Was Raniere Posing as Teen Girl on Kristin Kreuk’s Website?

By Heidi Hutchinson

Frank Paralto wrote, in the post, Kristin Kreuk Promoted Sex Slavery For Teen Girls On Her Nxivm-Based Website! that one of the writers, “G”, on Kreuk’s Girls By Design website, was encouraging little girls to make videos of themselves to submit to Kreuk and possibly Keith Raniere.

In various posts, the salacious “G” talks glowingly about sex slavery, tattoos, pants falling to the floor – and being – like Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin – a 1970s rock band – shirtless – all on Kreuk’s website for 12 -15 year old girls.

There is not a shadow of a doubt in my mind that Raniere is “G” and is the author of the GBD/ Sexy 7 posts and many comments thereto — posted as “G” and otherwise.

As Frank notes: clearly “G’s” goal on “Sexy 7” is to solicit videos and photos in addition to information on a group of girls, preferably as young as 12.

As I recall, the “Sexy 7” site also ran a photo contest to win a free camera at one time — the prize for making the best video of their own sexy teen and preteen selves.

Could there be any more sinister motive behind the “Sexy 7” than to sneakily round-up 7 preteens willing to show their sexy side to win a camera and the joy of being discovered and mentored by a teen idle such as Kristin Kreuk?

I believe so and here’s a few facts and thoughts on why:

– Keith once knew a girl (in fact there were two) whose name began with the letter “G.” They were both virgins named “Gina,” who read and wrote poems, who longed for adventures outside of Cohoes, NY.

The Gina’s were bright and bored at school. They joined RPI players — where they met Raniere during a production of “The Barber of Seville.”

The Gina’s ran loose around town playing hooky from school and secretly rendezvousing with Raniere, who was like a big brother, a father figure, a man with worldly knowledge to impart and big plans himself.

Raniere was also, they thought, an RPI genius, a progressive thinker, a master of many disciplines — music, math, science, computers and martial arts to name but a few.

Raniere stole both their virginity, but, he said, “for their own good.” If not, they may have fallen into the hands of “The Man” — that patriarchal world where girls are mere servants valued only for their looks.

The Gina’s were tomboys, prone to climbing trees, jumping off cliffs at the river, trying new adventures, building fires on the land late at night.

They wanted to travel to exotic lands and meet strangers from other cultures, perhaps in rebellion of their own.

At least one of those two Gina’s whose first initial is “G” sacrificed not only her virginity but her life – not by becoming a branded slave sacrificing her life to the perverse service of her NXIVM master and grandmaster, Keith Alan Raniere (KAR), under threat of blackmail, while starved and sleep deprived — but by mind-conditioning my sister, Gina Hutchinson, over decades using some of the same techniques to finally end her life or allow another to end it.

The next clue that links GBD/Sexy 7, “G poster” to KAR are the dated social references “G” makes in these posts incognito as a girl in her early, “tee-hee,” teens.

Those references on the GBD site to the likes of Jack Kerouac and Ranier Marie Rilke are two examples right off the top of both Gina’s favorite poets from the early 1980’s. Gina H. had “On the Road” practically memorized. She pulled it off our Dad’s bookshelf from a generation prior.

As for “G’s” references to “Led Zepplin” – everybody’s favorite in the day — although still a popular iconic rock group throughout the ‘80’s, they broke up in 1980. IDK if “G” and these GBD groupies are gushing over bass player Robert Plant shirtless in 1968, when Zepplin formed, or in the ‘80’s when the band was already retro, but by 2010, I doubt any teenager – or Kristin Kreuk herself – would relish the sight of a topless Zepplin bassist who was by then in his 60’s…STILL somewhat older than Keith was in 2010. [Dream On, Raniere, dream on.]

I betcha “Stairway to Heaven” was played a dozen times on Keith Raniere’s high school prom night.

As Catherine Oxenberg notes in “Captive” – Keith Raniere was stuck in the 1980’s. It was in that 80’s time warp where Keith Raniere first knew the thrill of virgin conquests as an adult himself and was most joyfully worshiped by the pure, young acolytes he tutored.

The GBD “ass burn” joke, in fact, is nearly exact to one that Gina H. coined about getting the runs after eating hot sauce on pizza with Keith all night.

I firmly believe Raniere relied in 2010 – on the same methods that worked for him in the 80’s – 90’s to recapture those glory days of decadence without bothering to update the material much for GBD / Sexy 7, decades later.

I think Raniere was posting on Kreuk’s website Girls By Design – trolling for virgins – masquerading as “G”. I suspect Kruek knew that much.

The only question is whether Kreuk knew about his true motives – to use her and her website to find and groom and finally to rape underage girls.

