Raniere: ‘When We Smile the World Smiles With Us’

November 3, 2019

[Warning Creep Factor ‘High’ on This Post]

Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard had this quote his followers often quoted and is offered for readers today to enjoy.

“When we smile the world smiles with us: Each experience of joy is an experience of joy for all people and a victory for humankind.”

Many people smiled when Raniere was arrested. They smiled again when he was convicted. It was a victory for humankind.

Scroll down and enjoy the smiles of Keith Raniere – who, it is said, is smiling a lot less these days.

[I had these pictures in a file and thought his ex followers – who are free to enjoy the world today – might enjoy seeing them and can reminisce and consider Raniere is in a cage – a place where is likely to be for decades to come.]

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most decorated investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

2 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • Keith Raniere had every reason to smile.
    He had a flock of women willing to please him and fund his schemes.
    He had numerous women willing to tolerate his promiscuity.
    He had numerous people, both men and women, hanging on to his every word.
    He had the perfect lifestyle for a dorky-looking kid from Brooklyn.

    If only he had enjoyed the great good sense to behave himself, he would still be smiling.

    Now he has nothing to smile about.

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

Loading cart ⌛️ ...
%d bloggers like this: