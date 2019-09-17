Why This Sympathy for Allison Mack?

By Shadow State
There are some who think I was too extreme in my post Allison Mack Was Acting as a Terrorist.
Do you think that all of the slaves from whom Allison Mack collected blackmail material (And now can’t get that blackmail back) don’t feel terrorized?
At any time in the future these women could have their nude photos and videos, taken by Allison Mack, released which will embarrass them. Isn’t that a form of terrorism?
How do you think blackmail and extortion work?
“Do what I command or there will be consequences.”
This is how Allison and her NXIVM friends worked.
In Chicago, in the 1980s, a Mob street crew terrorized a movie theater chain that would not not knuckle under the Mob’s demands in a labor dispute. The Mob tried to fire bomb a movie theater in Oak Park, Illinois. The Mob members were convicted of extortion, but what they really were is terrorists. They created terror.
Mack’s co-conspirators in NXIVM [Keith Raniere, and Clare and Sara Bronfman] financed lawsuits to intimidate and terrorize critics and defectors. Mack’s friend and co-conspirator Clare Bronfman flew from Albany to Vancouver to lodge a false criminal complaint with the Vancouver police to intimidate and terrorize Sarah Edmondson who had defected from NXIVM.
The only way to deal with NXIVM blackmailers and extortionists is to give them the same treatment that NXIVM dealt out.
The real victims – of sex trafficking – are the women who were blackmailed by Mack and her friends, Lauren Salzman and Raniere. Where is the sympathy for these young victims?
Where was Mack’s mercy for women she was blackmailing?
Today, Mack is not a Hollywood wannabe. She is no longer a star. She is now a has-been.
Rather that pursuing an acting career, Mack got jollies from torturing women. That is the path she chose for herself.
There is no obligation for Hollywood media companies to redeem irredeemable Allison Mack and no obligation for the judge or society to excuse her reprehensible and deviant behavior.
There would be no NXIVM, no DOS, without willing co-conspirators like Mack, the eager and willing pimp.
In my view, unlike those who cry for her and claim she is a victim – I submit that Mack is a big girl, who should know the difference between right and wrong.
She had every break. A decent career as an actress. Enough money to pursue a college education. Numerous friends. Adoring fans. Money in the bank – an estimated $8 million – when she joined her cult.
And Allison Mack preferred to serve as an extortionist and sex trafficker.
But you want to have sympathy for Mack and none the women abused and exploited by Mack? The real victims.
Many of these women, whose first names only were mentioned at trial, because the government considered them victims – of Nxivm, of Raniere – and so many of them, maybe most – were slaves of Allison Mack – women who testified that they asked for their blackmail material back. And Allison Mack refused to give it back.
This came out again and again at trial.
As of today those women have not received their blackmail back, material collected and archived by Mack, which is still floating around somewhere – perhaps someday to emerge on the internet, hanging over the heads of these women.
Someday some of these women might become famous in their own right and might still be vulnerable to blackmail and public embarrassment.
So where is the sympathy for these women who believed Allison ‘Pimp’ Mack’s despicable lies – that she was seeking to help empower them – when all she was looking for was to create sex slaves for her and her equally despicable master?
Allison Mack’s Song
Keep recruitin’ and recruitin’
Though they’re disapprovin’
Keep them DOS slaves movin’
Vanguard!
Don’t try to understand him
Just deceive, collateralize and brand ’em
Soon we’ll be living high and wide.
My heart’s calculatin’
My Vanguard will be waitin’
Be waiting at the end of my prison time.
Move ’em in, keep ’em up
Starve ’em up, brand ’em on
Move ’em on, brain fuck ’em up
Vanguard!
“There are some who think I was too extreme in my post Allison Mack Was Acting as a Terrorist.
Do you think that all of the slaves from whom Allison Mack collected blackmail material (And now can’t get that blackmail back) don’t feel terrorized”
She didn’t blackmail…blackmailing is USING THE COLLATERAL TO OBTAIN SOMETHING…She didn’t threaten anyone…and she was TERRORIZED HERSELF AS SHE WAS COLLATERALIZED AND BLACKMAILED…
And you are always extreme…
Why the sympathy you asked? and why don’t you answer to our questions about “why the rage”, why specifically Allison…
Many did worst in this cult and weren’t victim, or under a diet or under coercion , YET you are obsessed by only 1 person…a victim of the cult.
“At any time in the future these women could have their nude photos and videos, taken by Allison Mack, released which will embarrass them. Isn’t that a form of terrorism?”
No it’s not and Allison was in the same position, it’s Raniere who was blackmailing everyone…idiot!
“This is how Allison and her NXIVM friends worked.”
No, this is how Raniere worked…Allison never threaten and she was blackmailed herself…you perpetually ignore the fact but try to use everything you shouldn’t against her..then you dare to ask why you defend her?
IDIOT!
“Mack’s co-conspirators in NXIVM [Keith Raniere, and Clare and Sara Bronfman] financed lawsuits to intimidate and terrorize critics and defectors”
They were doing that WAY BEFORE ALLISON DID ANYTHING…yet it’s always Allison , allison, allison…
She isn’t responsible for what those people did for 20 years!
“The real victims – of sex trafficking – are the women who were blackmailed by Mack and her friends, Lauren Salzman and Raniere. Where is the sympathy for these young victims?”
That’s another reason why people support Allison…She didn’t either commit any sex trafficking yet you continue with your defamation.
Also, there is enough people supporting the “victims”, Allison is amongst the victim, like it or not…
Not everyone is blindened by ridiculous rage.
“Rather that pursuing an acting career, Mack got jollies from torturing women. That is the path she chose for herself.”
No she didn’t…you keep pointing the torture while there is NONE ,atleast not by Allison…
“There is no obligation for Hollywood media companies to redeem irredeemable Allison Mack and no obligation for the judge or society to excuse her reprehensible and deviant behavior.”
How about you look at your own problem before telling other how to feel?
No one want to become an idiotic asshole like you.
“In my view, unlike those who cry for her and claim she is a victim – I submit that Mack is a big girl, who should know the difference between right and wrong.”
Excuse me but you give that everytime but yet consider those who felt like Allison to be not “big girl” enough to take responsability…
Already told you, either Allison is amongst the victim or There is no victims…period
“Many of these women, whose first names only were mentioned at trial, because the government considered them victims – of Nxivm, of Raniere – and so many of them, maybe most – were slaves of Allison Mack – women who testified that they asked for their blackmail material back. And Allison Mack refused to give it back.”
No they explained (as Allison did) that she couldn’t give it back…you do understand the difference between couldn’t and shouldn’t? no? 60+ and unable to understand thaT?
not surprise!
Allison was exploited against her will…it’s a fact that she was under diet (and it’s a scientific fact that she was unable to think properly because of this), it’s a fact she was coerced (the interview, the collateral released by the court), it’s a fact that the “assignment” she gave were given by Raniere…
“This came out again and again at trial.”
No, it came once, only once…when Nicole talked about it…then she clearly stated that it was Raniere who was in control.
You talk about “where is the sympathy for the victim”…What about you?
What about stopping with your stupid rage filled article based on nothing real ,just your imagination?
What about your sympathy for the victims?
You are the biggest hypocrit that exist (except Frank) over here…you there to talk about ‘think of the victims’ yet you shamelessly use them for your own agenda.
They wanted justice, and justice is RANIERE IN PRISON.
Most of them were not in the secret to know that Allison and India was just like them…a victim.
Contrary to what you pretend, they don’t push hard on Allison but on Raniere , you are the one obsessed here try to push everything on her.
Before trying to give lessons to others, start by acting appropriatly…you 60 year old for christ sake!
You really are wasting your time! S.S is mentally ill with an all-consuming obsession.. there is nothing anyone can say that will change this. Most people would be embarrassed to continue posting articles which are clearly targeting a much younger woman… But Not SS! I think everyone reading can now see that his VENDETTA is PERSONAL! As others have pointed (including someone claiming to be his nephew) it is now pretty much guaranteed that he has made some attempts in the past to contact her (either online in person or both) and feels scorn and anger to have been rebuked! I kid you not when I write that he fully intends to continue this campaign obsession and vendetta for years to come… He has been open about this.. wanting to make sure she “never works again” He is truly a slave to this.. Sitting in the library typing another hate-filled article… Feeling good that the last one got so many responses ..ignoring the fact most were ridiculing his unhealthy obsession… At 61 now FR readers have years and years of this ahead of them… The best you can do is view them for what they are the rantings of an obsessive stalker, and continue to refer the defamatory statements on..
It’s really gotten to a point now where responding is feeding a Troll.
He lives and breathes her and ultimately is one of the few true slaves left from the DOS mess 🙁
On some level, it’s kinda sad, but he has chosen to waste his life with something that is ultimately damaging and unhealthy for him…
I’ve chosen to not comment here as I felt some of his detractors were becoming cruel and hurtful towards someone who is clearly not well and need of treatment… But alas SS is master of his own destiny and has chosen to donate himself to a life of slavery and obsession to AM.