslighted him into doing so.
Lisa LoPresti was with John on the day of his death. She claims that he began having heart trouble early that day and called his doctor. She says he had a series of small heart attacks throughout the day and died later that night.

According to Lisa LoPresti, Toni hadn’t even spoken to her brother in the previous 2 years before his death.

===========

According to her family, Kristin Snyder did not call home to say she caused the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, though Toni says it’s so.

3) Toni lied in her book about Kristin Snyder phoning her family to report that she was responsible for the Columbia Space Shuttle Disaster, shortly before her death.

The Snyder family has spoken to Frank and they strenuously deny that they ever received such a phone call from Kristin.

===========

4) Toni lied in her book about personally witnessing Keith tutoring Rhiannon on the very first day that Toni met Keith in August 1991.

*Frank has proof that Rhiannon was living away at St. Anne’s Juvenile Home from June 1991 thru June 1993, therefore she could NOT have been tutored by Keith in August 1991 as Toni claimed.

===========

“I married a girl from a honeypot operation?’ Scott and his wife, Denise Foley.

5) Toni lied in her book about her 4th husband (Scott Foley) being the victim of a fake ‘honeypot’ or ‘catfishing’ operation with a woman who didn’t exist.

In actuality, Frank proved it was a REAL woman that Scott cheated on Toni with (a younger & prettier woman, LOL). Scott wound up marrying that woman. Toni’s not being honest with herself or her readers by claiming otherwise.

===========

Toni has a tattoo on her back that reads “In War Truth is the First Casualty, But Not This Time.” It is ironic since Toni said she had the tattoo placed on her back when her brother John committed suicide because of Keith Raniere – which was a lie.

6) Toni lied in her book when she said that her marriage to Rusty DeCook was a ‘loveless marriage’.

Toni told the Times Union (in a 2012 article) that she was in a “good marriage”. Liars often contradict themselves, which is precisely what Toni is.

*Also, Rusty DeCook personally responded to Toni’s claims on FrankReport. Rusty makes a strong (logical) case that his version of events is more likely to be true than Toni’s. Anybody with common sense can see that Rusty is likely telling the truth and Toni is lying.

===========

The late John Natalie

7) Toni lied in her book by claiming that her brother was trying to ‘negotiate her freedom’ from Keith, LOL.

In reality, her brother John had been proposing various business deals to Keith and trying to gain his approval — which were declined. That isn’t something a loving brother would do IF he was trying to ‘rescue’ his sister from that same man.

Also, Kristin Keeffe claims that she NEVER visited John on Keith’s behalf, as Toni claimed in her book. Keeffe says it was pure fiction.

===========

How’s that, Neil? 🙂

Want some more, bro?

Toni has also told other lies OUTSIDE of her book, which Frank has proven.

Like what?

…Like things related to her former bankruptcy testimony and assets/paintings owned, including a $50k painting allegedly owned by her son (yet she still has it, as proven by a photo that Frank posted).

Toni Natalie with the valuable Ramon Santiago painting of her son Michael.

If her son truly owns it (as Toni testified) then would Toni be willing to let him sell it to pay for his college tuition?

Come on Neil, how about an answer? 🙂

Have a nice day, sir.

 

 

