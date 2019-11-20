Heidi: My Sister, Gina Hutchinson and Kristin Snyder Were Kindred Spirits; Both Destroyed by Raniere

By Heidi Hutchinson

Your investigation into the disappearance of Kristin Snyder is beautifully told, Frank, and there’s so much more the loving, little family, the Snyder family deserves — though no one, nothing can begin to compensate their enormous loss in Kristin.

I only know Kristin from her in pictures and through the fondest and saddest memories Jonnie and Kim shared with us when Frank Parlato, Susan Dones and I went to visit the Snyder family in Dillon South Carolina last week.

I don’t believe I’ve ever seen a more vital spirit than Kristin seemed to be. She lives on strong in the remembrances of her loved ones — whose faculties are, indeed, well intact despite Toni Natalie’s lies to investigators — which may have forestalled them in ever undertaking a true investigation even at this most recent opportunity — if not imperative — to pursue one. For shame!

Permit me to point out that Gina Hutchinson passed away on OCTOBER 11, 2002 — just weeks before Kristin Snyder began her first NXIVM intensive and may have been raped by Raniere.

It’s clear from the evidence that Gina took a formal NXIVM intensive in August 2002.

Undoubtedly, Gina’s intensive was on the same subjects Kristin was being indoctrinated in — Good or Bad? — the Rational Inquiry course, formulated by Keith Raniere and peddled by, chiefly, Nancy Salzman those days — is titled.

It’s an “inductive” method — Keith calls “Socratic” — HA! — that queries inductees over when rape, suicide, murder and other sinful measures may be apropos.

There is no way in heaven or hell Keith Raniere and his accomplices could ever claim that after Gina’s death — which, oh yes, Raniere AND Lauren Salzman ET. AL DID well know of at about — if not precisely — the time it happened

Not three weeks before Kristin Snyder took her first intensive— a girl who bore many of the same attributes — and we discover more each day — died on the grounds of a remote Buddhist monastery outside of Woodstock, NY.

They are kindred spirits, destroyed by the same evil in psyche, but both women will live forever in my heart and mind and herstory.

