Raniere: ‘When We Smile the World Smiles With Us’

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard had this quote his followers often quoted and is offered for readers today to enjoy.
“When we smile the world smiles with us: Each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for humankind.”
Many people smiled when Raniere was arrested. They smiled again when he was convicted. It was a victory for humankind.
Scroll down and enjoy the smiles of Keith Raniere – who, it is said, is smiling a lot less these days.
[I had these pictures in a file and thought his ex followers – who are free to enjoy the world today – might enjoy seeing them and can reminisce and consider Raniere is in a cage – a place where is likely to be for decades to come.]
He has a very sick look in his eyes.
Keith Raniere had every reason to smile.
He had a flock of women willing to please him and fund his schemes.
He had numerous women willing to tolerate his promiscuity.
He had numerous people, both men and women, hanging on to his every word.
He had the perfect lifestyle for a dorky-looking kid from Brooklyn.
If only he had enjoyed the great good sense to behave himself, he would still be smiling.
Now he has nothing to smile about.