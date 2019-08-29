… “Ghislaine Maxwell Is a Mossad Agent & Alive and Well [Protected] Now in Israel”..

By 007-24-6
Dear Frank:
Had I known my comment in Shadow State’s post Evil Woman: Allison Mack Would Have Been as Cruel and Heartless as Ghislaine Maxwell Had She Not Been Arrested had a future as its own article, [i.e. Ghislaine Maxwell Is/Was a Master Spy; Allison Mack, Just a Fool] I would have had more to say, such as:
– Where Jeffrey Epstein’s money came from.
– Why Les Wexner gave Jeff Epstein a $75M (est.) mansion in Manhattan for $1.
– Epstein’s other properties that weren’t listed in his will, or in the 1953 Trust (such as the homes he maintained in CO, OH, and CA, in addition to the other properties he had outside of the US). These homes are owned by corporations & interlocking directorates that Epstein controls, similar to the way his other properties are held (structured share ownership), but virtually immune against any kind of legal action due to the opacity and complexity
– The role of Ossa Properties in Epstein’s organization. Ossa owns 301 E. 66th St, and most of the apartments in the building are long-term rentals. They own a few other apartment buildings as well. Jeff rents several units from Ossa, via two separate companies, and the apartments are used to house very expensive working girls. (As an aside, there is a Burt Reynolds movie called “Sharky’s Machine”, which is where Jeff took some of his inspiration from. It’s one of his favorite movies).
– Why Ghislaine Maxwell went to Israel. (She holds dual citizenship, and as an Israeli, she is not subject to extradition to the US, particularly due to the fact that she was involved in sensitive operations.)
– The “nuts and bolts” of Epstein’s operation.
I appreciate the skeptics reading this, and let me state for the record that (unfortunately), I can offer no proof of the veracity of my claims. No offense, but I’m not willing to publicly post scanned copies of classified government property, especially not in the middle of an active investigation. It would mean losing my job (not to mention my freedom), and I’m just too close to the end of my career to risk having to start over (following a jail sentence).
Of course, you are free to believe whatever you want to believe, and I am not here to sway your beliefs in either direction, only to share what I know.
I believe I said that Maxwell is a Mossad agent, not a “Master Spy”, so please don’t put words in my mouth –
Her father got her the job, back in the mid-80s. Her handler, “back in the day”, was Mike Harari, but I am unsure of who it would be now.
While she certainly isn’t the best looking woman that ever lived, she is nonetheless well educated, and her skills and social connections made her uniquely valuable in growing and developing Epstein’s organization. She was the source of most of the contact information contained in Epstein’s ‘black book’.
9 Comments
If Epstein siphoned off even a portion of Wexner’s massive fortune, that could pretty well account for the source of his wealth; Wexner has cited a figure that is about 10% of Epstein’s wealth, and implied further “vast sums of money” may be involved. If anyone knows differently, then let’s hear at least the general outlines of it.
The seeming $0 sale of the townhouse is actually a relatively common subterfuge in high-end real estate transactions, similar to the old “$1 and valuable consideration” that was a standard of old-fashioned transaction recordings, with the actual details of the deal not publicly recorded; plus by some accounts that was just a later transfer between Epstein’s corporations, and he actually made a deal with Wexner for around $20 million about a decade earlier:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2019/07/25/victorias-secret-owner-retains-law-firm-review-companys-relationship-with-jeffrey-epstein/
https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-bought-nyc-townhouse-how-2019-7
Investigative journalists including at the Wall Street Journal who have reviewed the records report that Ossa properties actually belongs to Epstein’s brother, who is an important figure (and cited in Epstein’s will) not even mentioned:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/wealth-of-jeffrey-epsteins-brother-is-also-a-mystery-11565607148
https://www.businessinsider.com/the-nyc-building-at-the-center-of-jeffrey-epsteins-web-2019-8
It’s reported that Epstein’s will actually listed somewhat more assets than were even previously known, a total of $577 million; the will creates the trust, so it did not exist previously and its contents are known by what the will transfers to it, though the trust is private and so what it might do with those assets may be mysterious:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/isabeltogoh/2019/08/20/jeffrey-epstein-put-his-assets-in-a-trustbut-heres-how-his-alleged-victims-can-go-after-his-estate/
https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/epsteins-600-million-will-mysteriously-signed-2-days-before-his-death
The Fox Business News article above has the full PDF of Epstein’s will, which lists the corporations that hold ownership of his various residences; he hasn’t owned the Ohio property since around the time of his initial disgrace, and split with Wexner:
“Epstein owned land in the New Albany development, including a home on King George Drive that he owned from 1994 until selling it for $0 to the Wexners in December 2007, shortly before he donated money to Abigail Wexner’s YLK foundation.”
https://www.dispatch.com/news/20190807/wexner-jeffrey-epstein-stole-tens-of-millions
From what I could find about Maxwell’s citizenship, she was born in France to a French mother, and is a dual citizen of England and France (the latter potentially interesting for those who proposed she might flee there like Polanski to avoid extradition, and those responded that wouldn’t work the same because she’s not a citizen – presumably):
https://www.foxnews.com/us/a-look-at-ghislaine-maxwell-jeffrey-epsteins-alleged-recruiter
There’s no obvious evidence of Maxwell having any directions to Israel, including having traveled or spent any time there, much less being a citizen.
The factual problems with the writing, suggest to me that it’s a product of the currently popular style of pretend “deep state” style information, rather than based on any actual knowledge that couldn’t be gleaned perusing some source like Reddit.
It wouldn’t shock me at all. The way so many American politicians suck up to Israel, it’s not difficult to believe that they’ve been blackmailed due to a honey pot operation perpetrated by its equivalent of the CIA/KGB.
Trump has done a lot to help Israel, it would be a great return of favor. I don’t think Israel is required to protect her, they simply aren’t required by treaty to turn her over, assuming she’s there in the first place.
Coudos Mr Parlato. It’s intriguing to read sevens articles on here. I look forward to reading more from him.
Congratulations on click baiting me with the headline….
… “Ghislaine Maxwell Is a Mossad Agent & Alive and Well [Protected] Now in Israel”..
I want 15 seconds of my life back!!!!
FU Frank!!!!
😉
That’s an interesting theory and should be presented as such. Even if this article is factually accurate, there very well may be much more to it.
A long time ago – after 9/11 – I was working at a federal building in DC. One day, “students” were making their way through the building, knocking on office doors, asking if anyone wanted to buy paintings. They had accents but you couldn’t really place them. They had an eagerness about them that was out of place.
No one was supposed to be able to roam through this building. No one was really sure how they got past the front desk – you needed a badge or a visitors pass to get in. We were getting a lot of memos about shelter in place, dirty bombs, and the like at the time. No one told us what to do about suspicious art dealers so the people in my office did nothing.
Everyone kind of forgot about them until it came up during a meeting. We were given a number to contact if it ever happened again. When we asked who they were, the answer was “people who don’t belong.” They left through a certain exit, that’s all anyone knew.
Maxwell is someone who doesn’t belong. We will probably never learn enough to say we know the truth. But her story does raise an interesting question:
What is the point of being ultra-wealthy if your kids are going to grow up to become pimps? Bronfman and Maxwell must have known what they are up to. How can any parent deal with that knowledge?
“How can any parent deal with that knowledge?”
Ghislane Pimp Maxwell’s father Robert Maxwell was a con artist and scum bag who looted his company’s pension fund in Britain.
If Robert Maxwell were alive today he would be proud of his sleazy, scumbag Pimp daughter.
Aftermath: Theft of pension funds, collapse of a publishing empire
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Maxwell#Aftermath:_Theft_of_pension_funds,_collapse_of_a_publishing_empire
I just a fair bit of fact-checking and research, and the “article” has major factual errors and omissions, suggesting to me it’s written by a poser and not an insider. Look for my point-by-point analysis of it to show up.
Although Maxwell may have been raised wealthy, her father was known for shady dealings and turned out to have sustained his business empire by fraudulently borrowing from employee pension funds; plus he was suspected of being not merely a spy but one who played governments off against one another as a double or even triple agent, in ways that often furthered his business interests. Bronfman seems to have been dismayed at the turn his younger daughters did and made futile efforts to do something about it, while Ghislane Maxwell seems like a chip off the old block – though a couple of her siblings have distinguished themselves in legitimate endeavors.
If Maxwell is a Mossad agent and now in Israel, then America will never get her back to stand trial.
America’s politicians are too spineless and brainless to pressure Israel on this issue.
And these Potomac traitors would never think of shutting off Israel’s six billion dollar per year subsidy.
“Israel is America’s only ally in the Middle East.”
With allies like Israel America does not need any enemies.
Israel paid the cocaine addict Jonathan Pollard to spy on America, and if Israeli agents Epstein and Maxwell operated a child sex trafficking ring to blackmail American government officials, then Israel is not America’s friend or ally.