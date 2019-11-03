Raniere: ‘When We Smile the World Smiles With Us’

[Warning Creep Factor ‘High’ on This Post]

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard had this quote his followers often quoted and is offered for readers today to enjoy.

“When we smile the world smiles with us: Each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for humankind.”

Many people smiled when Raniere was arrested. They smiled again when he was convicted. It was a victory for humankind.

Scroll down and enjoy the smiles of Keith Raniere – who, it is said, is smiling a lot less these days.

[I had these pictures in a file and thought his ex followers – who are free to enjoy the world today – might enjoy seeing them and can reminisce and consider Raniere is in a cage – a place where is likely to be for decades to come.]

