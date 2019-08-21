Heidi on Toni Natalie, Her Sister Gina and Keith Raniere

By Heidi Hutchinson

Some say Toni Natalie is the original seductive, spiteful vixen who created the monster, Keith Raniere, and feasted on his prey.

Or was Toni Natalie the original “Patient Zero” — an innocent victim who fell prey to Vanguard’s evil ways — the first to come under Keith Raniere & Nancy’s Salzman’s sex slave spell?

To ease Joe O’Hara’s mind and be as fair as possible, Toni Natalie has rarely said anything negative to me about Joe and more often lavished praise and sympathy on him.

However, Toni does insist on always being “the conduit,” and while this is sometimes helpful in terms of connecting with others, she often does cast undue aspersions and suspicion on those whose narrative differs from or maybe overshadows hers.

Still, I’m a bit surprised by her comments regarding my late sister Gina and me.

I’ve never exaggerated either of our “roles” in NXIVM and only ever sought to share as much information as possible from Gina’s and my recollections — some of which are recorded in Gina’s journals — in hopes that others can and will expound on that to help me investigate Gina’s death.

Frank is working on this investigation now.

Keith Wanted My Sister Suicided

Keith Raniere employed a process of changing or structuring members’ belief system starting at as early an age as possible. This is what cults do and what NXIVM did with the best (er, worst) of them. It is what makes Rainbow Cultural Garden extremely dangerous to the health of these innocent, young minds and to society at large. https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Sex-with-Children.mp4 This fascinating video gives Keith Raniere’s teachings to his followers on the relativity of the age of consent. Raniere and NXIVM’s attempts to manipulate the beliefs of its members about lowering the age of consent for statutory rape is just one example of the poisonous, destructive beliefs it continues to spread. I hope Rhiannon, Camila, Gina Melita and other statutory rape victims come forward for their day in court to help dispel any false belief that this is a victimless crime. I am 110 percent certain my sister Gina Hutchinson would be alive today had she never met Raniere or if she fled sooner from her rapist and his purview. I believe his primary motive for wanting her “suicided” as “The Rat” revealed was her potential to expose him and the deleterious effects of his crime on her psyche, made worse by ongoing exposure to KAR and his “ESP” (later NXIVM) tech teachings regarding statutory rape and suicide. But to be clear, once again: I was never in NXIVM – though recruitment attempts were made on me and I DID come up with the company’s slogan: “She who has the most joy wins”, that Keith & Nancy perverted. I never slept with Keith Raniere, though he made attempts — and we’re talking decades ago. Where Toni Natalie is concerned, it hurts that she would falsely claim I am exaggerating my role in NXIVM when I honestly never have done that. In fact, there are those who ARE exaggerating their roles in the take down and Toni may be one such person. Whether or not she is exaggerating or falsifying her role, her attack on me is doing harm to my son and I. Thanks, Tones. I appreciate it. Oh, and by the way, I’ll never tell anyone about that equipment lease kiting scam Keith came up with for both CBI/ESP and you and your brother’s Mr. Shoes Pizza business, or how far you maybe went along with it (?) no matter how much they torture me. Promise.

