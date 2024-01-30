Staten Island Judge Castorina Recuses Amid Perjury Storm in NYPD Vet’s Divorce Saga

Are 9-11 Responder Guy Simonetti’s Allegations of Castorina’s Impropriety, Corruption, and Perjury That “Everyone Knows About” True?

DICK LAFONTAINE

M. THOMAS NAST

By Dick LaFontaine and Modern Thomas Nast

With accusations of perjury and judicial misconduct lodged in explosive filed court documents last week, Staten Island Justice Ronald Castorina, Jr., has recused himself from the highly charged divorce case of retired NYPD Detective Guy Simonetti.

Simonetti’s legal documents paint a grim picture of a New York justice system skewed against him. His allegations against Castorina and the actions of the involved attorneys suggest a complex web of legal and ethical issues.

The case, which has garnered significant attention, now sees Justice Paul Marrone overseeing after the judicial departure, with the next hearing scheduled for the middle of March.

This article will explore Simonetti’s claims of perjury, corruption, and bias in the New York Courts, which he says are left unrefuted by Justice Castorina and the New Y

Guy Simonetti has serious health conditions and could lose his legs if he’s forced to travel. Staten Island’s Justice Ronald Castorina, Jr. doesn’t care.

In November, Castorina ordered a bench warrant for the retired cop. Simonetti had not paid the required money. He claims that Justice Castorina’s actions, including the freezing of his assets and a bench warrant for his arrest, have left him financially crippled and unable to comply with court ordersSimonetti’s severe health issues compound the situation.

Broke and sick, Castorina still found Simonetti in contempt. The Justice ordered his arrest. Many believe Castorina wanted to see the elderly retired NYPD detective dragged back before him in chains from Florida.

This publication covered those developments, and so did renowned investigative reporter Frank Parlato of the Frank Report: