Does Anybody See a Pattern of Life Choices Made by Toni Natalie?

By Bangkok

Based on various reports made at FrankReport, I can surmise that:

#1) Toni Natalie was involved with Consumers Buyline [CBI] — a pyramid scheme that was being investigated by NY authorities and many other states.

#2) Toni was involved with two ‘failed’ health businesses — that some people (on FrankReport) have described as MLM businesses similar to CBI (i.e., possibly pyramid schemes). Also, she seems to have bailed on one of those businesses under ‘unusual’ circumstances.

#3) Toni was involved with a ‘failed’ restaurant that her parents gave her the money to start, while also allegedly signing lease documents that led to an indictment that was later dismissed.

Is it just me, or does anybody else see a PATTERN of life choices made by Toni?

I just don’t believe that she was forced to do any of that.

How can somebody ‘force’ you to sign a lease document for a firm that you own? LOL.

I’m just wondering why Toni seems to spend so much of her adult life trying to make money by doing things that many people here might consider shady and questionable?

I don’t believe in coincidences.

I believe that people make active choices in life —- and Toni has apparently been making the same types of choices over and over.

…And now the ultimate IRONY presents itself below, LOL:

Toni has been saying for years that NXIVM and Keith are abusive for using the threat of lawsuits to silence critics of NXIVM.

Yet apparently she’s so upset about Joe O’Hara (and others) exposing details about her own life on FrankReport —- that there’s talk about Toni possibly using those same lawsuit threats to silence her own critics, LOL.

Just glad that Frank doesn’t cave-in to that kinda stuff.

Truth shall prevail.

I just hope that as her book is published and more info becomes available, FrankReport will continue to hold her accountable for what she says.

