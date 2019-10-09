Why Does Dr. Danielle Roberts Still Have a Medical License?

Readers of Frank Report often enjoy the splendid artwork of MK10ART – but the following is a post written by her and accompanied by some of her splendid artwork.

By MK10ART

Dr. Danielle Roberts is/was a member of the Nxivm cult, serving under leader Keith Raniere. Raniere has been found guilty of multiple felonies and is awaiting sentencing in January. While a few of the top members of NXIVM have faced legal consequences for their actions, many have escaped justice. One of these escapees is Dr. Danielle Roberts.

Roberts permanently scarred up to 150 women in their pubic regions with a hot cauterizing pen. She branded these women, without anesthesia, in a private residence in Clifton Park, N.Y.

In addition to this, Dr. Roberts deceived her ‘patients’ by intentionally misleading them concerning what she was carving into their flesh. Roberts did not tell them that it was Keith Raniere and possibly Allison Mack’s initials.

Instead, a story (lie) was concocted about the brand being symbolic of the elements.

Some may argue that because the brainwashed NXIVM-DOS members, who were blackmailed by collateral, asked Dr. Danielle to scorch their flesh – nothing illegal happened. They asked and the bad doctor provided. However, a doctor is not only required to follow the law but also the ethics of their profession.

Dr. Cauterizing Pen broke several.

While Dr. Danielle Roberts may not have technically broken the law, she should still face some consequences for the pain and suffering she inflicted along with the ethical breaches she made.

Below are the American Medical Association’s principles of medical ethics. In bold are the strikes again the doctor who branded young women like cattle. My comments are in parentheses.

“Appendix C American Medical Association Principles of Medical Ethics (2001)

Preamble:

The medical profession has long subscribed to a body of ethical statements developed primarily for the benefit of the patient. As a member of this profession, a physician must recognize responsibility to patients first and foremost, as well as to society, to other health professionals, and to self. The following Principles adopted by the American Medical Association are not laws, but standards of conduct which define the essentials of honorable behavior for the physician.

I. A physician shall be dedicated to providing competent medical care, with compassion and respect for human dignity and rights. (Dr. Roberts acted against human dignity by engaging in harming others under false pretenses.)

(Dr. Roberts deceived the people she branded as well as others in regards to ESP activities – endorsing a criminal organization.)

(Dr. Roberts should have declined the act of branding but did not. Instead she willfully hurt others. Her blind obedience to NXIVM cult throws her own judgement into question.) III. A physician shall respect the law and also recognize a responsibility to seek changes in those requirements which are contrary to the best interests of the patient.

(Dr. Roberts should have declined the act of branding but did not. Instead she willfully hurt others. Her blind obedience to NXIVM cult throws her own judgement into question.) IV. A physician shall respect the rights of patients, colleagues, and other health professionals, and shall safeguard patient confidences and privacy within the constraints of the law.

V. A physician shall continue to study, apply, and advance scientific knowledge, maintain a commitment to medical education, make relevant information available to patients, colleagues, and the public, obtain consultation, and use the talents of other health professionals when indicated.

VI. A physician shall, in the provision of appropriate patient care, except in emergencies, be free to choose whom to serve, with whom to associate, and the environment in which to provide medical care.

VII. A physician shall, recognize a responsibility to participate in activities contributing to the improvement of the community and the betterment of public health. (Again Dr. Roberts participated in activities which brought down the community and adversely affected public health.)

(Again Dr. Roberts participated in activities which brought down the community and adversely affected public health.) VIII. A physician shall, while caring for a patient, regard responsibility to the patient as paramount.

IX. A physician shall support access to medical care for all people.

Dr. Danielle Roberts was a cult follower.

She was ostensibly under the influence of the neurolinguistic programming used by NXIVM leaders. Under this influence, Dr. Roberts caused harm to others. At the very least, Roberts should be required to address the programming she was under while a member of NXIVM.

If she is still a NXIVM member, her license should be taken away.

NXIVM is a criminal organization as determined by a jury in a court of law. If Dr. Roberts is still promoting ESP and other NXIVM related programs, she should no longer be allowed to practice medicine.

