Raniere Has Been Crying a Lot and Other Prison Woes

Warning: There is gross and unpleasant language ahead.

During his last appearance in court last month, at his Curcio hearing, Keith Alan Raniere appeared with very short hair.

While the media noticed his close cut hair – some even commenting that he looks more presentable with shorter locks – no one but Frank Report revealed the actual reason: A few weeks earlier, Raniere had an infestation of head lice and rather than provide him with lice removing shampoo – prison authorities merely shaved Raniere’s head.

This is symbolic of what Raniere has become.

Once a pampered Vanguard with women fighting to do his laundry and run his errands and – where his clothes, he said, just magically appeared, [bought by his women] – he is now subject to the crudest treatment – such as having his head shaven instead of being given a $5 bottle of shampoo.

Or prisoners stealing his glasses, or beating up on the sissy.

Not an actual photo of Keith Alan Raniere being unceremoniously returned to his prison cell.Putting excrement in his shoes, and soiled toilet paper all around his bed. And reportedly someone – perhaps the guards themselves – who are known not to like this odious poser – urinating on his dress clothes for his trial just prior to his donning them.

He has had ringworm, headaches, heart palpitations, athlete’s foot, jock itch, and other maladies – so frequently – that guards are convinced he is a hypochondriac – an opinion they share with some of his ex-followers who have said Raniere always pretended to be sick to win sympathy and play the martyr.

He has come a long way, however, to be judged by lowly prison guards and not adored by comely, slender and oftentimes wealthy women.

He once ruled a battery of slaves, kept a harem for decades, and was regarded as the guru of hundreds of women and a few men, an inspirational teacher of a new “technology” that would create a “more noble civilization.”

Now he is a slave of the state, and is not allowed to fornicate with woman. Possibly by now he has been required to fornicate with men – to submit to being the sexual object of a prisoner or prisoners – possibly against his will.

If not quite raped – he may have felt coerced to offer his anal orifice to some gross and seedy prisoner who has the advantage of being physically stronger than him.

He himself – when in the outside world – and leading a sex cult – coerced many women into having sex with him – and raped others – some of them in the statutory sense – though in fairness to him, most of the women he had sex with wanted the experience – thinking it was done for their spiritual advancement.

Raniere taught that women do not need to orgasm when he is with them.

Their highest good is obtained if they can swallow or otherwise absorb his semen – which he claimed had special properties to enlighten women – and the sweeter it tasted to them – the higher their evolution. He also taught that if he once sprayed his semen on a woman, she was his slave forever – and by dint of his superior intellect, and more importantly his spirituality, that a woman could never be with another man the rest of her life.

He owned her forever – by virtue of once ejaculating in the lady’s presence. [To seal the deal, he often told women that if they had sex with another man, it might – because of the highly attenuated spiritual connection – kill him.]

Some critics have said that this is the finest example ever of selling women on completely one-sided and selfish sex – as being something they should want. And women did want it.

Lucky women – who got his ejaculate- were told that if they, perchance, saw a blue light, they were especially privileged. It meant that their highest welfare was assured. [As long as they continued to follow the Vanguard.]

It is too easy to remark that perhaps Raniere – when some grotesque prisoner inserts his erect and perhaps STD infected penis into Raniere’s anal orifice and discharges his semen into his bowels, Raniere will also see some kind of blue light.

In fairness to Raniere, it is not that he never gave a woman an orgasm. It was revealed in court that one DOS slave – a married woman – who was ordered not to have sex with her own husband – said she had her first orgasm in life when Raniere performed cunnilingus on her – after more or less coercing her into submitting to his grotesque and demeaning tongue.

Raniere also taught that rape could conceivably be good for a woman – stating [upon unknown authority] that many women had their first orgasm while they were being raped.

And speaking of notions, Raniere used to teach that there were tribes, or other nations somewhere, where adults had sex with children – parents even with their children – and because – in these societies [unnamed – and known evidently only to Raniere] – as long as the child enjoyed the sex – it was perfectly moral and healthy – and it was only this American society that made such things immoral and illegal.

He said, in fact, that it was American [or Western] society condemning pedophilia that destroyed lives – and tore parents from their children – ruining children’s lives. It was not pedophilia, Raniere said, but making it illegal that was ultimately destructive. That if society embraced pedophilia or tolerated it, there would no more victims – provided the child enjoyed the sex.

This was his idea and what he taught, and every one of his inner circle knew it and accepted it – it was no secret – and they must accept it to stay with him because – after all – what does it mean if you do not listen to the smartest and most ethical man in the world?

And the women who followed him – they themselves have a void in their lives – now that he is in prison. They have to think for themselves or find another man to think for them and rule them.

Raniere can no longer insist on starving them, or on them being sleep-deprived. [Raniere taught that anyone who slept more than 3-4 hours per night was not spiritually advanced. He himself slept very little at night – preferring [secretly] to sleep some 8-10 hours during the day. In his defense, he was pretty tuckered out by all the work he did to provide semen generously to all his spiritually advanced female followers.

He slept by day, while his women, who were not permitted to enjoy daytime sleeping, were required to work for him by day – and be ready for him by night – all the while on 500-800 calorie per day diets – sometimes for years on end.

To keep them nice and rail thin, Raniere made them jog for miles every week – 15, 20 sometimes 30 miles per week.

Now, the tables have turned.

Raniere is required to eat poor quality prison food, with limited commissary [under $200 per month] and one of the few things he has to do now to pass the long, bleak days in prison is to sleep. Sleep as much as he can. Raniere reportedly is sleeping – or appearing to be asleep – as much as 14 hours per day. About half of his life the little rascal is on his bunk with eyes closed.

Sometimes he is not asleep and sources tell us that at times he weeps on his pillow. Sometimes he cries loud enough to be heard by others – and that is the reason he has gotten the nickname in prison of “Crybaby Jane.”

His cries have been described as sobbing, even wailing. One time he cried for a good 15 minutes straight – with other prisoners overhearing him.

Some very crude prisoners – not sympathizing at all with the lil’ guy’s lament, openly mocked him by pretending to be crying themselves.

At one point several prisoners joined in crying in unison and they cried so loud that Raniere paused a moment from his own intense crying to listen. Then he resumed crying again.

It remains unclear why he chose to sob so loudly and unashamedly, other than he felt so sorry for himself that he could not control his grief and could only let it out with uncontrollable crying. There were some who said he cried like a woman.

That is why they call him, right to his face, “Jane.”

Other times, Keith seems to have been caught in his cell by prison guards softly weeping, and when guards appeared, the little guy had tears streaming down his face and snot coming out his nose – a common occurrence for crybabies.

Indeed, the presence of dried and semi-moist snot on the sleeves of his prison outfit revealed that the prison has evidently not provided Raniere with a handkerchief or even adequate tissue paper.

