Keith Raniere Was a Sh-tty Lover

Editor’s Note: Last month, Frank Report posted a story by Violet [not her real name] who had what some might call a one night stand with Keith Alan Raniere a number of years ago. I thought it was a sincere and honest retelling of an event whereby Violet saw something very threatening in the man who rose to infamy as a sex cult leader and who controlled a harem of women – which he called his slaves. Our correspondent Heidi Hutchinson has another take on it.

This is in response to To the Lady That F-ck-d Raniere Once

ROFLMAO!

What’s more, if “Violet” is who I’m 99.9% sure she is, she’s already long gone public with a contradictory tale.

The “Violet” I know is a business associate of Barbara Bouchey’s, an aging beauty queen cum cult abuse blogstress who cried wolf in the 2012 Albany TU expose’ just to get her filler-filled mug in the paper.

Now, she’s gone undercover here as “Violet” to bolster Barb’s latest blather about Keith’s “tenderness” in the sack when in both their original accounts Keith so lacked in seduction skill and sexual prowess it took a small army of women hypnotically led, they said, by Nancy Salzman to lure “Violet” half across the continent to Keith’s lair —which then consisted of a mattress plopped in an office at ESP/NXIVM headquarters.

“Violet” was no blushing flower, nor was she a stranger to cult connivers. In fact, she’d spent years allegedly entrapped by an FLDS cult leader and Keith purportedly helped rescue her from him — according to a news report in Violet’s local paper that I researched.

I queried she and Barb about this back in 2011 – on the record.

They confirmed then that “Violet” was targeted for recruitment by Nxivm — probably by Barbara Bouchey herself – who also may have planted the cult-rescue report — to portray Keith as an anti-cult hero – and put “Violet’s” state beauty pageant winner title under his belt.

The only consistency in Violet’s revised version is that she was not informed she would have to forever forsake other lovers post-coitus with Keith. And that news flash was a prospect so reprehensible to her, it caused Violet to book the next flight back home.

There’s also, coincidentally (Ha!), some consistency in “Violet’s” blue light special story.

I saw a rare light go off in Violet’s head during my 2011 interview with her – when I suggested that she may have been drugged for that enlightening experience with Vanguard. But then, as now, she stuck with her hypnosis theory – except back then she attributed it to Nancy Salzman’s expertise, not merely Keith’s suggestion.

As for the sex, I’ve got quotes from both victims — Violet and Barb — claiming Keith was “a mechanical robot” — although hardly a man thoroughly made of metal.

Barb said Keith stuck his flattened hand straight down her pants, ordered her to disrobe and lay still while he squirmed around on top of her for a few minutes before she even knew what happened.

Violet concurred.

There was zero foreplay (perhaps that’s what Toni Natalie really means by calling herself “patient zero”), no oral in those days, no whispers of sweet nothings, no hungry gropes and gasps of lustful pleasure, no connectedness, no orgasm for the woman and no reason any woman I know would want a repeat performance unless she WERE brainwashed and possibly drugged.

I probed because I wanted the raw, undiluted truth about my sister Gina’s private relationship with Keith – and what’s most infuriating to me about these ever-changing facts is they seem to be mutating farther and farther away from any semblance of truthfulness – toward false justifications – and away from the unanswered question as to what DID motivate the aberrant behavior of Keith’s continuous willing conquests amid those unwilling, underage victims who should never be put in the same category or news story?

***

Keith Tried to Sexually Assault Heidi – Who Fought Back

{Editor’s Note: One night Vanguard tried to assault Heidi. Here is her recollection:}

One night we were stranded during a snowstorm Keith Raniere’s town house at #3 Flintlock Lane – following an NLP training session with Keith.

I fell asleep alone in an upstairs bedroom I was offered.

Keith gifted me with a book on NLP that night. I dozed off studying it and woke up with a start hours later to Keith’s hand creeping very stealthily up my leg.

Once I fully awoke to what was happening, I pushed Keith off and leaped out of bed. As he was scrambling up from the floor where he landed, he made a move backing me onto the bed again.

I screamed for help, but no one responded and he didn’t stop advancing. I was cornered between him and the bed and that’s when my reflexes took over and I inadvertently kicked him square in the nuts and ran out.

He went down wailing. It wasn’t a hard kick but apparently on target. A couple of unmentionable young ladies who were there in the townhouse ran past me to Keith’s aid.

I highly recommend Tae kwon do. Lots of on-target practice and you’d be surprised how well those reflexes kick in when you need them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

