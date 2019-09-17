Why This Sympathy for Allison Mack?

By Shadow State

There are some who think I was too extreme in my post Allison Mack Was Acting as a Terrorist.

Do you think that all of the slaves from whom Allison Mack collected blackmail material (And now can’t get that blackmail back) don’t feel terrorized?

At any time in the future these women could have their nude photos and videos, taken by Allison Mack, released which will embarrass them. Isn’t that a form of terrorism?

How do you think blackmail and extortion work?

“Do what I command or there will be consequences.”

This is how Allison and her NXIVM friends worked.

In Chicago, in the 1980s, a Mob street crew terrorized a movie theater chain that would not not knuckle under the Mob’s demands in a labor dispute. The Mob tried to fire bomb a movie theater in Oak Park, Illinois. The Mob members were convicted of extortion, but what they really were is terrorists. They created terror.

Mack’s co-conspirators in NXIVM [Keith Raniere, and Clare and Sara Bronfman] financed lawsuits to intimidate and terrorize critics and defectors. Mack’s friend and co-conspirator Clare Bronfman flew from Albany to Vancouver to lodge a false criminal complaint with the Vancouver police to intimidate and terrorize Sarah Edmondson who had defected from NXIVM.

The only way to deal with NXIVM blackmailers and extortionists is to give them the same treatment that NXIVM dealt out.

The real victims – of sex trafficking – are the women who were blackmailed by Mack and her friends, Lauren Salzman and Raniere. Where is the sympathy for these young victims?

Where was Mack’s mercy for women she was blackmailing?

Today, Mack is not a Hollywood wannabe. She is no longer a star. She is now a has-been.

Rather that pursuing an acting career, Mack got jollies from torturing women. That is the path she chose for herself.

There is no obligation for Hollywood media companies to redeem irredeemable Allison Mack and no obligation for the judge or society to excuse her reprehensible and deviant behavior.

There would be no NXIVM, no DOS, without willing co-conspirators like Mack, the eager and willing pimp.

In my view, unlike those who cry for her and claim she is a victim – I submit that Mack is a big girl, who should know the difference between right and wrong.

She had every break. A decent career as an actress. Enough money to pursue a college education. Numerous friends. Adoring fans. Money in the bank – an estimated $8 million – when she joined her cult.

And Allison Mack preferred to serve as an extortionist and sex trafficker.

But you want to have sympathy for Mack and none the women abused and exploited by Mack? The real victims.

Many of these women, whose first names only were mentioned at trial, because the government considered them victims – of Nxivm, of Raniere – and so many of them, maybe most – were slaves of Allison Mack – women who testified that they asked for their blackmail material back. And Allison Mack refused to give it back.

This came out again and again at trial.

As of today those women have not received their blackmail back, material collected and archived by Mack, which is still floating around somewhere – perhaps someday to emerge on the internet, hanging over the heads of these women.

Someday some of these women might become famous in their own right and might still be vulnerable to blackmail and public embarrassment.

So where is the sympathy for these women who believed Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack’s despicable lies – that she was seeking to help empower them – when all she was looking for was to create sex slaves for her and her equally despicable master?

Editor’s Note: Frank Report seems to never get enough good poetry – but today we got a sterling poem.

Here is uniquely a lovely submission – a tender ballad about the effort and the joy Allison Mack experienced – by poet Ned Washington.

Allison Mack’s Song

Keep recruitin’ and recruitin’

Though they’re disapprovin’

Keep them DOS slaves movin’

Vanguard!

Don’t try to understand him

Just deceive, collateralize and brand ’em

Soon we’ll be living high and wide.

My heart’s calculatin’

My Vanguard will be waitin’

Be waiting at the end of my prison time.

Move ’em in, keep ’em up

Starve ’em up, brand ’em on

Move ’em on, brain fuck ’em up

Vanguard!

Art By the Wonderful MK10ART [see more of her work]

MK10ART’s subtle painting of gullible Allison Mack and handsome Keith Raniere.

MK10ART portrait: Allison Mack and her lovely brand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

