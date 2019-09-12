Part 4 Allison Mack at Trial: ‘India Oxenberg Was in Love With Allison Mack & I Was Concerned’! – Mark Vicente

This is Part 4 of Allison Mack Through the Looking Glass – which treats the testimony which mentions her at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere.

Allison herself was not called as a witness at the trial – but she was mentioned by other witnesses hundreds of times.

Part 1: Allison Mack Through the Looking Glass – Testimony About Her During Raniere Trial Gives Insight Into Her True Role in Sex Slaver Cult

Part 2: Allison Mack Through the Looking Glass: Trial Evidence Shows Allison Mack Was Starved and Confused by Nxivm Sex Slaver Keith Raniere

Part 3: Allison Mack on Trial – Cult Leader Raniere Said Allison Mack Hated Bonnie and Had Tendencies to Destroy Women!

We are presently reviewing the fourth day of trial – with the witness Mark Vicente – a former leader of Nxivm – who knew Allison very well. Vicente quit Nxivm prior to the bad publicity in the Frank Report and elsewhere – and, in fact, provided critical information to Frank Report and the mainstream media to help take Nxivm down.

He was also a pivotal witness in the case against Raniere.

In this part, Vicente speaks of India Oxenberg and her relationship with Allison Mack.

Assistant US Attorney Mark Lesko is doing the examination of Vicente:

Lesko You referred to a person named India. Do you know India?

Vicente: I did know India for quite some time.

Q Is India the daughter of the well-known actress?

A Yes, she is….

Q How did you meet India?

A I met India in Los Angeles, I don’t … remember the exact year. It was maybe …. 2011, 2012… We would do introductory presentations. And we were doing one in Santa Monica and India and her mother [Catherine Oxenberg] came to the presentation along with a lot of other people. And myself and Sarah [Edmondson] were doing the actual presentation, and at the end of the presentation, India decided that she wanted to join and do an intensive.

So that was basically the first time that I met her.

Q Did India have a relationship with Allison Mack?

A She would come to have a relationship when she spent more time at Albany. She ended up being tutored by Allison Mack or Allison Mack took a particular interest in her and took her under her wing. And, you know, I had a lot of concerns about that.

Q So India traveled to Albany to take NXIVM programs?

A She did. She did the first five days in Los Angeles and she may have done the remaining 11 days in Albany, I don’t recall, but then she began doing some Level 2s. [Advanced Nxivm courses] She joined Jness [Nxivm’s women’s group] as well. And she ended up doing a lot of curriculum.

Q While she was in Albany, are you aware that India had gone on a walk with the defendant [Keith Alan Raniere]?

A Yes. That conversation I had with Raniere. India was part of the Los Angeles Center and she had all these different dreams and things she wanted to do, and my wife [Bonnie Piesse] and I were trying to help her.

I was shooting material of her. She wanted to create sort of [a] talk show – of talking to amazing people in the world and, you know, she wanted to create this cooking line.

So, she had a lot of dreams and the way I was thinking of things at the time is that’s what we want to do. You know, we want to help people make their dreams come true. So, I found that India was struggling with leadership, so we put her in charge of certain things in the Center and see if she could step up as a leader.

Then she went to Albany [on a visit or to take a course] and suddenly just gave everything up. She decided, ‘Well, I think I’m going to leave [Los Angeles] for Albany’ and I remember going, ‘What about your dreams?’

[She said] ‘ I’m sort of changing my focus’ and then she said she took a walk …. with Keith and, [said] ‘I’m much clearer now.’

… I don’t remember if I called Raniere, [or] if I spoke to him in person. I said, ‘I’m very concerned. We’re just beginning to get to this place where she might begin to take leadership, which would help her in her life and suddenly she gives everything up and now she’s going to Albany. What happened on that walk?’

He said, ‘Well, I don’t remember very much.’

We talked… there must have been something [that happened] but he was very, very vague about it.

And I say ‘I’m very concerned. She’s kind of giving up everything she cares about to go live in this little place [Albany] and I don’t know if that’s going to be that good for her.’’

And, you know, in usual fashion, he said a bunch of things like, ‘Well, maybe I don’t know what’s going on.’

Q I think you mentioned that you had some important concerns about India’s relationship with Allison Mack?

A Well, I was very concerned with what happened … that I saw with India was that she became enamored with Allison Mack. The kind of enamor where you don’t just admire someone because they were skilled, like fall in love with Allison Mack, ‘you are my everything.’

And I said to myself, ‘Something’s unhealthy about that. I don’t know that it’s healthy for her to look at Allison Mack as some kind of deity who knows all.’ Knowing Allison… I didn’t think that Allison should necessarily be mentoring young women, so yeah, I had concerns.

Q You discuss those concerns with the defendant?

A I did.

Q What did you say?

A I remember saying something like, ‘I don’t think that she [India] should be mentored by Allison. I don’t think it’s healthy. I think Allison has a series of issues that I’m concerned with and I don’t think she should be teaching India or some of the other people.’

Q What was the defendant’s response?

A I don’t recall specifically. I do remember him saying something like, ‘You know, well it’s not really my concern.’ It was the strange thing.. he [purportedly] knew about everything, but then when I questioned him about some things, then he didn’t know about it. So it was a mystery.

Q Did India become involved in a NXIVM-related company in Clifton Park?

A Yes. So one of the companies that she was involved with is she was in a company call Delegates, and as I said before Delegates was like a task rabbit, you know. You call somebody, I need my laundry picked up, or I need to be picked up from the airport, kind of thing. So India was basically put in charge of Delegates. That was her company. People would call her or text her and tell her what we needed and she would look at the workforce that was available and then assign them. So that was her company.

Q And who worked for Delegates?

A The people that worked for Delegates were mostly the younger people in the community. A lot of the LeBaron [underage] girls were working for Delegates, and then some of the other younger members. They were younger people that didn’t really have a career choice yet that were working for her.

Q And the LeBaron girls were from the community in Mexico?

A The community of LeBaron, Chihuahua…

***

[More on the underage LeBaron girls and Rosa Laura Junco’s role later.]

This concludes day 4 of the trial – at least as far as it concerned Allison Mack.

Stay tuned for more on the first line slave of Keith Alan Raniere and slave master of numerous women who became branded and enslaved by her in DOS.

By the way, Lifetime channel will present a Lifetime movie depicting India Oxenberg, Allison Mack, Keith Raniere and Catherine Oxenberg – loosely based on Catherine’s book Captive.

It will air at 8 pm on Lifetime. At 10 pm a one-hour documentary featuring Gretchen Carlson, Catherine Oxenberg, and others including this writer will be presented.

